"The worst song of 2025"– KATSEYE's 'Gnarly' MV raises eyebrows as fans react to unusual slang and lyrics mentioning "boba tea", "Tesla," & more

KATSEYE’s long-awaited comeback with their latest single, Gnarly, has caused quite a stir online, not just for its flashy visuals but for its baffling lyrics. The music video was released on April 30, 2025, and featured an energetic party-themed backdrop full of bold styling, Y2K fashion, and catchy beats. However, it was the unusual lines like “boba tea (gnarly),” “Tesla (gnarly),” and “fried chicken (gnarly)” that instantly caught fans off guard.

Listeners flocked to social media after the MV’s premiere to express their confusion. While some fans attempted to defend the song as a playful representation of Gen Z culture, many criticized the randomness and repetition in the lyrics. A few noted that the choreography and visuals carried the track, and that the chaotic nature may have been intentional as a bold marketing move.

The track was written by a team including Bang Si-hyuk, Alice Longyu Gao, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Madison Love, Kyle Buckley, and Tim Randolph. It is a lineup that surprised fans given the final lyrical outcome. The lyrics go like,

"Boba tea (Gnarly) , Tesla (Gnarly) , Fried chicken (Gnarly) ,Partyin' in the Hollywood Hills (Ugh) // Oh, we're in a session tonight, gang, gang , Oh, we're going out tonight, gang, gang , Oh, my God, this song is so lit, congratulations // Hottie, hottie, like a bag of Takis , I'm the sh*t, I'm the sh*t (Gnarly) ,Obvi, obvi, they be tryna copy."

The song had already faced scrutiny ahead of its release due to teaser visuals allegedly resembling concepts from BLACKPINK and aespa. Now, Gnarly is under further criticism for what many fans say is a case of missed potential. An X user, @jeanzforrfree, wrote,

"i think it’s safe to say that gnarly by katseye is the worst song of 2025."

Some users questioned how it took multiple credited writers and producers to put together what they described as written by AI. They called the lyrics the worst of the year so far.

"whoever wrote this PLEASE retire," an X user wrote.

"Gnarly Gnarly Gnarly Gnarly Gnarly Like, what the hell is this? Did you guys made this song with ChatGPT?? Or what?," a netizen remarked.

"Guys we can’t give the Katseye members hate, WE MUST FIND THESE PRODUCERS AND WRITERS WHOS WITH ME," a fan mentioned.

"Who the hell is the songwriter? What did u do to Katseye? ‘Gnarly’ is not gnarly at all. They have so much talent, they can sing so well and u give them that.. (Choreo and visuals ate tho.)," an X user added.

Others pointed out that the track had minimal vocal parts, bizarre references, and lacked the meaningful substance fans were expecting after a long wait since their last release.

"gnarly is actually social commentary on how kpop companies take slang words and craft a song that makes absolutely no sense…," another user mentioned.

"them making us wait this fu*king long and building up the hype… and we get a tesla lyric in the first 10 seconds…" an X user added.

All about KATSEYE, their comeback era, and more

KATSEYE is a six-member girl group created through The Debut: Dream Academy. The show was a joint project between HYBE and Geffen Records. Their diverse lineup includes Manon (Switzerland), Sophia (Philippines), Daniela, Lara, Megan (USA), and Yoonchae (South Korea). They debuted in June 2024 with the track Debut, which was followed by Touch and their EP SIS (Soft Is Strong). The group has built a solid fan base known as EYEKONS.

The group steps into a more rebellious, experimental concept with Gnarly. According to official sources, the track is meant to capture what it feels like to live under constant digital exposure, embracing overstimulation and pop culture chaos. The intention was to show the duality between real and virtual identities, but the lyrics haven’t landed well with all listeners.

The song’s creative team includes producers like Pink Slip and Tim Randolph, along with HYBE’s hitman Bang and Slow Rabbit. Despite the backlash, KATSEYE’s MV quickly racked up views for its choreography, visuals, and stylized concept.

Whether Gnarly will grow in audiences or remain one of 2025’s most controversial releases, it has certainly put KATSEYE back in the spotlight.

