“So unserious” — Fans react as KATSEYE’s Manon seemingly hits back at relationship rumors with a hilarious boyfriend reveal video

KATSEYE’s Manon recently garnered fans’ attention after seemingly hitting back at dating rumors through a boyfriend reveal video. A video featuring Manon and a man has been circulating on social media, where she introduced him as her “boyfriend.”

“Hi, guys. I’m here with my boyfriend… We really just love each other so much,” she said in the video.

The two were seen almost kissing awkwardly before hugging each other and starting to laugh. As per reports, Manon wanted fans to enjoy the video as a joke. Previously, she faced relationship rumors, and many netizens speculated that this video could be a response to the same.

The video went viral on several social media platforms, including X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram, where fans reacted to KATSEYE’s Manon’s humor.

“She’s so unserious omg,” a fan tweeted on X.

Similar reactions were shared by fans, commenting on their love for the idol.

“No other idol is like Manon and I love her sm for it,” a fan wrote.

“He looked so emotionless when he leaned in I’m CTFU. why he lowk look like he was in pain when she got closer Manon is so unserious and I love her for that,” another fan said.

On Instagram, fans shared hilarious reactions to the video by the KATSEYE member. Some even joked that the video was taken by Sophia, Manon’s fellow group member.

Fans reacted hilariously to Manon's “boyfriend” reveal video (Image via Instagram/@manongoddess)

KATSEYE teases song Gabriela through a snippet, concept photos, and a phone call chance

Concept photo of KATSEYE members for Gabriela (Image via X/@katseyeworld)

On June 16, 2025, HYBE girl group KATSEYE revealed the music video teaser of their forthcoming single Gabriela on YouTube, creating much anticipation among fans. The teaser shows glimpses of all six members with a snippet of the song seemingly playing in the background.

Additionally, KATSEYE also released the solo and group concept photos for the song on June 17, 2025. Daniela grabbed attention in the photos as she donned a short white dress with a wedding veil, holding a bouquet of red roses, with fans speculating her to be the titular Gabriela. The same day, the group also announced an event through the page @gabrielacalling on X.

The Gabriela phone call event will take place in seven locations, including London, Mexico City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Sao Paulo, and New York. A hidden box will be placed at the given locations, which has a flip phone that will give a phone call chance to a fan who finds it. Gabriela is scheduled to be released on June 20, 2025, at 12 am ET, along with the music video.

In other news, the group is set to drop their second album, named BEAUTIFUL CHAOS, on June 27, 2025. On May 7, 2025, the group dropped a message for fans about the album in a tweet on their official X account.

It read:

“our second EP “BEAUTIFUL CHAOS” is out June 27th!! we are so excited to invite you into this beautiful and chaotic world that we have built. thank you for being here”

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the upcoming album also includes the viral pre-release single Gnarly, released in April 2025. The song also has other versions, including Gnarly ft. Ice Spice and Gnarly (Remix) by Lara, Lancey Foux, and Slush Puppy, available on major music streaming platforms.

