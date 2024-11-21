"Leave RIIZE alone"- Netizens enraged as KATSEYE fandom allegedly plans on protesting against SM at 2024 MAMA LA over Seunghan’s exit

KATSEYE fandom EYEKONS has garnered attention online as one of their X fan pages allegedly showcased their support for the RIIZE is 7 movement started by OT7 fans of the SM Entertainment boy group. After getting embroiled in multiple controversies, Seunghan went on hiatus a month after RIIZE's debut in September 2023.

In October 2024, SM Entertainment announced that the idol would resume his activities as a part of the group. However, due to backlash from Korean fans, on October 13, the agency confirmed that Seunghan would no longer be a member of RIIZE. This garnered massive attention from K-pop fans online, particularly international fans, who opposed his departure.

Fans alleged that SM Entertainment failed to protect Seunghan and changed their decision to keep him in the group after considering the opinions of his alleged haters. Furthermore, they announced his solo debut on November 15, which also received mixed reactions from netizens.

Recently, a KATSEYE fan page shared information about an alleged 2024 MAMA LA protest plan started by OT7 fans of RIIZE. Notably, the now 6-member boy group and KATSEYE will attend and perform at MAMA LA on November 21.

The post went viral on online community platforms like TheQoo, where the fan page received criticism from netizens. The fan page also received backlash from fans on X.

"leave RIIZE alone"- a fan said

“ot7 and these other fandom keep on disrespecting riize hardwork. Today is sohee's bday but they keep on spamming his bday video with their boycott. im so mad.”- a user stated

“for what purpose exactly? he's gone gone and will debut as a soloist istg yall don't care about riize just about this guy.”- another fan added

Meanwhile, some netizens defended the alleged protest plans against SM Entertainment. They explained that the boycott was against the alleged bullying Seunghan faced online which resulted in his departure from RIIZE.

“why they scared???? dont tell me they're afraid that SM will retract their decision (again) and put seunghan back to riize.”- a fan said

“They don't understand that this BOYCOTT IS NOT JUST ABOUT RIIZE BUT ALSO BULLYING, RIGHTS OF FANDOMS REGARDLESS OF RACE AND SO MUCH MORE! THATS WHY ALL FANDOMS SHOULD UNITE ESPECIALLY INTERNATIONAL FANS.”- a user added

“For those who don't know, the protest is not violent, it doesn't threaten or harass anyone,it's simply banners with the number 7, and ribbons.seunghan is out of the group, and his bullies and people who exposed his life have not received legal punishment.”- a fan wrote

SM Entertainment announces former RIIZE member Seunghan's solo debut in 2025

On November 15, SM Entertainment made an announcement regarding Seunghan on the official social media page of the agency. They confirmed that he is set to debut as a solo artist in 2025 following his departure from RIIZE.

“SEUNGHAN is currently preparing to debut as a solo artist in the second half of 2025, and is receiving full support and guidance across several aspects considered essential for a solo debut including systemized training, producing, management, and more.”

They further added that the idol was receiving training in different areas before his solo debut and is gearing up to show a new side to his fans on this journey. Following the announcement, they also started his solo social media accounts for updating his activities and schedule on November 15, 2025.

