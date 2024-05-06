"Feels like a dream": Sungchan gets emotional sharing his thoughts on debuting with RIIZE during the RIIZING DAY concert in Seoul

RIIZE's Sungchan is all over social media for his closing ment during the second day of the K-pop group's RIIZING DAY concert. On Sunday, May 5, Sungchan alongside his group members performed at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium. The K-pop idol shared his thoughts of debuting with RIIZE with the Japanese Shotaro.

Notably, Shotaro and Sungchan debuted on October 12, 2020, with the album NCT RESONANCE Pt. 1 as a part of the NCT 2020 project. They showcased their vocal and rapping prowess through the NCT U songs like Make a Wish, 90s Love, and many more.

Despite their debut through NCT, their musical activities were limited to NCT U songs. Sungchan got emotional when he opened up about his journey of becoming a part of SM Entertainment's latest boy group RIIZE.

He said,

“I am so happy to hold this solo fan concert. I always wanted to have a team. Recently, we talked over a meal that I'm just so grateful that we get to have a team and perform together. But here we are in a big venue with you. This moment just feels like a dream.”

RIIZE's Sungchan shed tears sharing his experience of debuting with the group at the RIIZING DAY concert in Seoul

On September 4, 2023, RIIZE made its official debut through SM Entertainment with their single album Get A Guitar as a seven-member boy group including Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton.

Currently, Seunghan is on a hiatus according to the agency and the group is promoting with six members. During the second-day show in Seoul, the 22-year-old singer Sungchan broke down in tears as he recalled the memories of forming a team with the RIIZE members. Furthermore, he showcased his gratitude to the people involved in the group's promotion.

He stated,

“Production team, managers, stylists, the glam team and the choreographers. Thank you all so much. Coming to an end, it feels like I mean, talking about parents just made me emotional. Anyway, I promise not to cry. I am sorry and thank you.”

More about the RIIZING DAY fan-con tour

RIIZE kicked off their first fan-con tour RIIZING DAY on May 4 at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, Sangpo District. The concert was broadcast live through platforms like Beyond LIVE and Weverse for international fans and fans who could not join in person.

The group performed songs like Siren, Impossible, 9 Days, Honestly, and One Kiss from their latest mini album RIIZING along with their older tracks like Talk Saxy, Love 119, and more.

Through, a VCR the group surprised fans with the confirmation of the tour's finale concert which is scheduled to be held in Seoul. The VCR stated, “2024 RIIZE FAN-CON 'RIIZING DAY' FINALE in SEOUL”, will take place on September 14 and 15 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul.

Before that, the group is set to perform in eight different countries across the world. On May 11 and 12, the group will hold two shows in Tokyo, Japan, followed by their show in Los Angeles, United States on May 20. On June 1, the group will take the stage in Hong Kong, China, followed by the show in Taipei, Taiwan on June 15.

Furthermore, they will also be performing in Manila, Philippines on July 14 and Singapore on July 20. They are set to hold two shows on July 27 and 28 in Thailand and one in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 31, 2024.