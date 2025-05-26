HYBE employees to reportedly receive 3 billion KRW worth stocks ahead of BTS' full group reunion

HYBE LABELS has reportedly given stock units worth 3 billion Korean Won, free of cost, to its employees ahead of BTS’ full group reunion. This compensation method is expected to boost the stock price.

On May 25, 2025, Hankyung reportedly shared the update on the Electronic Disclosure System report of the Financial Supervisory Service. They revealed the Restricted Stock Unit (RSU) sales of HYBE LABELS in the past few days.

Following the reports, on May 20, HYBE LABELS allocated approximately 7,678 common shares, with one share's cost estimated to be 250,000 KRW to their employees. Notably, the total value of all 7,678 shares was reportedly around 1.9195 billion KRW.

Previously, on March 11, 2025, the entertainment conglomerate sold nearly 4,464 common shares. With these transactions, BTS’ management company sold a total of 12,142 stock units, estimated at 3.0355 billion KRW, to their employees.

According to Hankyung, HYBE LABELS reportedly stated:

“We paid out 12,142 shares of treasury stock to 32 employees as RSUs after a board of directors' resolution in March of this year. They were transferred from our treasury stock account to the securities account of the payee.”

Notably, the agency reportedly shared the terms of deciding the price per share, saying:

“calculated based on the closing price of our common stock on the day before the board of directors' resolution, which is the reference price according to the board of directors' decision.”

More about HYBE's RSU to employees and experts' prediction of the labels’ performance following BTS’ group reunion

HYBE, home to K-pop sensation BTS, has reportedly granted restricted stock units to its employees free of charge. This move, which took place a few days before BTS’ expected full-group reunion, has gained attention among industry experts.

Notably, RSUs, or restricted stock units, are typically given to employees after a certain condition. For instance, when an employee reaches a performance level or completes a certain period of service at the agency.

As reported by Hankyung, this activity is known as a “representative stock-based compensation method” to appreciate the efforts of strong and talented employees. This remuneration further aims to sign a long-term plan with them.

Meritz Securities researcher Kim Min-young reportedly stated that BTS’ group activities will significantly boost HYBE LABELS' profitability.

They said:

“We forecast HYBE's consolidated operating profit this year to be 265.1 billion won, up 43.4% year-on-year. There is plenty of momentum expected, including BTS's full group discharge and resumption of activities, the growth of younger artists and localized groups, and the expansion of the pipeline through the debut of new intellectual property (IP) rights.”

On the other hand, Lim Soojin researcher from Daishin Securities, predicted that China's unofficial K-pop ban, or the THAAD ban, if lifted, will play a crucial role in HYBE LABELS' growth.

They said:

“If the THAAD ban is lifted, the influx of new fandoms will be significant. More important than the existing Chinese fandom is the mega IPs they possess. Accordingly, HYBE is expected to be the biggest beneficiary of the THAAD ban.”

HYBE LABELS' stock price reportedly fell to 209,500 KRW on April 9, 2025. However, it has since seen a steady rise and was estimated to close at 286,500 KRW on May 23, 2025. BTS members RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are anticipated to mark the end of their military journey in June 2025.

Meanwhile, BTS will mark their 12th anniversary in the music industry on June 13, 2025. To commemorate the occasion, j-hope will hold the final concert of his solo world tour HOPE ON THE STAGE in Goyang on June 13-14, 2025.

