BTS' Mic Drop remix with Steve Aoki surpasses 1.5 billion YouTube streams becoming group's fourth MV to reach this feat

BTS made another YouTube record after the music video of MIC Drop (Steve Aoki remix) amassed over 1.5 billion views. As per the septet's agency, the MIC Drop remix music video crossed 1.5 billion plays on the streaming platform on May 23, 2025. It reached this milestone on the group's official YouTube channel, becoming their fourth music video to do so.

BTS unveiled MIC Drop as a part of the Love Yourself: Her album, released on September 18, 2017. The group joined forces with renowned DJ Steve Aoki and American rapper Desiigner for the remix version of the song with a pinch of electro trap beats on November 24, 2017.

The same day, the MIC Drop Steve Aoki remix music video was posted on YouTube. At the time of release, the song entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #28, becoming the first song by a K-pop group to enter the top 40 of the music chart. Moreover, the song remained intact at #28 for ten consecutive weeks.

Subsequently, the Steve Aoki remix full-length edition of MIC Drop, was included in the compilation album Love Yourself: Answer, released on August 24, 2018.

BTS’ MIC Drop live in 2025: j-hope's solo concert, Steve Aoki shoutout, and more

BTS’ song MIC Drop, one of the highly acclaimed hip-hop and EDM tracks in the Korean music scene, was released in 2017. With the recent achievement, it has been proven that the listeners and fans continue to appreciate the song even after seven years since its release.

Although more than half of the BTS members are currently fulfilling their military obligations, j-hope carries on the group's legacy through the HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour, which began on February 28, 2025.

Besides showcasing his skills as a solo artist, the Arson singer has included three BTS songs in the tour setlist, one of which is MIC Drop. Moreover, the American music producer and DJ Steve Aoki also played MIC Drop back on March 9, 2025, in celebration of Suga's 32nd birthday.

Steve Aoki sent well wishes to Suga and also played the EDM-hip-hop track.

He said,

“Happy Birthday, SUGA! All the way from Puerto Rico! BTS ARMY & Steve Aoki, we love you! Had to drop Mic Drop to celebrate.”

BTS’ reunion and 12th anniversary

Besides Jin and j-hope, the other five members, Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are in the process of completing the military conscription and civil service, which is mandatory for all able-bodied male citizens in South Korea. Notably, RM and V, who enlisted together on the same day in December 2025, will be the next to be relieved from their duties. The two members are expected to be discharged on June 10, 2025.

Jimin and Jungkook are scheduled to be discharged from their mandatory military service on June 11, 2025. They enlisted on the same day on December 12, 2023.

Moreover, Suga, aka Min Yoongi, will be the final member to be discharged. As per the reports, Suga is working in an alternative position as a public service worker. He will reportedly conclude his services on June 21, 2025.

Meanwhile, BTS is set to reach the 12th debut anniversary mark on June 13, 2025. With the discharge of the remaining group members, their reunion is one of the most awaited events for the fans, ahead of the anniversary.

