"This is just sabotage"- Fans slam HYBE after KATSEYE member Manon's recent look raises lip filler allegations

KATSEYE's Manon's recent appearance has led to HYBE facing public backlash for alleged lip fillers. Recently, Manon and fellow member Sophia shared a video on TikTok where they were seen discussing the song Mean Girls. However, many fans speculated that Manon's facial features, particuarly her lips, appeared to be different.

This led many netizens to believe that she had done lip fillers. Fans turned to X to express their worries about her lips; many accused HYBE America of coercing the KATSEYE vocalist to get a cosmetic surgical makeover.

"This is just sabotage," a fan said.

"Like i’m sorry i’m sorry but whoever the f*ck at hybe gave manon the go to get lip filler actually needs to go to jail like actually immediately," a user stated.

"Manon got fillers? SHE IS LITERALLY ONE OF THE PRETTIEST WOMEN WHAT DID HYBE DO," a fan reacted.

Meanwhile some netizen expressed their dislike for Manon's alleged fillers.

"She can do whatever but manon did not need those fillers the proportions look so off," a netizen wrote.

"Imma defend her regardless but why Manon got fillers… she need to unflip that lip like baby no," a netizen added.

"Manon didn’t get lip injections yall….wtf are yall talking about she’s always had pretty lips," a netizen mentioned.

Many fans also defended the KATSEYE member over the lip filler allegations.

"The only people who are dragging manon's lips are a certain demographic who dont have any lips to begin with so lets start there," a fan commented.

"Manon is a grown woman! She can do whatever she wants with her face or LIPS. Dafuq is wrong with people?!! DISGUSTING," a user added.

"Mind you it was likely that crazy tyla beauty lip plumper. manon’s lips are FINE," another fan commented.

KATSEYE's Manon's recent Weverse posts raise concerns among fans

Recently, Manon was embroiled in lip filler allegations, which created worries among fans of KATSEYE. On July 7, 2025, the Mean Girls singer took to Weverse to share her thoughts with fans. Notably, she did not directly address the issue. However, many fans speculated her posts were about the negative comments she received due to the lip filler allegations.

M: not to be negative nancy here.

M: but when can ppl chill out on me a little.

M: people are so comfortable on the internet.

Manon further added that she wanted to share posts on Weverse to get close with her fans and followers, but she only noticed “weird” comments.

M: i just wanna stay connected w yall but under every post people are saying weird stuff.

M: but anyway ahh we’re back in rehearsals fun things coming.

M: I’m just gonna dance it out.

In other news, Manon, along with her KATSEYE members, dropped their recent album titled BEAUTIFUL CHAOS on June 27, 2025. The album contains Gnarly, Gabriela, Gameboy, Mean Girls, and M.I.A. Notably, Gnarly was the first song to be pre-released from the album on April 30, 2025.

It also became the first song by KATSEYE to enter the international music chart, Billboard Hot 100, at number 92 on May 13, 2025. Gnarly entered Billboard Hot 100 once again at number 90, making another record for the group reaching a new height.

