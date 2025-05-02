"We won but at what cost" – Fans divided as Lisa, Rosé, and Jennie are rumoured to be nominated for 'Best New Artist' at the 68th Grammy Awards

On April 30, 2025, Hits Daily Double published a report featuring early predictions for the 68th Grammy Awards' 'Best New Artist' category. The article, titled A Premature Evaluation of the 2026 Grammys BNA Field, highlighted BLACKPINK members Jennie (Odd Atelier/Columbia), Rosé (The Black Label/Atlantic), and Lisa (Lloud/RCA) as notable nominees.

Although the report mentioned the Recording Academy's previous reluctance towards K-pop talent, it emphasised individual global popularity and streaming power of each of the three idols. The report also surmised that their influence could be hard to ignore within the nomination pool.

Even with the optimistic Grammy prediction report, the rumours prompted a divided response online. While some fans celebrated the possible milestone as a much-needed recognition for BLACKPINK members in the Western music world, others raised concerns.

Some questioned whether the individual nominations could stir competition within the group’s own fandom. Others raised concerns that this could trigger fan wars, given the strong support each member commands globally.

One fan commented:

"We won but at what cost"

"OH HELL NAHHHH!!! THAT’S CRAZY THE WAR WILL GET BIGGER IF ONE OF THEM WINS," mentioned one netizen.

"At this point, i don't want them to winning this cause i don't want to see they got hates from solo stan, i got enough," said an X user.

"Oh brother and i hope none of them wins cuz this is just messy," mentioned another fan.

Many expressed scepticism about the likelihood of a win, citing the Recording Academy’s historical patterns and preferences as reasons for their doubts.

"As hardcore blink I think that only Rosé has a chance for APT. We're talking about the Grammys here they are not giving shi to a non american," said one X user.

"Y’all should really lower your expectations because they never nominate members of a group for best new artist. they didn’t to beyoncé and they didn’t to harry styles so…," read a comment on X.

"Sorry to rude Grammys are focused on the US to be a winner. Kpop will use them for views overall even if I don't like it they will not win ofc," posted this netizen.

Amid the scepticism, many fans also responded with optimism and support. They emphasised unity within the fandom and celebrated the members' solo achievements.

Several BLINKs (BLACKPINK fandom name) shared heartfelt messages, choosing to focus on the significance of the moment rather than potential competition.

"Whoever wins between Jennie, Rosé and Lisa is still win for us blinks," said this BLINK.

"If it's true I'm excited nd happy for the girls they deserve that nomination nd Already tired thinking Abt the state here............But who cares I'll bury all of it down for the girls nd will try just focusing them," added this fan.

BLACKPINK members release solo debut albums, generating Grammy buzz

Since late 2024, each of BLACKPINK’s three solo ventures has attracted significant award attention, making all 3 strong contenders for Grammy nods in both pop and R&B categories according to Hits Daily Double.

Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have all established themselves in their own niches in the music world. Their solo work presents a mix of individual artistry and marketability that has impressed fans as much as it has critics. Their albums have not only signalled the closure of an era with their split from YG Entertainment but also marked a new journey for their solo era.

Released on March 7, 2025, Jennie's solo debut album Ruby was released 2 years after her split from YG Entertainment on March 7, 2025. Jennie was an active participant herself, penning and co-producing most of its 15 tracks along with El Guincho, Diplo, and Mike Will Made-It.

The album delves into pop, hip-hop, and R&B and has guest features from Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, FKJ, Dua Lipa, and Kali Uchis. Reviewers praised the album for Jennie's unity and versatility, highlighting her ability to navigate various styles while maintaining a clear artistic direction.

Ruby broke first-week sales records in South Korea for a solo female artist, selling more than 660,000 copies, and entered the top ten in nineteen countries worldwide, including the US and UK. Its singles Mantra and Like Jennie reached top spots on various worldwide music charts, solidifying Jennie as a solo artist and Ruby as a strong Grammy contender.

Rosé's first album, Rosie, was released on December 6, 2024. Co-written and co-produced with Bruno Mars, Carter Lang, and Omer Fedi, its 12 tracks mix pop-punk and alternative pop with hints of '90s R&B and synthpop. The album, Rosie, explores themes of fame, heartbreak, and self-discovery, based on Rosé's own experiences in the limelight.

The album earned massive international attention, earning over 33 million streams on Spotify on its release day. This set a record for the largest debut ever for a solo female K-pop artist on Spotify. It is also the second-largest single launch in history by a solo K-pop artist on Spotify.

The album also entered at number 3 on the Billboard 200 with more than 100,000 units sold in the first week. It also won a Guinness World Record for the highest-charting album by a K-pop female soloist. Rosie also attained double-platinum in Korea and gold certifications in New Zealand and Canada.

Lead single Apt., a collaboration with Bruno Mars, went to the top of the charts in Asia and entered the top 3 of the US Hot 100. Critics praised Rosie for its emotional depth and refined sound, making it another strong Grammy contender.

Lisa's debut, Alter Ego, was released on February 28, 2025, and presented a 15-track exploration of hip-hop, electropop, and trap. She collaborated with artists like Doja Cat, Raye, Rosalía, Future, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tyla. It also features producers like Ryan Tedder, Ilya Salmanzadeh, and Max Martin.

While critics were split on its coherence, there was consensus that the production value and standout elements emphasised Lisa's range. Alter Ego entered at number 7 on the Billboard 200 with over 45 thousand album-equivalent units, topping the Top Album Sales chart. It became Lisa's first solo number one there.

Its singles, such as Rockstar and Born Again, performed well on international charts. Despite some negative reviews, the album's commercial success and artistic gambles have generated a strong Grammy buzz around Lisa's solo prospects.

BLACKPINK is preparing for their return to the stage as a group with their highly anticipated world tour. Kicking off on July 5 and 6, 2025, the group will perform at Goyang Stadium in Korea, marking the start of a global journey.

After their performances in Korea, the tour will proceed to North America, Europe, and Asia with stops in major cities of the United States, Canada, Spain, the UK, Japan, and Italy.

