What is the feud between CELINE and Vogue? All we know as BTS' Taehyung stars in lifestyle brand's first post after decade-long rivalry

The luxury fashion brand CELINE and Vogue magazine have had a tense relationship for many years. According to a 2021 report by WWD, things started to fall apart after Emmanuelle Alt, a close friend of CELINE’s former creative director Hedi Slimane, left her role as editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris. Slimane was reportedly unhappy with this change and decided to distance the brand from Vogue.

Vogue Runway was also reportedly not invited to cover CELINE’s Spring 2022 virtual show. A source from Vogue told WWD that it wasn’t their decision and that they hope to cover future shows. However, that seems to be changing.

On July 6, 2025, BTS' Taehyung (V) attended CELINE’s Spring 2026 fashion show in Paris, alongside Vogue's longtime editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Vogue posted highlights from the event, including photos of Taehyung. This was the first time in years that the fashion brand appeared on Vogue’s social media. Many saw this as a sign that the reported rivalry might be coming to an end.

There were also reports that Slimane spoke directly to Anna Wintour, Vogue’s global director, to express his frustration. Some even said he reduced the brand's advertising with Vogue. A spokesperson from CELINE denied this but didn’t provide any further explanation. The tension persisted over the years.

In 2023, Page Six reported that the fashion brand did not participate in the Met Gala. On X, influencer Camille Charrière claimed that Slimane wouldn’t let her share her wedding pictures with Vogue. This reportedly highlighted how deep the disagreement ran.

More on Taehyung’s CELINE appearance, Anna Wintour's invite, and CELINE’s new direction

Taehyung’s appearance at the Spring 2026 show was his first major fashion event since finishing military service. It quickly became a worldwide highlight as he wore a grey embroidered jacket and matching pants.

He sat alongside Anna Wintour in the front row and even received a personal invite to Vogue’s major event in Hollywood this October. The two had a brief interaction, and Anna told the BTS star,

"Happy to meet you. Welcome to Paris. We are hoping you are coming to our event in Hollywood in October."

The Spring 2026 show also introduced the fashion brand's new creative director, Michael Rider, following Hedi Slimane’s departure in late 2024. Rider’s debut drew attention from both the fashion and the guest list, which included celebrities like Park Bo-gum, Suzy Bae, and Mustafa the Poet.

Taehyung’s return to fashion generated significant buzz. Korean media published over 1,000 articles about his trip to Paris. His airport outfit alone received more than 17,000 views on South Korea's largest search engine, Naver. The BTS star was also trending in over 40 countries.

The upcoming Vogue World event on October 26, 2025, is now highly anticipated by fans, who are eager to see Taehyung attend.

