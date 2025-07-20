“FREE TAEHYUNG FROM HYBE” – Fans outraged as staff intervene during Anna Wintour’s personal invite to BTS’ V for Vogue World

On July 19, 2025, fan account @btschartsdailyc released a video of BTS’ Taehyung meeting Vogue’s Anna Wintour at the Spring Summer 2026 Celine show during Paris Fashion Week. There, she invited Taehyung to Vogue World, happening in Hollywood this October.“We’re hoping that you’re coming to our event in Hollywood in October,” Wintour said.V answered,“Wow!”She urged,“Please come!” and he said, “Okay!”Wintour followed up with,“That’s a yes? Excellent! You need to come.”Just then, Taehyung's manager cut in:“We’ll try to figure out. So, we have a lot of things to work on. We’ll let you know.”The former editor-in-chief of Vogue replied,“He needs to come.”Viewers thought the interruption felt oddly placed, especially during Wintour's personal request.&quot;If hybe managers act like that with cameras 🎥 around in front of important people in the industry just imagine what they do over at HYBE 🥲 No wonder for the past 12 years or so Taehyung had to sacrifice himself. He deserves a label that puts him first. FREE TAEHYUNG FROM HYBE,&quot; an X user commented. PEACHY 💎✨💫 @princessp059LINKIf hybe managers act like that with cameras 🎥 around in front of important people in the industry just imagine what they do over at HYBE 🥲 No wonder for the past 12 years or so Taehyung had to sacrifice himself. He deserves a label that puts him first. FREE TAEHYUNG FROM HYBEFans are criticizing HYBE staff for overstepping their role during Taehyung's public appearances, particularly accusing them of speaking on his behalf without need.&quot;That hybe staff added a whole new unspoken sentence on behalf of Taehyung just like how stan twt says, even after Taehyung excitedly expressed his opinion as Wow Okay! Btch are you artist? That you are speaking behalf of him, if your job is to translate than just translate,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;You know what's really funny about HYBE , it's that they didn't send enough staff for security with Taehyung at the airport and in Paris too. BUT they made SURE to send a l*ech to speak for him and control things in the way they want them to go,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;Dude forgot that Tae is the reason he was standing there and still dares to interrupt him 😐,&quot; a netizen said.Many are expressing frustration toward HYBE, saying the South Korean conglomerate deliberately limits Taehyung's opportunities.&quot;They will try to schedule something for him at that date maybe 😏the same way they scheduled the shooting of winter ahead mv at the same time of world cup opening november 2022 to prohibit him from joining the world cup song.. and later postponed the release of the mv..&quot; a person shared.&quot;Now it makes sense why Taehyung never had US promotion n no collabs with all those western artists even after they showed interest to Collab with tae. They are literally using his language barrier n declining everything on his behalf. Hybe n it's staffs is really ev1l,&quot; a viewer noted.&quot;I'm sad thinking about how many opportunities Taehyung lost because of this company,&quot; another fan added.Here's everything to know about Vogue World: HollywoodVogue World will make its U.S. return on October 26, 2025, with a fresh edition set in Los Angeles. Titled Vogue World: Hollywood, the event will highlight the ongoing exchange between fashion and film.The showcase will unfold on the historic grounds of Paramount Pictures Studios, which is one of LA’s oldest and still-functioning lots. This year’s focus will be on honoring film costume artists whose work shaped cinema’s visual style. Among those featured are:Colleen Atwood (Edward Scissorhands)Ruth E. Carter (Black Panther)Milena Canonero (Marie Antoinette)Catherine Martin (Moulin Rouge!)Sandy Powell (Shakespeare in Love)Arianne Phillips (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)Jacqueline West (Dune)Shirley Kurata (Everything Everywhere All at Once)Juan Costa Paz will manage the creative concept, with Alex Harrington heading fashion and wardrobe. Makeup will be handled by Dame Pat McGrath. The full production is being led by Anna Wintour, Vogue’s creative director, Mark Guiducci, and Lisa Love, LA creative lead.Ticket earnings will be directed to the Entertainment Community Fund, with special attention toward helping costume professionals impacted by recent wildfires in the region.In addition, Vogue is working with UCLA’s Theater, Film, and Television program, offering students from the costume design department a chance to take part in the event’s production. Vogue World began in 2022 in New York, where it reimagined the Meatpacking District as a live fashion street event. It later moved to London in 2023.BTS Taehyung's attendance at Vogue World is uncertain as BTS is preparing to release a new album in spring next year. Moreover, the K-pop idol may have prior commitments following his recent military discharge.