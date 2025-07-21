From Park Bo-gum to Ji Chang-wook: Inside Lee Min-ho’s Omniscient Reader: The Prophet VIP premiere 

  • home icon
By Aishwarya Sai
Published Jul 21, 2025 18:23 GMT
Park Bo-gum and Ji Chang-wook (Image via Instagram/@bogummy, @jichangwook)
On Monday, July 21, the VIP premiere for the upcoming South Korean film, Omniscient Reader: The Prophet, was held at the Lotte Cinema World Tower Cinepark in Songpa-gu, Seoul. The event gathered several actors, singers, and other celebrities to support its release, including Park Bo-gum, Ji Chang-wook, Park Sung-hoon, Kim Seol-hee, and more.

The movie, starring Lee Min-ho, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Ahn Hyo-seop, Chae Soo-bin, and others, is scheduled to be released worldwide on July 23. It is based on the web novel Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint (전지적 독자 시점) by Sing N Song.

Omniscient Reader: The Prophet is directed by Kim Byung-woo and produced by Won Dong-yeon. The film is a collaboration between Realies Pictures, and its distribution is handled by Lotte Entertainment.

Meanwhile, the following article will unveil more details about the red carpet lineup and attendee list of the VIP premiere for the upcoming South Korean action fantasy film, Omniscient Reader: The Prophet.

List of celebrities spotted at the VIP premiere of Omniscient Reader: The Prophet

On July 21, at the VIP premiere of the upcoming South Korean film Omniscient Reader: The Prophet, some attendees made official appearances as they walked down the red carpet. However, some attendees made an unofficial appearance at the event.

Here's the list of all the celebrities gathered to support the film, Omniscient Reader: The Prophet's premiere:

  • Jang Da-ah
  • Lee Yu-jin
  • Ong Seong-wu
  • Lee Jin-hyuk
  • After School's KAHI
  • Ahn Min-young
  • Kim Seol-hee
  • Sim So-young
  • Han Ji-eun
  • Park Sung-hoon
  • Lim Soo-jung
  • Jang Dong-gun
  • Park Bo-gum
  • Park Sung-woong
  • Shin Do-hyun
  • 2AM's Lim Seul-ong
  • Ahn Hyo-seop (cast)
  • Ryu Jun-yeol
  • Ji Chang-wook
  • ALL_H_OURS' KUNHO
  • ALL_H_OURS' MINJE
  • ALL_H_OURS' HYUNBIN
  • Lee Ju-myoung
  • Jang Hee-ryeong
  • Ryeo Un
  • Hwang Min-hyun
  • Rowoon
  • Lee Jae-wook
  • Kang Dong-won
  • Han Hyo-joo
  • ITZY's Ryujin
  • Yein
Plot of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint

Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint revolves around the concept of an office worker named Kim Dok-ja, played by Ahn Hyo-seop, who comes across a novel titled Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World. The book had finally reached its conclusion after a ten-year run, and Kim Dok-ja was the first person to have read the full book, from start to finish.

After he reaches the end of the book, his reality suddenly transforms into the universe of the book. He is now thrust into an apocalyptic battle to win against the impending collapse of the world. He meets with the book's protagonist, Yoo Joong-Hyeok, played by Lee Min-ho, who holds special powers that allow him to revive himself after death. Yoo Joon-Hyeok is equipped with impressive combat and defense skills.

As the movie progresses, the two characters, Kim Dok-ja and Yoo Joong-hyeok, team up in an attempt to save the world. The supporting characters around them include Yoo Sang-a (Chae Soo-bin), Gong Pil-doo (Park Ho-san), Lee Hyeon-seong (Shin Seung-ho), Jung Hee-won (Nana), Han Myeong-o (Choi Young-joon), and Lee Ji-hye (Kim Ji-soo).

Some celebrities, like Park Bo-gum, Lim Seul-ong, and others, also shared Instagram stories about their attendance at the VIP premiere, Omniscient Reader: The Prophet's VIP. Given the star-studded attendee lineup at the event, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the film's release.

