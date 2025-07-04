“Boycott this movie”- Fans outraged over BLACKPINK Jisoo’s exclusion from Omniscient Reader: The Prophet promotional post

On Friday, July 4, Lotte World Entertainment released a promotional post for BLACKPINK Jisoo's upcoming South Korean film, Omniscient Reader: The Prophet, on X. While the company initially posted a picture that included all the cast members, they soon deleted it and replaced it with another promotional photo that excluded the K-pop idol.

In addition to the recent X post, fans and netizens also noted that the agency released several Instagram posts where they tagged BLACKPINK's Jisoo, even though she was not a part of the promotional content. As a result, many fans and netizens expressed frustration, speculating about the possible mistreatment of the K-pop idol.

Fans called out the agency for failing to properly promote the idol's work in the upcoming film and also criticized them for allegedly misusing her popularity and fandom to attract attention to the project.

Here are a few fan reactions to the recent deletion of the promotional X post for the South Korean film, Omniscient Reader: The Prophet which had included Jisoo:

"Boycott this movie"

"B*tches, even though Jisoo didn't appear, you still tagged her. All these people disrespect her. Why should we support this drama???" said a fan on X

"So they deleted the pic with Ji soo in it and replaced it with one she's not in. Yeah, we need to boycott this movie and just hype Jisoo’s part…." added another fan

"They originally posted something like this with Ji soo, But then they deleted it and replaced it with a different image without Ji soo :)) This feels like a real lack of respect toward Ji soo" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens continued to express their anger over the alleged disrespect towards the K-pop idol.

"They don't enjoy all the comments being about Ji soo. Well, you wanted clout, you got it" stated a fan

"They needed her to make the movie more popular. But the crew and actors didn't respect her." added an X user

"I feel sad for all the hard work ji soo did for this movie they are really using Ji soo and is not cool at all" said a netizen

"Hope this is the last time she works with them because this is not professional at all!" commented another X user

All you need to know about BLACKPINK Jisoo and her recent solo activities

BLACKPINK's Jisoo or Kim Ji-soo is a South Korean singer and actress who debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016, alongside her fellow K-pop girl group members. However, following the expiration of their contract with the agency, they collectively decided to depart from YG Entertainment.

While BLACKPINK, as a group, continues to be managed under YG Entertainment, the members have either launched their own label or signed with other agencies for their solo activities and promotions. BLACKPINK's Jisoo established her own label, BLISSOO, in collaboration with her brother's company, Bio Mom.

The idol started off her solo career by returning to the acting industry. She filmed and released her second K-drama series, Newtopia, which premiered in February 2025. Following that, on this year's Valentine's, the K-pop idol released her first solo EP called Amortage, featuring the song, Earthquake as its title track.

Additionally, the idol participated in a South Korean film, Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint: The Prophet, which is scheduled to be released on August 1, 2025. The film, starring Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, and more, revolves around the concept of a novel's universe coming to life as the protagonist, Kim Dok-ja, reads it.

Jisoo is expected to play the role of the character, Lee Ji-hye, who teams up with Kim Dok-jo to uncover the mystery behind this transformation. Additionally, the idol is also expected to kick off BLACKPINK's 2025 world tour, DEADLINE, on July 5 at the Goyang Stadium in Seoul.

