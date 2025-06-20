"Congrats The KIM'S"— Fans celebrate as BTS' Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Jisoo win Best Solo Idol titles at Top Ten Awards

On June 19, 2025, K-pop stars Taehyung (BTS V) and Kim Ji-soo (BLACKPINK) were named Best Solo Idols at the 13th Top Ten Awards (TTA), an annual global K-pop awards show organized by Ten Asia. Taehyung won the Best Solo Idol (Male) category with 52.11% of the votes, while Jisoo topped the female counterpart with an even larger 62.6% share.

The results were based on global fan voting via the Idol Champ and Celeb Champ apps. The two earned the title after a close competition with other contenders on the voting app. Their victories held particular significance as both idols showcased their solo projects to fans.

Social media exploded as fans trended hashtags like “Congrats The KIMs” and shared throwback clips of their solo performances and visuals. An X user, @amryjoy24, commented,

"Congrats The KIM'S."

Many praised Taehyung ’s global charm and Jisoo’s evolving artistry, and hailed them as "King and Queen.”

"Congratulations to my forever duo!," a fan commented.

"The KING and the QUEEN of Kpop. My heart!! Love both of them," a netizen added.

"Can we get a tiny smalll collab between my two fav artists???," another one said.

Others celebrated their individual achievements beyond group activities. They expressed their desire to see them collaborate on a joint project.

"Now put them together in kdrama they already worked together as MC," a fan commented.

"So deserving CONGRATULATIONS KIM TAEHYUNG," an X user mentioned.

About Taehyung and Jisoo’s journey as solo icons & their recent activities

The TTA win comes just days after BTS' V completed his military duty alongside fellow BTS leader RM. During his enlistment, Taehyung continued to make headlines. Recently, the military-tracking app, Goondori, confirmed that V received an average of 8,500 letters a day—more than any other celebrity on the app since its launch in 2018.

His previous solo work, including the album Layover and collaborations with CELINE, Cartier, and ELLE Korea, continues to uphold his reputation as one of the most beloved and followed idols worldwide.

Meanwhile, Jisoo made her solo debut with ME in 2023, breaking sales records as the first Korean female soloist to sell over a million copies. Her success extended beyond music; she starred in the drama Snowdrop and recently launched her own label, Blissoo, under Warner Records.

Her 2025 EP Amortage and the chart-topping single Earthquake further cemented her status as a versatile soloist. She is one of the most-followed Korean actresses on Instagram and remains a front-row favorite in the global fashion scene, particularly as Dior’s global ambassador.

The 13th Top Ten Awards also highlighted other competitive voting categories, such as Best Idol Groups and Rookies. Groups like TXT, ASTRO, NiziU, and tripleS also drew close numbers.

