“He was robbed of big opportunities”- Fans react as Kim Ji-hoon voices frustration over BTS’ Jungkook’s missed Super Bowl spot due to enlistment 

On Thursday, May 15, the former SM Entertainment trainee and actor, Kim Ji-hoon, shared a few words about BTS' Jungkook and his solo career during his appearance at TXT Soobin's show at Pixid, Faves' faves. The show is a space where celebrities showcase a presentation about their favorite things, ranging from food items to other industry celebrities.

Kim Ji-hoon appeared on the show to give a presentation on K-pop in general. As the actor continued to talk about his presentation, he began to talk about BTS, one of the touchstone moments in the K-pop industry. Therefore, the host, Soobin, asked Kim Ji-hoon if he had any favourite members in the group, and the idol answered that it was Jungkook.

Following this, he continued to add that he was quite frustrated after the release of his solo album, GOLDEN, and its title track, Standing Next To You. He explained that it was because the song was very fresh, and he would've easily gotten the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl if he hadn't enlisted in the military shortly after releasing his solo album.

Here's what he stated,

"For me, 100% Jungkook, he's just so good. Personally, what I find so frustrating is snty. He teamed up with Usher and absolutely crushed it, but he enlisted in the military then. If he hadn't gone to the military, then I swear, he could've done the Super Bowl halftime show."

He continued,

"That's what I really regret, seriously. when that song dropped "Woah, damn, from the very first solo stage it was so sleek, so good and the choreo was bam-bam-bam, hit after hit.. this song is just massive"

When this statement landed on the internet, fans were impressed by the veteran actor praising Jungkook and recognizing his talents. Additionally, they were also equally frustrated and disappointed as Kim Ji-hoon to realize the opportunities the idol lost due to his military enlistment. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"for real jungkook wasnt fully able to promote his first full album. he was robbed of big opportunities and was constantly rushing bcos of the enlistment."

"Everyone and their mamas know how big of an opportunity was wasted because of his early enlistment." said a fan on X

"Oh he loves him because only true jk lover would say something like this" added another fan

"It's one of my biggest regrets too, it was so big opportunity for him and standing next to you is truly another level . More than seven, all are great but snty is greatest of all from every aspect" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens related to the actor's statement about Jungkook having to give up a huge opportunity due to his enlistment.

"Bro, everyone who loves jungkook shares the same sentiment with you. So, thank you for speaking on behalf of us, Hybe is watching in shamelessness." stated a fan

"Don't remind me of this please. This whole superbowl thing is sooo heartbreaking" added an X user

"Any normal person would feel this way but you got some mfs here talking about how super bowl doesn't matter" said a netizen

"Jihoon said truth yeah JK and usher in super bowl would be Historic. But because of this military service he couldn't. I hope JK get more and much bigger opportunities like this, Manifestation" commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' Jungkook and his recent solo activities

BTS' Jungkook or Jeon Jung-kook is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer who debuted under Big Hit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013. He stands on the vocal line of the group, which also includes other members such as Jin, Jimin, and V.

During his time as a BTS member, the idol released a few solo songs under the group's albums, such as Euphoria, My Time, and more. While he also released a few independent tracks on SoundCloud, such as Still With You in 2020, his official solo debut was in July 2023 with the release of his first single, Seven feat. Latto.

He soon followed it up with another collaborative single called 3D feat. Jack Harlow in September 2023. Around November of the same year, he rolled out his first studio album called GOLDEN, which held the song Standing Next To You as its title track. Soon after the same, in December 2023, he enlisted in the military for his mandatory service.

He also released a single called Never Let Go for BTS' 11th debut anniversary as a gift to ARMYs, and around September 2024, he put forth his solo documentary I Am Still, which showcased how he created his first album, GOLDEN. In other news, Jungkook is scheduled to be discharged from the military next month, in June.

