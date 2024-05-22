BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook & more top 2024 Global Hallyu Survey by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism

BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook, and many K-pop artists topped the 2024 Global Hallyu Survey in different parts of the world. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea recently surveyed to analyze the increasing influence of Korean cultural content worldwide.

The target audience for the Hallyu survey is residents from 26 countries from the age group 15-59 years old who have experienced Korean culture or consume K-content. Individuals from different parts of the country prioritized gaining a deep understanding of the Korean wave widely known as the Hallyu.

The K-pop sensation BTS, currently serving in the military according to each member's enlistment, has topped the 2024 Global Hallyu Survey in 21 out of the 26 countries surveyed, making up 29.1 percent of the overall results.

The girl group BLACKPINK reigned the survey in four countries while securing the second position on this list in 17 countries, making up 13.1 percent of the overall results. Solo artists like PSY and the BTS maknae Jungkook made up 2.9 percent and 2.7 percent respectively of the overall survey result.

BTS, BLACKPINK, PSY, Jungkook, and more: Top 10 K-pop artists in 26 countries on the 2024 Global Hallyu Survey list

BTS marked their official debut in 2013 with the song No More Dreams and BLACKPINK made their debut on August 8, 2016, with album Square One. Meanwhile, Jungkook, besides being a member of BTS, made his highly anticipated debut in July 2023 with the single Seven which features Latto.

Different K-pop artists made it to the list of the 2024 Global Hallyu Survey in 26 countries besides the above star. Check out the list below!

India

BTS Jungkook BLACKPINK IU PSY V G-Dragon Jimin EXO BoA

The United States

BTS BLACKPINK PSY Jungkook IU EXO Stray Kids TWICE NewJeans G-Dragon

United Kingdom

BTS BLACKPINK PSY Jungkook G-Dragon TWICE IU Red Velvet BoA Jimin

Japan

BTS TWICE KARA TVXQ Stray Kids BLACKPINK LE SSERAFIM IVE Seventeen BoA

France

BTS BLACKPINK PSY G-Dragon Jungkook EXO TWICE Super Junior Oneus Lisa

China

IU G-Dragon BLACKPINK EXO Girls' Generation YoonA Lee Hyori Big Bang PSY Lee Jung-hyun

Taiwan

BTS BLACKPINK IU TWICE (G)I-DLE Girls' Generation Rain Super Junior Tzuyu Lisa

Thailand

BLACKPINK BTS Lisa GOT7 IU Big Bang BamBam Jennie EXO NCT

Indonesia

BLACKPINK BTS EXO Jungkook Super Junior NCT Lisa IU TWICE NewJeans

Malaysia

BLACKPINK BTS Big Bang Jungkook EXO TWICE Lisa G-Dragon NewJeans Rain

Australia

BTS BLACKPINK PSY Jungkook TWICE IU Big Bang Red Velvet EXO G-Dragon

Canada

BTS BLACKPINK Psy Stray Kids TWICE NewJeans 2NE1 Jungkook aespa EXO

Mexico

BTS BLACKPINK Jungkook Stray Kids Lisa V Jimin PSY IU Girls' Generation

Saudi Arabia

BTS Jungkook BLACKPINK PSY EXO G-Dragon Lisa IU HyunA Super Junior

South Africa

BTS BLACKPINK Jungkook PSY G-Dragon IU Suzy Stray Kids Jay Park Jimin

Germany

BTS BLACKPINK PSY Stray Kids EXO Jungkook IU Big Bang Seventeen Girls' Generation

Brazil

BTS BLACKPINK PSY Jungkook Jimin EXO TWICE Stray Kids V EXID

Argentina

BTS BLACKPINK PSY Jungkook TWICE Jimin Lisa Red Velvet Stray Kids Suzy

United Arab Emirates

BTS BLACKPINK Jungkook PSY G-Dragon Cho Yong-pil Big Bang EXO IU 2NE1’s Dara

Italy

BTS BLACKPINK PSY Stray Kids G-Dragon IU Big Bang Lisa Jungkook The Boyz

Vietnam

BLACKPINK BTS Big Bang Lisa Girls' Generation T-ARA IU G-Dragon Rosé Jungkook

Spain

BTS BLACKPINK PSY Red Velvet V Stray Kids IU EXO TWICE Lisa

Egypt

BTS Jungkook PSY Jin G-Dragon BLACKPINK Cho Yong Pil Lee Jun Big Bang J-Hope

Russia

BTS BLACKPINK Stray Kids PSY Jungkook Sunmi Jimin V Felix EXO

Kazakhstan

BTS BLACKPINK PSY Jungkook Stray Kids V EXO Jimin (G)I-DLE Seventeen

Turkey

BTS BLACKPINK Irene Suzy A.C.E EXO Lisa Stray Kids ATEEZ PSY

Other K-pop artists like IU, TWICE, BLACKPINK's Lisa, EXO, G-Dragon, and Stray Kids made it to the 2024 Global Hallyu Survey's (all 26 countries combined) overall results, respectively.