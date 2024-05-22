BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook & more top 2024 Global Hallyu Survey by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism

BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook, and many K-pop artists topped the 2024 Global Hallyu Survey in different parts of the world. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea recently surveyed to analyze the increasing influence of Korean cultural content worldwide.
The target audience for the Hallyu survey is residents from 26 countries from the age group 15-59 years old who have experienced Korean culture or consume K-content. Individuals from different parts of the country prioritized gaining a deep understanding of the Korean wave widely known as the Hallyu.
The K-pop sensation BTS, currently serving in the military according to each member's enlistment, has topped the 2024 Global Hallyu Survey in 21 out of the 26 countries surveyed, making up 29.1 percent of the overall results.
The girl group BLACKPINK reigned the survey in four countries while securing the second position on this list in 17 countries, making up 13.1 percent of the overall results. Solo artists like PSY and the BTS maknae Jungkook made up 2.9 percent and 2.7 percent respectively of the overall survey result.
BTS, BLACKPINK, PSY, Jungkook, and more: Top 10 K-pop artists in 26 countries on the 2024 Global Hallyu Survey list
BTS marked their official debut in 2013 with the song No More Dreams and BLACKPINK made their debut on August 8, 2016, with album Square One. Meanwhile, Jungkook, besides being a member of BTS, made his highly anticipated debut in July 2023 with the single Seven which features Latto.
Different K-pop artists made it to the list of the 2024 Global Hallyu Survey in 26 countries besides the above star. Check out the list below!
India
- BTS
- Jungkook
- BLACKPINK
- IU
- PSY
- V
- G-Dragon
- Jimin
- EXO
- BoA
The United States
- BTS
- BLACKPINK
- PSY
- Jungkook
- IU
- EXO
- Stray Kids
- TWICE
- NewJeans
- G-Dragon
United Kingdom
- BTS
- BLACKPINK
- PSY
- Jungkook
- G-Dragon
- TWICE
- IU
- Red Velvet
- BoA
- Jimin
Japan
- BTS
- TWICE
- KARA
- TVXQ
- Stray Kids
- BLACKPINK
- LE SSERAFIM
- IVE
- Seventeen
- BoA
France
- BTS
- BLACKPINK
- PSY
- G-Dragon
- Jungkook
- EXO
- TWICE
- Super Junior
- Oneus
- Lisa
China
- IU
- G-Dragon
- BLACKPINK
- EXO
- Girls' Generation
- YoonA
- Lee Hyori
- Big Bang
- PSY
- Lee Jung-hyun
Taiwan
- BTS
- BLACKPINK
- IU
- TWICE
- (G)I-DLE
- Girls' Generation
- Rain
- Super Junior
- Tzuyu
- Lisa
Thailand
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Lisa
- GOT7
- IU
- Big Bang
- BamBam
- Jennie
- EXO
- NCT
Indonesia
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- EXO
- Jungkook
- Super Junior
- NCT
- Lisa
- IU
- TWICE
- NewJeans
Malaysia
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Big Bang
- Jungkook
- EXO
- TWICE
- Lisa
- G-Dragon
- NewJeans
- Rain
Australia
- BTS
- BLACKPINK
- PSY
- Jungkook
- TWICE
- IU
- Big Bang
- Red Velvet
- EXO
- G-Dragon
Canada
- BTS
- BLACKPINK
- Psy
- Stray Kids
- TWICE
- NewJeans
- 2NE1
- Jungkook
- aespa
- EXO
Mexico
- BTS
- BLACKPINK
- Jungkook
- Stray Kids
- Lisa
- V
- Jimin
- PSY
- IU
- Girls' Generation
Saudi Arabia
- BTS
- Jungkook
- BLACKPINK
- PSY
- EXO
- G-Dragon
- Lisa
- IU
- HyunA
- Super Junior
South Africa
- BTS
- BLACKPINK
- Jungkook
- PSY
- G-Dragon
- IU
- Suzy
- Stray Kids
- Jay Park
- Jimin
Germany
- BTS
- BLACKPINK
- PSY
- Stray Kids
- EXO
- Jungkook
- IU
- Big Bang
- Seventeen
- Girls' Generation
Brazil
- BTS
- BLACKPINK
- PSY
- Jungkook
- Jimin
- EXO
- TWICE
- Stray Kids
- V
- EXID
Argentina
- BTS
- BLACKPINK
- PSY
- Jungkook
- TWICE
- Jimin
- Lisa
- Red Velvet
- Stray Kids
- Suzy
United Arab Emirates
- BTS
- BLACKPINK
- Jungkook
- PSY
- G-Dragon
- Cho Yong-pil
- Big Bang
- EXO
- IU
- 2NE1’s Dara
Italy
- BTS
- BLACKPINK
- PSY
- Stray Kids
- G-Dragon
- IU
- Big Bang
- Lisa
- Jungkook
- The Boyz
Vietnam
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Big Bang
- Lisa
- Girls' Generation
- T-ARA
- IU
- G-Dragon
- Rosé
- Jungkook
Spain
- BTS
- BLACKPINK
- PSY
- Red Velvet
- V
- Stray Kids
- IU
- EXO
- TWICE
- Lisa
Egypt
- BTS
- Jungkook
- PSY
- Jin
- G-Dragon
- BLACKPINK
- Cho Yong Pil
- Lee Jun
- Big Bang
- J-Hope
Russia
- BTS
- BLACKPINK
- Stray Kids
- PSY
- Jungkook
- Sunmi
- Jimin
- V
- Felix
- EXO
Kazakhstan
- BTS
- BLACKPINK
- PSY
- Jungkook
- Stray Kids
- V
- EXO
- Jimin
- (G)I-DLE
- Seventeen
Turkey
- BTS
- BLACKPINK
- Irene
- Suzy
- A.C.E
- EXO
- Lisa
- Stray Kids
- ATEEZ
- PSY
Other K-pop artists like IU, TWICE, BLACKPINK's Lisa, EXO, G-Dragon, and Stray Kids made it to the 2024 Global Hallyu Survey's (all 26 countries combined) overall results, respectively.