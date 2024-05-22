BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook & more top 2024 Global Hallyu Survey by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism

  • home icon
By Inaas Fatima Khan
Modified May 22, 2024 11:16 GMT
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook and more on the 2024 Global Hallyu Survey (Images Via Weverse, Instagram/@blackpinkofficial)

BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook, and many K-pop artists topped the 2024 Global Hallyu Survey in different parts of the world. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea recently surveyed to analyze the increasing influence of Korean cultural content worldwide.

The target audience for the Hallyu survey is residents from 26 countries from the age group 15-59 years old who have experienced Korean culture or consume K-content. Individuals from different parts of the country prioritized gaining a deep understanding of the Korean wave widely known as the Hallyu.

The K-pop sensation BTS, currently serving in the military according to each member's enlistment, has topped the 2024 Global Hallyu Survey in 21 out of the 26 countries surveyed, making up 29.1 percent of the overall results.

The girl group BLACKPINK reigned the survey in four countries while securing the second position on this list in 17 countries, making up 13.1 percent of the overall results. Solo artists like PSY and the BTS maknae Jungkook made up 2.9 percent and 2.7 percent respectively of the overall survey result.

BTS, BLACKPINK, PSY, Jungkook, and more: Top 10 K-pop artists in 26 countries on the 2024 Global Hallyu Survey list

BTS marked their official debut in 2013 with the song No More Dreams and BLACKPINK made their debut on August 8, 2016, with album Square One. Meanwhile, Jungkook, besides being a member of BTS, made his highly anticipated debut in July 2023 with the single Seven which features Latto.

Different K-pop artists made it to the list of the 2024 Global Hallyu Survey in 26 countries besides the above star. Check out the list below!

India

  1. BTS
  2. Jungkook
  3. BLACKPINK
  4. IU
  5. PSY
  6. V
  7. G-Dragon
  8. Jimin
  9. EXO
  10. BoA

The United States

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. PSY
  4. Jungkook
  5. IU
  6. EXO
  7. Stray Kids
  8. TWICE
  9. NewJeans
  10. G-Dragon

United Kingdom

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. PSY
  4. Jungkook
  5. G-Dragon
  6. TWICE
  7. IU
  8. Red Velvet
  9. BoA
  10. Jimin

Japan

  1. BTS
  2. TWICE
  3. KARA
  4. TVXQ
  5. Stray Kids
  6. BLACKPINK
  7. LE SSERAFIM
  8. IVE
  9. Seventeen
  10. BoA

France

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. PSY
  4. G-Dragon
  5. Jungkook
  6. EXO
  7. TWICE
  8. Super Junior
  9. Oneus
  10. Lisa

China

  1. IU
  2. G-Dragon
  3. BLACKPINK
  4. EXO
  5. Girls' Generation
  6. YoonA
  7. Lee Hyori
  8. Big Bang
  9. PSY
  10. Lee Jung-hyun

Taiwan

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. IU
  4. TWICE
  5. (G)I-DLE
  6. Girls' Generation
  7. Rain
  8. Super Junior
  9. Tzuyu
  10. Lisa

Thailand

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. BTS
  3. Lisa
  4. GOT7
  5. IU
  6. Big Bang
  7. BamBam
  8. Jennie
  9. EXO
  10. NCT

Indonesia

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. BTS
  3. EXO
  4. Jungkook
  5. Super Junior
  6. NCT
  7. Lisa
  8. IU
  9. TWICE
  10. NewJeans

Malaysia

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. BTS
  3. Big Bang
  4. Jungkook
  5. EXO
  6. TWICE
  7. Lisa
  8. G-Dragon
  9. NewJeans
  10. Rain

Australia

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. PSY
  4. Jungkook
  5. TWICE
  6. IU
  7. Big Bang
  8. Red Velvet
  9. EXO
  10. G-Dragon

Canada

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. Psy
  4. Stray Kids
  5. TWICE
  6. NewJeans
  7. 2NE1
  8. Jungkook
  9. aespa
  10. EXO

Mexico

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. Jungkook
  4. Stray Kids
  5. Lisa
  6. V
  7. Jimin
  8. PSY
  9. IU
  10. Girls' Generation

Saudi Arabia

  1. BTS
  2. Jungkook
  3. BLACKPINK
  4. PSY
  5. EXO
  6. G-Dragon
  7. Lisa
  8. IU
  9. HyunA
  10. Super Junior

South Africa

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. Jungkook
  4. PSY
  5. G-Dragon
  6. IU
  7. Suzy
  8. Stray Kids
  9. Jay Park
  10. Jimin

Germany

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. PSY
  4. Stray Kids
  5. EXO
  6. Jungkook
  7. IU
  8. Big Bang
  9. Seventeen
  10. Girls' Generation

Brazil

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. PSY
  4. Jungkook
  5. Jimin
  6. EXO
  7. TWICE
  8. Stray Kids
  9. V
  10. EXID

Argentina

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. PSY
  4. Jungkook
  5. TWICE
  6. Jimin
  7. Lisa
  8. Red Velvet
  9. Stray Kids
  10. Suzy

United Arab Emirates

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. Jungkook
  4. PSY
  5. G-Dragon
  6. Cho Yong-pil
  7. Big Bang
  8. EXO
  9. IU
  10. 2NE1’s Dara

Italy

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. PSY
  4. Stray Kids
  5. G-Dragon
  6. IU
  7. Big Bang
  8. Lisa
  9. Jungkook
  10. The Boyz

Vietnam

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. BTS
  3. Big Bang
  4. Lisa
  5. Girls' Generation
  6. T-ARA
  7. IU
  8. G-Dragon
  9. Rosé
  10. Jungkook

Spain

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. PSY
  4. Red Velvet
  5. V
  6. Stray Kids
  7. IU
  8. EXO
  9. TWICE
  10. Lisa

Egypt

  1. BTS
  2. Jungkook
  3. PSY
  4. Jin
  5. G-Dragon
  6. BLACKPINK
  7. Cho Yong Pil
  8. Lee Jun
  9. Big Bang
  10. J-Hope

Russia

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. Stray Kids
  4. PSY
  5. Jungkook
  6. Sunmi
  7. Jimin
  8. V
  9. Felix
  10. EXO

Kazakhstan

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. PSY
  4. Jungkook
  5. Stray Kids
  6. V
  7. EXO
  8. Jimin
  9. (G)I-DLE
  10. Seventeen

Turkey

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. Irene
  4. Suzy
  5. A.C.E
  6. EXO
  7. Lisa
  8. Stray Kids
  9. ATEEZ
  10. PSY

Other K-pop artists like IU, TWICE, BLACKPINK's Lisa, EXO, G-Dragon, and Stray Kids made it to the 2024 Global Hallyu Survey's (all 26 countries combined) overall results, respectively.

