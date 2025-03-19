"Exactly why it's a ktrauma for us" — Fans moved by BLACKPINK's Jisoo's confession about Young-ro's fate in Snowdrop

BLACKPINK's Jisoo recently reflected on her emotional journey as Young-ro in the drama Snowdrop, leaving fans heartbroken all over again. In a new in-depth pictorial interview with Vogue Korea, released on March 19, 2025, the singer and actress opened up about one of the most unforgettable moments she experienced while filming the series.

Ad

When asked about the moment she truly immersed herself in the character, Jisoo shared that it was during the final scene that reality hit her the hardest.

"When I was filming the last scene in Snowdrop, I felt very sad and had a hard time. I shed a lot of tears without realizing it, thinking about Young-ro having to get back up and live with all the loss." She shared.

Ad

Trending

Her comments resonated with many fans, leading to discussions about the emotional impact of Snowdrop. Recalling Young-ro's tragic fate, one commented,

"Exactly why it’s a ktrauma for us"

Expand Tweet

Ad

More fans shared:

"Youngro suffering is heartbreaking, she lost everything and have to live with that bc of her promise" wrote another fan.

"It hurt me, it burned me, it wounded me, it tortured me, it killed me, it made me suffer. He said everything that needed to be said about that devastating ending, and he also revealed that he was emotional, and even shed a few tears, things that weren't shown behind the scenes." posted an X user.

Ad

"Me too, after episode 6 I was already crying like a dog" shared a netizen.

"Took her 16 episodes to stop ijboling bts and say "aight maybe this is depressing a bit" read a comment on X.

Jisoo’s rare confession reminded viewers of Snowdrop's intense storyline, and they share their experiences with the drama too.

"Same that was my last straw to the point I still didn't rewatch the last 2 episodes with subs yet" read a comment from another fan.

Ad

"We all go through this stage, and I can't even call it a stage because it still hurts; it's a wound that's left open. A majestic performance that tore at our souls." mentioned one individual on X.

"We were not the only ones haunted by the Snowdrop trauma." wrote this netizen.

Ad

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo opens up about music, acting, and personal growth in new Vogue Korea interview

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the Vogue Korea interview, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo also opened up about her busy year filled with music, acting, and new challenges. In the interview, she gave fans a glimpse into her life after launching her own label, Blisoo.

Fresh off the release of her second solo album, AMORTAGE, Jisoo shared the meaning behind the project, explaining that it captures the emotions of love and separation.

“Just like the album title, which is a combination of Amor and Montage, I put growth through love and separation into the album. I wanted it to be like a well-drawn movie. Like the charming journey of love and separation that you can feel in a movie. I hoped that my album would be remembered like the moment when you encounter that image, and I am grateful that many people understood its meaning and loved it.”

Ad

Speaking about her fashion in the Earthquake music video, Jisoo revealed her favorite was the ‘geek chic’ office scene. She shared that the scene captured the sudden rush of emotions she wanted to express. The idol also admitted she finds the biggest thrill in challenging herself with new genres in music, fashion, and visuals.

Talking about her label, Jisoo shared that having so many people depend on her felt overwhelming at times, but she’s determined to create a positive environment for her team.

Ad

On the acting front, Jisoo reflected on her role in Newtopia, where she learned resilience from her character.

"I learned a lot from working with great people. I personally learned a lot from watching Youngju overcome difficult times without hesitation and without getting discouraged." She explained.

She also confirmed she’s currently filming the new drama Monthly Boyfriend, slated for a 2026 release, which revolves around a virtual world romance. Jisoo shared that she is drawn to roles with personalities and values different from her own, as she wants to explore various sides of herself through acting.

Ad

She also expressed excitement about BLACKPINK’s upcoming world tour, looking forward to reuniting with her members and meeting fans worldwide. Moreover, the idol also admitted the challenge lies in maintaining her health throughout the demanding schedule.

Reflecting on her 9-year journey, Jisoo called BLACKPINK her greatest achievement, which remains unchanged. Despite the ups and downs, she revealed she has no regrets and prefers to focus on what lies ahead.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The idol shared that writing helps her through tough times, while simple moments like enjoying good food or taking a walk bring her happiness. Jisoo hopes to discover a new hobby this year that adds more meaning to her free time as she continues to grow.

Ending the interview on a light note, she shared her evening plans — relaxing with fruit and a warm bath to unwind after a hectic day.

Ad

Snowdrop is a South Korean drama set in late 1987, during a crucial period marked by the June Democracy Movement and South Korea's transition to democracy. The story follows Lim Soo-ho (Jung Hae-in), a mysterious graduate student found injured by Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo), a university student who hides him in her dorm.

As their romance develops, secrets unfold against the backdrop of political unrest and the fight for democratic change. The drama is available to stream on Disney+.

Meanwhile, the idol stars in the ongoing Prime Video romantic fantasy zombie comedy Newtopia, which will air its final episode on March 21, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback