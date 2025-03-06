"As they should"- Fans react as Cartier & Le Grand Dîner du Louvre is reported to have "cherry-picked" Jisoo to debut 26.53-carat Ceylon sapphire

BLACKPINK's Jisoo made a striking appearance at the inaugural Le Grand Dîner du Louvre. At the event she debuted Cartier’s exclusive Panthère de Cartier creation featuring a 26.53-carat Ceylon sapphire. The singer and Cartier global ambassador was reportedly "cherry-picked" by both the luxury jewelry brand and the fundraising event's foundation to attend the high-profile gathering.

Ad

Held at the iconic Louvre Pyramid, the event brought together 300 elite guests from fashion, entertainment, and philanthropy. Cartier showcased its Nature Sauvage High Jewelry collection, with Jisoo wearing the standout piece.

Many fans celebrated the idol's appearance, with many praising her global influence. Cartier also shared a post featuring the eldest BLACKPINK member, saying,

"A unique Panthère de Cartier creation makes its debut at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre, worn by the Maison's global ambassador @sooyaaa_ From the Nature Sauvage High Jewelry collection, this creation sees the feline invite herself into an imaginary jungle, where she watches over an imposing 26.53-carat Ceylon sapphire. @museelouvre #CartierHighJewelry #GrandDinerLouvre"

Ad

Trending

Many fans highlighted how the Flower hitmaker continues to solidify her status in the luxury fashion world with one fan commenting,

"as they should," to a post about Jisoo getting "cherry picked" for the event.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Wow! So happy that Jiso awas picked by Cartier to represent them in this event!! And if I may say, this Jisoo look is by far my most favorite!! Very elegant yet powerful, " wrote a netizen.

"So happy for Jisoo. She's beautiful beyond words but still humble, caring, and hard working," posted an X user.

Ad

"Can't fault @Cartier as Jisoo is both elegant and beautiful like a real Princess," read one comment on X.

According to many, BLACKPINK member’s presence at such an exclusive event reaffirmed why Cartier and Le Grand Dîner du Louvre entrusted her with this special debut.

"The ability of this couple to serve without a single miss needs to be studied. #Cartier × #JISOO" wrote one individual on X.

Ad

"Dior 🤝Cartier wearing Jisoo they really waved the white flag for her." added this fan.

Jisoo shines across music, fashion, and acting with AMORTAGE, Cartier, and global screen projects

In May 2022, Cartier introduced Jisoo as the global ambassador for its Panthère de Cartier collection. Arnaud Carrez, Cartier’s VP of Marketing, highlighted that Jisoo is a natural fit for the role, stating that her "magnetic aura" perfectly embodies the essence of the panther.

Ad

He praised her confident style and described her as a creative voice for a new generation, unafraid to explore different talents. Expressing her excitement, the idol also shared that she was honored to join the Panthère tribe, a community that represents strength and individuality.

Ad

Meanwhile, the vocalist has officially embarked on her solo journey with the release of AMORTAGE, her debut extended play, on February 14, 2025. The four-track EP follows her 2023 single album Me.

AMORTAGE explores different phases of love through tracks like Earthquake, Your Love, Tears, and Hugs & Kisses. She actively contributed to the songwriting, collaborating with Jordan Roman and others, while production was handled by Blissoo and The Wavys.

Alongside her music, the BLACKPINK member leads the cast of Newtopia, a romantic zombie drama that premiered on February 7, 2025, via Coupang TV. The series is also available on Amazon Prime Video and has quickly become a global hit. According to The Independent Singapore News, Newtopia is the most-watched series on Coupang Play and ranks among the TOP 10 in 54 countries on Prime Video.

Ad

The singer turned actor plays a key role in the upcoming film The Prophet: Omniscient Reader, which released its first teaser on February 15, 2025. The film is based on the webtoon Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint.

It boasts a star-studded cast including Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Chae Soo-bin, Nana, and Shin Seung-ho. Directed by Kim Byung-woo and produced by Won Dong-yun, the story follows Kim Dok-ja (Ahn Hyo-seop), an office worker who discovers that his favorite web novel is unfolding in reality.

Ad

With his knowledge of how the story ends, he must navigate the chaos alongside Yoo Jung-hyeok (Lee Min-ho), the novel’s powerful protagonist. The singer turned actor takes on the role of Lee Ji-hye, a high school student from the novel’s world who learns to fight under Yoo Jung-hyeok’s leadership.

Looking ahead, the BLACKPINK member is also set to star alongside Seo In-guk in the upcoming Netflix drama Boyfriend on Demand, scheduled for release in 2026.

Ad

Ad

From her solo debut with AMORTAGE to her roles in global films and dramas, the BLACKPINK member continues to take on diverse projects across different fields. With her actively expanding her career in music, fashion, and acting, fans are looking forward to her next steps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback