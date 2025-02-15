"WHAT A QUEEN" - Fans celebrate Jisoo's first look in 'The Prophet: Omniscient Reader'

BLACKPINK's Jisoo made waves with her role in the movie The Prophet: Omniscient Reader and quickly became the center of attention. The highly anticipated film unveiled its first teaser and official poster on February 15, 2025, sparking excitement among fans. Adapted from the popular web novel Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint by Sing N Song, the film brought its dystopian world to life with a star-studded cast.

Ad

The teaser offered a glimpse into the action-packed narrative, leaving fans eager for the film's release. Her first look in the teaser was met with fans flooding social media with praise. They praised her work and versatility, highlighting her packed schedule in 2025 alone. One fan commented,

"This woman filmed 2 series, 1 film, recorded a mini album (EP), gave us an amazing work in the Music Video, created an App and she's gonna do a Tour… This woman deserves EVERYTHING good in this life, WHAT A QUEEN!!!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Her Zombie Comedy TV Show is airing on Prime Video. Solo album came out today, and now 1st trailer for her summer movie. AND there is a planned Blackpink comeback. 2025, the year of Jisoo," echoed this fan.

"so ure telling me today: the 14th of february 2025 we got idol singer songwriter jisoo with earthquake and amortage , actress jisoo as youngjoo in ep3 of newtopia AND new teaser of jisoo s big screen debut as lee jihye in the prophet omniscient reader movie.. WOW," said one netizen.

Ad

"Jihye is a sword girlie but it looks like they have upgraded their weapons to be guns instead? Anyway, we are watching it for Jisoo and her badass killing spree. I think ORV team is using Jisoo's album release hype and post the trailer a little earlier?" posted an X user.

"jisoo is so crazy... she fied 2 series in 2024, started a whole new company and prepared her solo min album with an excellent mv and now this 😭😭 are you kidding me she doesn't know what unemployment means," said a comment on X.

Ad

However, some fans have mixed reactions to the teaser as it shows the idol wielding a rifle instead of a sword, which differs from the original webtoon character.

"no hate, i love js, but she's portraying lee jihye, right? WHY THE GUN? 😭 JIHYE NEVER HELD A GUN NEITHER IN THE NOVEL NOR MANHWA! 😭 her sponsor is Maritime God of War, and for pete's sake, her personal attributes are scarred sword demon and monarch of the sea. 😭 how come???" commented one netizen.

Ad

"im excited for jisoo but my friend who is a fan of orv novel and webtoon said the Jihye suppose to ue sword, same goes with yoo jh 🥹 i hope they have a valid reason why they are using guns now- i only want the best for jisoo," posted a fan.

"A gun? A f***ing gun???? And she's supposed to be Lee Jihye? Lee Jihye with a f***ing gun??????? Are they kidding me? Who's that writing the f***ing script tell him to put the pen down please. This is a catastrophe. Lee Jihye is swordmaster she's supposed to have a SWORD A SWOOORD" added this individual on X.

Ad

Jisoo expands her horizons: The Prophet: Omniscient Reader teaser drops as she launches solo EP AMORTAGE

Jisoo kicked off a massive two days with back-to-back releases. On February 14, she unveiled her debut solo album, AMORTAGE, along with the music video for its lead single, Earthquake.

That same day, episode 3 of her ongoing TV show, Newtopia, also aired. The excitement continued on February 15 with the release of the first teaser for The Prophet: Omniscient Reader, cementing her diversity across music, television, and film.

Ad

Ad

The first teaser for The Prophet: Omniscient Reader, released on February 15, offers a gripping glimpse into the highly anticipated webtoon adaptation. Packed with high-energy action and a dark, immersive atmosphere, the 32-second preview sets the stage for a world where fiction merges with reality.

The BLACKPINK member joins an ensemble cast featuring Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Chae Soo-bin, Nana, and Shin Seung-ho. Directed by Kim Byung-woo and produced by Won Dong-yun, the film centers on Kim Dok-ja (Ahn Hyo-seop), an ordinary office worker devoted to the web novel Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World.

Ad

Having read the story to its final chapter over a decade, he possesses knowledge no one else does—how it all ends. At the heart of the novel is Yoo Jung-hyeok (Lee Min-ho), a formidable warrior with exceptional combat skills and the rare ability to resurrect after death.

For years, Kim Dok-ja has followed his journey, but when the novel's apocalyptic events begin unfolding in reality, he realizes he holds the key to changing fate. As he navigates this chaotic world, he encounters Yoo Jung-hyeok. They struggle with trust, but their battles forge an unbreakable alliance in their fight to rewrite destiny.

Ad

Jisoo takes on the role of Lee Ji-hye, a high school student originally from the novel's storyline. Under Yoo Jung-hyeok's leadership, she learns to fight for survival. Her hardened personality stems from a traumatic past, and her introduction to this ruthless world forces her to make an impossible choice: kill her best friend or die.

Meanwhile, Jisoo has officially embarked on her solo journey with the release of AMORTAGE, her debut extended play, which dropped on February 14, 2025. This 4-track EP marks a new chapter in her music career, following her 2023 single album Me. Blending deep emotions with her distinct artistry, the project captures different phases of love.

Ad

Ad

The singer actively participated in the songwriting process, co-writing all four tracks with Jordan Roman and other collaborators. Blissoo and The Wavys handled production, crafting a sound that blends Korean and English lyrics. The EP, her first independent solo release, presents a range of emotions of someone in love through tracks like Earthquake, Your Love, Tears, and Hugs & Kisses.

Alongside her music, Jisoo continues to build her acting career. She leads the cast of Newtopia, a romantic zombie drama that premiered on February 7, 2025, via Coupang TV. The series is also available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Jisoo's upcoming drama, Boyfriend on Demand, where she stars alongside Seo In-guk, is set to air on Netflix in 2026, as per local Korean media reports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback