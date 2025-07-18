  • home icon
  • IU, Ju Ji-hoon, and When Life Gives You Tangerines win big at the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards: Complete winners list and highlights

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Jul 18, 2025 16:35 GMT
4th Blue Dragon Series Awards Complete winners list (Images via Instagram/@bluedragonawards)
On July 18, 2025, the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held at Paradise City in Incheon. The ceremony featured nominees from Korea's largest dramas and variety shows. Once again, the event was hosted by Jun Hyun-moo and Girls' Generation's YoonA.

The Blue Dragon Series Awards recognized achievements in original streaming content across platforms such as Netflix and Coupang Play. It recognized content released from June 1, 2024 to May 31, 2025.

IU won her first Best Actress award for When Life Gives You Tangerines and the drama won the Grand Prize (Daesang). Ju Ji-hoon received Best Actor for his leading performance in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, which won the Best Drama award.

Lee Kwang-soo and Yeom Hye-ran were recognized in supporting roles at the Blue Dragon Series Awards. Moreover, the Popularity Awards went to fan favorites Park Bo-gum, Hyeri, IU, and Lee Jun-hyuk.

Full List of Winners of the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards

Among all the eligible nominations, here are the winners who bagged the trophy this year at the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards:

Grand Prize of Blue Dragon Series Awards (Daesang): When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)

  • Best Drama: The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix)
  • Best Variety Show: Culinary Class Wars (Netflix)
  • Best Actress: IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines)
  • Best Actor: Ju Ji-hoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)
  • Best Supporting Actress: Yeom Hye-ran (When Life Gives You Tangerines)
  • Best Supporting Actor: Lee Kwang-soo (Karma)
  • Best New Actress: Kim Min-ha (Way Back Love)
  • Best New Actor: Choo Young-woo (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)
  • Best Female Entertainer: Lee Soo-ji (SNL Korea)
  • Best Male Entertainer: Kian84 (Kian’s Bizarre B&B)
  • Best New Female Entertainer: Mimi (Kian is CEO)
  • Best New Male Entertainer: Moon Sang-hoon (The Blank Menu for You)
  • Upbit Popularity Awards: Park Bo-gum, Hyeri, Lee Jun-hyuk, IU
  • Best OST Popularity Award: TXT's Yeonjun – “Boyfriend” (Cinderella at 2 AM)
  • LG U+ Good Influence Award: Ji Ye-eun (Kian’s Bizarre B&B)
2025 Blue Dragon Series Awards highlights and performances

The Blue Dragon Series Awards provided many memorable moments. One of them included Lee Kwang-soo's humorous speech where he jokingly mentioned his Karma co-star D.O. dreaming about Lee Kwang-soo getting a hair transplant. The comment light-heartedly made the audience laugh and truly made the night even more personal.

Also on the red carpet, YoonA had a somewhat graceful stumble on her heels but immediately recouped with a big smile. The event also had a very funny moment when Lee Jun-young got up to claim the Upbit Popularity Award, mistakenly thinking it was his name that was just read..

After a brief chuckle and apology from the MC Jun Hyun-moo, Lee Jun-young graciously hugged the rightful winner, Lee Jun-hyuk. This turned an awkward moment into a delightful spotlight-stealer.

Another highlight was Choo Young-woo’s heartfelt reflection on how The Trauma Code helped him grow. Meanwhile, Ju Ji-hoon acknowledged the show's real-life medical inspirations.

The ceremony included captivating stage performances by KIIIKIII and JAESSBEE that added to the celebratory tone of the evening.

