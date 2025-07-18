Where to stream The 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards online? Hosts, presenter lineup, nominees, and all you need to know

The 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards will be held on July 18, 2025, at Paradise City in Incheon. The red carpet will begin at 7 pm KST and will be followed by the main ceremony at 8:30pm KST. Audiences can watch the event live on KBS2 or stream it globally through Prizm, TVING, and Naver’s Chzzk platform. A YouTube live stream on the KBS Entertain YouTube channel is also available for international fans.
The ceremony will be hosted by Girls’ Generation’s Yoona and Jun Hyun-moo, both returning to lead the event. The award show celebrates streaming content released between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025. It honors excellence across drama and variety categories. Nominees were selected through netizen voting, journalist reviews, and industry surveys.
The presenter lineup for the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards includes major stars such as Park Bo-young, Im Si-wan, Go Youn-jung, Jeon Do-yeon, Ahn Jae-hong, Ahn Eun-jin, Shin Dong-yup, Lee Jung-ha, Jang Ki-yong, Jang Do-yeon, Kwak Joon-bin, Geum Hae-na, Park Ji-hyun, Um Tae-goo, and Yoon Ga-yi.
There will also be live performances by JAESSBEE and rookie girl group KiiiKiii. Moreover, there are additional hidden surprise acts teased by organizers of the Blue Dragon Series Awards.
Full list of nominees and award categories at the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards
The Blue Dragon Series Awards were launched in 2022 by Sports Chosun. It specifically honors original content from streaming platforms. Here's a full list of the 2025 nominations across drama and variety categories:
Blue Dragon Series Awards K-Drama Categories
Best Drama
- When Life Gives You Tangerines
- The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
- Karma
- Family Matters
- Way Back Love
Best Actor
- Park Bo-gum (When Life Gives You Tangerines)
- Lee Byung-hun (Squid Game 2)
- Ju Ji-hoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)
- Lee Joon-hyuk (Dongjae, The Good or the Bastard)
- Park Hae-soo (Karma)
Best Actress
- Park Eun-bin (Hyper Knife)
- IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines)
- Hyeri (Friendly Rivalry)
- Cha Joo-young (The Queen Who Crowns)
- Seo Hyun-jin (The Trunk)
Best Supporting Actor
- Choi Dae-hoon (When Life Gives You Tangerines)
- Park Byung-eun (Hyper Knife)
- Lee Kwang-soo (Karma)
- Lee Jun-young (Weak Hero Class 2)
- Yoon Kyung-ho (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)
Best Supporting Actress
- Claudia Kim (Gyeongseong Creature 2)
- Yeom Hye-ran (When Life Gives You Tangerines)
- Gong Seung-yeon (Karma)
- Kim Guk-hee (Family Matters)
- Jung Eun-chae (Your Honor)
Best New Actor
- Lomon (Family Matters)
- Cho Young-woo (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)
- Kang You-seok (When Life Gives You Tangerines)
- Bae Hyun-sung (Gyeongseong Creature 2)
- Heo Nam-jun (Your Honor)
Best New Actress
- Lee Su-hyun (Family Matters)
- Lee Yi-dam (The Queen Who Crowns)
- Ha Young (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)
- Kim Min-ha (Way Back Love)
- Chung Su-bin (Friendly Rivalry)
Blue Dragon Series Awards Variety & Non-Drama Categories
Best Variety Show
- Kian’s Bizarre B&B
- Culinary Class Wars 3
- The Devil’s Plan: Death Room
- My Name is Gabriel
- Bloody Game 3
Best Male Entertainer
- Kian84 (Kian’s Bizarre B&B)
- Shin Dong-yup (SNL Korea 6, SNL Korea 7)
- Kim Won-hoon (SNL Korea 6, SNL Korea 7)
- Choo Sung-hoon (Try? Choo-ry!)
- Jang Dong-min (Bloody Game 3)
Best Female Entertainer
- Uhm Ji-yoon (Becoming a Baseball Nerd)
- Ji Ye-eun (Kian’s Bizarre B&B)
- Lee Soo-ji (SNL Korea 6, SNL Korea 7)
- Gabi (My Name is Gabriel)
- Hyeri (Agents of Mystery)
Best New Male Entertainer
- Yoon Nam-ho (Culinary Class Wars)
- Lee Jin-hyuk (SNL Korea 6, SNL Korea 7)
- Jung Hyun-gyu (The Devil’s Plan: Death Room)
- Jung Geun-woo (Kim Seong Geun’s Winter Vacation)
- Moon Sang-hoon (The Blank Menu for You)
Best New Female Entertainer
- Mimi (Kian is CEO)
- Yoon So-hee (The Devil’s Plan: Death Room)
- Tsuki (Zombieverse: New Blood)
- Seo Hye-won (SNL Korea 6)
- Risabae (The Influencer)
This year’s Blue Dragon Series Awards also features a unique hand-printing ceremony and special voting processes. The first round of netizen voting ran from June 11 to June 24, and the final vote closed on July 17. The winners of the Blue Dragon Series Awards will be revealed at the awards on July 18 at 8:30 pm KST.