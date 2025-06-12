BTS' Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Lee Jae-wook lead 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards Candidate Selection Survey: How to vote, full list, & all you need to know

The fourth edition of the Blue Dragon Series Awards is scheduled for July 18, 2025, and will take place at Paradise City, located in Incheon. The entire event will air live via KBS 2TV.
BTS members Jimin, Jin, and Jungkook, and actor Lee Jae-wook are currently leading the candidate selection survey for the nominees. Notably, Jin has been mentioned in two categories: Best Male Entertainer and Best Male Rookie Entertainer, as per a fan account on X @Jiniya1204.
A branch of the longstanding Blue Dragon Film Awards, the Series Awards was launched to acknowledge creative work in the digital sphere. The original film awards, hosted by Sports Chosun (a subsidiary of the Chosun Ilbo), have consistently recognized major achievements in Korean cinema.
Each year, roughly forty prominent titles are chosen and made available to the public through complimentary screenings before the winners are finalized. Together with the Grand Bell Awards, the Blue Dragon Film Awards hold a central place among South Korea’s key motion picture ceremonies.
With the streaming industry rapidly expanding, the Blue Dragon Series Awards were created to honor performances, direction, and production work in digital storytelling and episodic content.
Selection procedures combine assessments from expert committees and public voters. As the Blue Dragon Series Awards ceremony unfolds, this article provides comprehensive coverage, including the full list of categories, nominees, and the voting procedure.
Everything we know about the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards so far
The first round of online voting for the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards spans a total of 12 categories. The drama categories are:
- Best Drama
- Best Actor/Actress
- Best Supporting Actor/Actress
- Best New Actor/Actress
The Variety categories are
- Best Variety Show
- Best Male Entertainer
- Best Female Entertainer
- Best Rookie Male Entertainer
- Best Rookie Female Entertainer
List of nominees for the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards categories
Here is the list of dramas and artists nominated for the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards under each category.
Blue Dragon Series Awards: Best Drama
- Mr. Plankton
- ONE: High School Heroes
- Family Matters
- Gangnam B-side
- Seoul Busters
- Gyeongseong Creature Season 2
- Namib
- Dear Hyeri
- Nine Puzzles
- Way Back Love
- No Way Out: The Roulette
- Newtopia
- Tastefully Yours
- The Whirlwind
- Mother and Mom
- Melo Movie
- What Comes After Love
- Spice Up Our Love
- Cinderella at 2 AM
- Shark: The Storm
- Friendly Rivalry
- No Gain, No Love
- Sweet Home Season 3
- Study Group
- New Recruit 3
- When the Silver Bell Rings
- The Frog
- Karma
- Weak Hero Class 2
- Squid Game Season 2
- Queen Woo
- The Queen Who Crowns: Before Sunrise
- Your Honor
- Light Shop
- Dong Jae, the Good or the Bastard
- The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
- Hellboud 2
- The Scandal of Chunhwa
- Tarot
- Tangeum
- The Trunk
- Unmasked
- Face Me
- The Tyrant
- When Life Gives You Tangerines
- Fragile
- Hierarchy
- Hyper Knife
- Red Swan
Blue Dragon Series Awards: Best Actor/Best Supporting Actor/Best New Actor
- Mr. Plankton - Woo Do-hwan, Oh Jung-se
- ONE: High School Heroes - Lee Jung-ha, Kim Do-wan
- Family Matters - Ryu Seung-beom, Baek Yoon-sik, Lomon
- Gangnam B-side - Jo Woo-jin, Ji Chang-wook
- Seoul Busters - Kim Dong-wook, Park Ji-hwan, Seo Hyun-woo, Seungwoo Lee
- Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 - Park Seo-joon, Lee Moo-saeng, Bae Hyeon-seong
- Namib - Ryeun, Yoon Sang-yu, Lee Jin-woo
- Dear Hyeri - Lee Jin-wook, Kang Hoon
- Nine Puzzles - Son Seok-gu, Kim Sung-kyun, Hyun Bong-sik
- Way Back Love - Gong Myung, Jeong Geon-ju
- No Way Out: The Roulette - Jo Jin-woong, Yoo Jae-myung, Kim Moo-yeol, Heo Gwang-han, Sung Yu-bin, Lee Kwang-soo, Kim Sung-chul
- Newtopia - Park Jung-min, Im Seong-jae
- Tastefully Yours - Kang Ha-neul, Yoo Soo-bin
- The Whirlwind - Seol Kyung-gu, Kim Young-min, Kim Hong-pa, Kim Jong-gu, Jang Gwang, Park Geun-hyung, Lee Hae-young, Kang Sang-won, Jeong Hae-gyun, Park Kyung-chan, Choi Sung-jae, Cha Sun-bae
- Mother and Mom - Jeong Jin-young, Jeon Seok-ho
- Melo Movie - Choi Woo-shik, Lee Jun-young, Kim Jae-wook, Go Chang-seok, Cha Woo-min, Kim Young-woong
- What Comes After Love - Kentaro Sakaguchi, Hong Jong-hyun
- Spice Up Our Love - Lee Sang, Lee Yu-jin, Park Jeong-woo
- Cinderella at AM - Moon Sang-min
- Shark: The Storm - Kim Min-seok, Lee Hyun-wook, Bae Myung-jin, Lee Jung Hyun, Jin Park
- No Gain, No Love - Kim Young-dae, Lee Sang
- Sweet Home Season 3 - Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Do-hyun, Jinyoung, Yoo Oh-seong, Oh Jung-se, Kim Moo-yeol
- Study Group - Hwang Min-hyun, Cha Woo-min, Lee Jong-Hyeon, Gong Do-yu
- New Recruit 3 - Kim Min-ho, Kim Dong-jun, Oh Dae-hwan, Nam Tae-woo, Kim Yohan, Kim Hyun-gyu
- When the Silver Bell Rings - Park Sang-won, Ahn Seok-hwan
- The Frog - Kim Yun-seok, Yoon Kye-sang
- Karma - Park Hae Soo, Lee Hee-Jun, Kim Sung-kyun, Lee Kwang-soo
- Weak Hero Class 2 - Park Ji-hoon, Ryun, Choi Min-young, Lee Jun-young, Yoo Soo-bin, Bae Nara, Lee Min-jae
- Squid Game Season 2 - Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung-hun, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Lee Jin-wook, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Lee Seo-hwan, David, Noh Jae-won
- Queen Woo - Kim Moo-yeol, Ji Chang-wook, Lee Soo-hyuk, Park Ji-hwan
- The Queen Who Crowns: Before Sunrise - Lee Hyun-wook
- Your Honor - Son Hyun-joo, Kim Myung-min, Kim Do Hoon, Heo Nam-joon
- Light Shop - Joo Ji-hoon, Bae Seong-woo, Uhm Tae-goo, Park Hyuk-kwon, Kim Dae-myung, Kim Ki-hae
- Dong Jae, the Good or the Bastard - Lee Jun-hyuk, Park Sung-woong, Hyun Bong-sik
- The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call - Joo Ji-hoon, Youngwoo Choo, Kyung-ho Yoon, Jung Jae-kwang, Kim Eui-seong, Won-hae Kim, Hong Woo-jin
- Hellbound 2 - Kim Sung-chul, Im Seong-jae
- The Scandal of Chunhwa - Jang Ryul, Kang Chan-hee
- Tarot - Jin-young Kim (Dex), Go Kyu-pil, Seo Ji-hoon, Kim Seong-tae
- Tangeum - Lee Jae-wook, Jeong Ga-ram, Park Byeong-eun, Kim Jae-wook
- The Trunk - Gong-Yoo, Jo I-gon, Kim Dong-won, Jeong Seong-il, Joo Jong-hyuk
- Face Me - Lee Min-ki, Lee Yi-kyung
- The Tyrant - Cha Seung-won, Kim Seon-ho, Kim Kang-woo
- When Life Gives You Tangerines - Park Bo-gum, Park Hae-jun, Oh Jung-se, Choi Max Hoon, Kang Yoo-seok
- Fragile - Kim Eo-jin, Cha Ji-hyeok, Cha Se-jin
- Hierarchy - Lee Chae-min, Kim Jae-won, Lee Won-jeong
- Hyper Knife - Seol Kyung-gu, Yoon Chan-young, Park Byung-eun
- Red Swan - Jung Gyu-woon, Yoon Je-moon
Blue Dragon Series Awards: Best Actress/Best Supporting Actress/Best New Actress
- Mr. Plankton - Lee Yumi, Kim Hae-sook
- Family Matters - Bae Doo-na, Lee Soo-hyun
- Gangnam B-side - Ha Yoon-kyung, Kim Hyung-seo
- Seoul Busters - Park Se-wan
- Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 - Han So-hee, Suhyun
- Namib - Koh Hyun-jung
- Dear Hyeri - Shin Hye-sun, Jo Hye-joo
- Nine Puzzles - Kim Da-mi
- Way Back Love - Kim Min-ha, Oh Woo-ri
- No Way Out: The Roulette - Yeom Jeong-ah
- Newtopia - Jisoo
- Tastefully Yours - Go Min-si, Kim Shin-rok
- The Whirlwind - Kim Hee-ae, Kim Mi-sook, Im Se-mi, Oh Min-ae
- Mother and Mom - Jeon Hye-jin, Jo Min-soo, Park Bo-kyung
- Melo Movie - Park Bo-young, Jeon So-ni, Kim Hee-jung
- What Comes After Love - Lee Se-young
- Spice Up Our Love - Han Ji-hyun
- Cinderella at AM - Shin Hyun-bin
- Friendly Rivalry - Lee Hye-ri, Jung Soo-bin, Kang Hye-won, Oh Woo-ri
- No Gain, No Love - Shin Min-ah, Han Ji-hyun
- Sweet Home Season 3 - Lee Si-young, Go Min Si
- Study Group - Han Ji-eun, Shin Soo-hyun, Sang-Jeong Yoon
- New Recruit 3 - Lee Soo-ji
- When the Silver Bell Rings - Song Ok-sook, Jesus Jeong
- The Frog - Go Min-si, Lee Jeong-eun
- Karma - Shin Min-a, Gong Seung Yeon
- Squid Game Season 2 - Park Gyu-young, Kang Ae-sim, Chae Gook-hee, Jo Yuri
- The Queen Who Crowns: Before Sunrise - Jeon Jong-seo, Jung Yu-mi, Cha Ju-young, Lee Idam, Lee Sia
- Your Honor - Jung Eun Chae
- Lighting Store - Park Bo-young
- Light Shop - Kim Seol-hyun, Lee Jeong-eun, Kim Min-ha, Shin Eun-soo, Kim Seon-hwa
- The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call - Ha Young, Kim Seon-young, Park Ye-ni, Min Young
- Hellbound 2 - Kim Hyun-joo, Kim Shin-rok, Moon So-ri, Moon Geun Young
- The Scandal of Chunhwa - Go Ara
- Tarot - Jo Yeo-jeong, Park Ha-sun, Lee Joo-bin, Ham Eun-jung, Oh Yu-jin
- Tangeum - Jo Bo-ah, Uhm Ji-won
- The Trunk - Seo Hyun Jin, Jung Yoon Ha
- Unmasked - Kim Hye-soo
- Face Me - Han Ji-hyun
- The Tyrant - Jo Yoon-soo
- When Life Gives You Tangerines - IU
Blue Dragon Series Awards: Best Variety Show Award
- My Name is Gabriel
- RAP:PUBLIC
- SNL Korea Season 6
- SNL Korea Season 7
- To Die For
- Good Day
- Golden Spoon War
- Kianiseo
- Kim Sung-geun's Winter Vacation
- Let's go together 4
- Elite League Season 2
- The Influencer
- The Zone: Survive Season 3
- Devil's Plan: Death Room
- Driver: Finding Lost Screws
- Dongmi Sae: A Newbie Crazy about Clubs
- life line
- Rainbow 7+
- Real Battle 48
- Men in Europe 2025
- Agents of Mystery
- Crazy Restaurant: A Gourmet Friend's Restaurant
- Star of Star Girls: The Pursuit of Hot Girl
- BOSS RIIZE
- Shaman: Whispers from the Dead
- Single's Inferno
- Shooting Star
- Sindorim Soccer Association Tottenham & Munich
- A-List to Playlist
- A Very Special Youth Journey: Lucy Week
- Baseball Representative: League of Fans
- Baseball Representative: League of Fans Season 2
- Queen Bee Game
- Are You Sure?!
- Zombieverse: New Blood
- The Blank Menu for You
- Office Workers
- Strongest Rugby: Die or Win
- Try? Choo-ry!
- Soccer King New Jeans
- Comedy Revenge
- Elite League 2024
- Bloody Game 3
- Exchange: Another Beginning
- Culinary Class Wars
Blue Dragon Series Awards: Male Entertainer Award/Rookie Male Entertainer Award
- My Name is Gabriel – Defcon, Park Bo-gum, Park Myung-soo, Ji Chang Wook, Dex
- RAP:PUBLIC - Jay Park
- SNL Korea Season 6 – Shin Dong-yup, Jung Sang Hoon, Kim Min-kyo, Jeong Seong-ho, Kwon Hyuk Soo, Kim Won Hoon, Kim Kyu-won, Lee Jin Hyuk
- SNL Korea Season 7 – Shin Dong-yup, Jung Sang Hoon, Kim Min-kyo, Jeong Seong-ho, Kwon Hyuk Soo, Kim Won Hoon, Kim Kyu-won, Lee Jin Hyuk
- To Die For – Cha Tae-hyun, Go Chang-seok, In Kyo Jin, Nickhun, Hwang Chan-seong, Chanyeol, Yoon Sung-bin
- Good Day – G-Dragon, Jung Hyung Don, Defcon, Jo Se-ho, Code Kunst
- Golden Spoon War – Lee Seung-hwan, Kim Heon-seong, Jae-gyeom Lim, Kim Kyung-hoon, Park Moo-hyun, Lee Jun-seok
- Kianiseo - Kian84, Jung Yong-hwa
- Kim Sung-geun's Winter Vacation - Kim Sung-geun, Jeong Geun-woo
- Elite League Season 2 – Seoul National University – Jo Jun-hyung, Kim Kyu-min, Yook Jun-hyung
- Elite League Season 2 - Korea University - Choi Sung-hyun, Lee Hyun-seung
- Elite League Season 2 – Yonsei University – Park Se-hwan, Lim Jeong-hoon, Lee Seung-chan, Yang Hyun-seung
- Elite League Season 2 – Pohang University of Science and Technology – Jeon Ji-seong, Jin-Hyeon Choi, Ha Min-soo, Lee Joo-young
- Elite League Season 2 - KAIST- Oh Hyung-Seok
- Elite League Season 2 – KAIST – Oh Hyung-Seok, Choi Yu-chan, Park Ji-sung, Hwang Ki-hyun
- Elite League Season 2 - MIT - Park Min-seok, Jeon Hyun-woo
- Elite League Season 2 – Oxford – Haeun, Lee Seung-chan, Jang Moon-hyuk
- Kian’s Bizarre B&B - Kian84, Jin
- The Influencer - Jang Keun Suk, Pannibottle, Jin Yong Jin, Na Dong-hyeon
- The Zone: Survive Season 3 - Yoo Jae-suk, Kim Dong-hyun, Dex
- Devil's Plan: Death Room – Kyuhyun, Park Sang-yeon, Seven High, Lee Sedol, Justin H. Min, Jung Hyun-kyu, Choi Hyun-Jun, Tino
- Driver: Finding the Lost Screw – Joseho, Joo Woo-jae, Jang Woo-young
- Dongmi Sae: A Newbie Crazy about Clubs - Defcon
- Rainbow 7+ – Yoo Seung-hoon, Nico, Rodin, Ian, Song Ji-hoon
- Real Battle 48 - Bae Seong-jae, Shim Hyun-seop
- Men in Europe 2025 - Park Ji-sung, Patrice Evra, See Jam Cheol, Babamba
- Agents of Mystery - Lee Yong-jin, John Park, Kim Do-hoon
- Crazy Restaurant: A Gourmet Friend's Restaurant - Sung Si-kyung, Yutaka Matsushige
- BOSS RIIZE – Shotaro, Eunseok, Holy Communion, Won Bin, Sohee, Anton
- Shaman: Whispers from the Dead - Yu Ji-tae
- Single's Inferno - Kyuhyun, Hanhae, Dex
- Shooting Star - Park Ji-Sung, Choi Yong-soo
- Sindorim Soccer Association Tottenham & Munich – Jeong Sang-Hoon, Kim Min-kyo, Jeong Seong-ho, Kwon Hyuk-soo; Munich – Kim Min-jae, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich; Tottenham – Son Heung-min, Richarlison, Jamie Donley
- A-List to Playlist - Jo Jung-seok, Jeong Sang-hoon, Moon Sang-hoon
- A Very Special Youth Journey: Lucy Week - Shin Ye-chan, Choi Sang-yeop, Jo Won-sang
- Baseball Representative: League of Fans – Lee Dae-ho, Yuhigwan, Yoon Seok-min, Shin Jae-young, Lee Jong-hyuk, Ji Sang-ryeol, Kim Dong-ha, Seungjin Ha, Woody, Magic Park
- Baseball Representative: League of Fans Season 2 – Yoon Seok-min, Woody, Yoon Park, Yuhigwan, Ha Seung-jin, Magic Park, Kim Dong-ha, Shin Jae-young, Ji Sang-ryeol, Lee Dae-ho
- Are You Sure?! - Jimin, Jungkook
- Zombieverse: New Blood – Noh Hong-chul, Joseho, Defcon, Yuk Seong-jae, DinDin, Dex, Code Kunst, Kim Seon-tae (Chungju Man), Andre Rush, Shin Hyun-joon
- The Blank Menu for You - Choi Kang-rok, Moon Sang-hoon
- Office Workers – Shin Dong-yup, Kim Min-kyo, Hyun Bong-sik, Kim Won-hoon, Kardgarden
- Try? Choo-ry! - Akiyama Yoshihiro, Lee Chang-ho
- Soccer King New Jeans - Kim Min-jae
- Comedy Revenge – Lee Kyung-kyu, Moon Se Yoon, Lee Yong-jin, Lee Jin-ho, Emperor's Castle, Kim Kyung-wook, Kim Yong-myung, Lee Sang-jun, Im Woo-il, Kwak Beom, Lee Chang-ho, Lee Sun-min, Jo Hoon, Shin Gyu-jin, Kim Hae-jun, Lee Jae-yool, Song Ha-bin
- Elite League 2024 – Lee Jong-beom, Jeong Min-cheol, Park Jae-hong, Lee Dae-ho
- Bloody Game 3 – Jang Dong-min, Hong Jin-ho, Pannibottle, Kim Seon-tae (Chungju Man), Seochulgoo, Lim Hyun-seo, Crocodile, Steve Ye, Kim Young-kwang, Joo Eon-gyu, Heo Seong-beom
- Exchange: Another Beginning - Lee Yong-jin
- Culinary Class Wars – Baek Jong-won, Sung-jae Ahn, Kwon Sung-jun, Yoon Nam-no
Blue Dragon Series Awards: Female Entertainer Award/Rookie Female Entertainer Award
- My Name is Gabriel – Lee Hae-ri, Kang Min-kyung, Yeom Hye-ran, Hong Jin Kyung, Jennie, Gabi
- SNL Korea season 6 – Ahn Young-mi, Jeong Yirang, Lee Su-ji, Kim Ah-young, Ji Ye-eun, Seo Hye-won, Choi So-yeon
- SNL Korea season 7 – Ahn Young-mi, Jeong Yirang, Lee Su-ji, Ji Ye-eun, Cha Kyung-eun, Jo Min-kyung, Arata Momoko
- Golden Spoon War - Lee Ji-na, Lee Yoon-sun, Ji Ye-eun
- Kianiseo - Han Hye-Jin, Mimi
- Let's be on my side 4 - Han Hye-jin, Park Na-rae, Satire, Uhm Ji-yoon
- Elite League season 2 - Korea University - Kang Ra-el, Seo Ha-eun
- Elite League season 2 - MIT-Heo Seo-yoon, Idaeun
- Elite League season 2 - Oxford - Choi Won-jin
- The Influencer - Isabae Lee, Sim Eun-teum
- The Zone: Survive season 3 - Yuri Kwon
- Devil's Plan: Death Room – Kyuhyun, Park Sang-yeon, Seven High, Lee Sedol, Justin H. Min, Jung Hyun-kyu, Choi Hyun-Jun, Tino, Kang Ji-young, Kim Ha-rin, Son Eun-yu, Yoon So-hee, Seunghyun Lee, Chu
- Kian’s Bizarre B&B - Ji Ye-eun
- Driver: Finding the Lost Screw – Joseho, Joo Woo Jae, Jang Woo-young, Kim Sook, Hong Jin-kyung
- Rainbow 7+ - Work, Marina, Jung Yu-na, Mao, Jinsooah
- Real Battle 48 - Oh Ha-young
- Agents of Mystery - Lee Eun-ji, Lee Hye-ri, Karina
- Star of Star Girls: The Pursuit of Hot Girl - Natty, Harimu, Park Je-ni
- Shaman: Whispers from the Dead - Ok Ja-yeon
- Single's Inferno - Dahee Lee, Hong Jin Kyung
- Sindorim Soccer Association Tottenham & Munich - Lee Su-ji
- Baseball Representative: League of Fans - Uhm Ji-yoon
- Baseball Representative: League of Fans Season 2 - Uhm Ji-yoon
- Queen Bee Game – Monica, Jang Eun-sil, Jeong Hye-in, Marbles, Seo Hyun Sook, Shin Ji-eun
- Zombieverse: New Blood – Lee Si-young, Taeyeon, Kwon Eun-bi, Tsuki, Patricia
- Office Workers – Lee Soo-ji, Ji Ye-eun, Yoon
- Soccer King New Jeans - Minji, Honey, Daniel, Harin, Hyein
- Comedy Revenge - Park Na-rae, Mirage, Uhm Ji-yoon, Park Se-mi, Kim Ji-yu
- Bloody Game 3 - Kim Kyung-ran, Yurisa, Choi Hye-seon, Kim Min-ah, Lee Ji Na, MJ Kim
- Exchange: Another Beginning - Kim Ye-won, Yura
Voting process for the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards
Public polling for the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards began on Wednesday, June 11, and will stay open until Tuesday, June 24. Audience votes are being accepted through the event’s official webpage for the primary award divisions.
Meanwhile, the Popular OST category is being handled separately through the CELEB CHAMP mobile platform. Like earlier seasons, this section will follow a dual-phase structure, starting with an initial selection round.
The early stage runs from June 11 to June 24, during which all contenders are listed. Only half of the highest-ranking names will move forward to the conclusive phase.
The CELEB CHAMP application, created to connect fans with entertainment programs through real-time digital participation, is available at no cost on both Android’s Google Play and Apple’s App Store.
Final candidates across all award fields will be decided through a blended review system. This includes scoring from an expert judging panel, digital vote counts, and editorial input from reporters at Sports Chosun, the hosting media outlet.
The full ceremony of the Blue Dragon Series Awards will be televised live via the KBS2 channel.