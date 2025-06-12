BTS' Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Lee Jae-wook lead 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards Candidate Selection Survey: How to vote, full list, & all you need to know

The fourth edition of the Blue Dragon Series Awards is scheduled for July 18, 2025, and will take place at Paradise City, located in Incheon. The entire event will air live via KBS 2TV.

BTS members Jimin, Jin, and Jungkook, and actor Lee Jae-wook are currently leading the candidate selection survey for the nominees. Notably, Jin has been mentioned in two categories: Best Male Entertainer and Best Male Rookie Entertainer, as per a fan account on X @Jiniya1204.

A branch of the longstanding Blue Dragon Film Awards, the Series Awards was launched to acknowledge creative work in the digital sphere. The original film awards, hosted by Sports Chosun (a subsidiary of the Chosun Ilbo), have consistently recognized major achievements in Korean cinema.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Each year, roughly forty prominent titles are chosen and made available to the public through complimentary screenings before the winners are finalized. Together with the Grand Bell Awards, the Blue Dragon Film Awards hold a central place among South Korea’s key motion picture ceremonies.

With the streaming industry rapidly expanding, the Blue Dragon Series Awards were created to honor performances, direction, and production work in digital storytelling and episodic content.

Selection procedures combine assessments from expert committees and public voters. As the Blue Dragon Series Awards ceremony unfolds, this article provides comprehensive coverage, including the full list of categories, nominees, and the voting procedure.

Everything we know about the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards so far

The first round of online voting for the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards spans a total of 12 categories. The drama categories are:

Best Drama

Best Actor/Actress

Best Supporting Actor/Actress

Best New Actor/Actress

The Variety categories are

Best Variety Show

Best Male Entertainer

Best Female Entertainer

Best Rookie Male Entertainer

Best Rookie Female Entertainer

List of nominees for the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards categories

Here is the list of dramas and artists nominated for the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards under each category.

Blue Dragon Series Awards: Best Drama

Mr. Plankton

ONE: High School Heroes

Family Matters

Gangnam B-side

Seoul Busters

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2

Namib

Dear Hyeri

Nine Puzzles

Way Back Love

No Way Out: The Roulette

Newtopia

Tastefully Yours

The Whirlwind

Mother and Mom

Melo Movie

What Comes After Love

Spice Up Our Love

Cinderella at 2 AM

Shark: The Storm

Friendly Rivalry

No Gain, No Love

Sweet Home Season 3

Study Group

New Recruit 3

When the Silver Bell Rings

The Frog

Karma

Weak Hero Class 2

Squid Game Season 2

Queen Woo

The Queen Who Crowns: Before Sunrise

Your Honor

Light Shop

Dong Jae, the Good or the Bastard

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Hellboud 2

The Scandal of Chunhwa

Tarot

Tangeum

The Trunk

Unmasked

Face Me

The Tyrant

When Life Gives You Tangerines

Fragile

Hierarchy

Hyper Knife

Red Swan

Blue Dragon Series Awards: Best Actor/Best Supporting Actor/Best New Actor

Mr. Plankton - Woo Do-hwan, Oh Jung-se

- Woo Do-hwan, Oh Jung-se ONE: High School Heroes - Lee Jung-ha, Kim Do-wan

- Lee Jung-ha, Kim Do-wan Family Matters - Ryu Seung-beom, Baek Yoon-sik, Lomon

- Ryu Seung-beom, Baek Yoon-sik, Lomon Gangnam B-side - Jo Woo-jin, Ji Chang-wook

- Jo Woo-jin, Ji Chang-wook Seoul Busters - Kim Dong-wook, Park Ji-hwan, Seo Hyun-woo, Seungwoo Lee

- Kim Dong-wook, Park Ji-hwan, Seo Hyun-woo, Seungwoo Lee Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 - Park Seo-joon, Lee Moo-saeng, Bae Hyeon-seong

- Park Seo-joon, Lee Moo-saeng, Bae Hyeon-seong Namib - Ryeun, Yoon Sang-yu, Lee Jin-woo

- Ryeun, Yoon Sang-yu, Lee Jin-woo Dear Hyeri - Lee Jin-wook, Kang Hoon

- Lee Jin-wook, Kang Hoon Nine Puzzles - Son Seok-gu, Kim Sung-kyun, Hyun Bong-sik

- Son Seok-gu, Kim Sung-kyun, Hyun Bong-sik Way Back Love - Gong Myung, Jeong Geon-ju

- Gong Myung, Jeong Geon-ju No Way Out: The Roulette - Jo Jin-woong, Yoo Jae-myung, Kim Moo-yeol, Heo Gwang-han, Sung Yu-bin, Lee Kwang-soo, Kim Sung-chul

- Jo Jin-woong, Yoo Jae-myung, Kim Moo-yeol, Heo Gwang-han, Sung Yu-bin, Lee Kwang-soo, Kim Sung-chul Newtopia - Park Jung-min, Im Seong-jae

- Park Jung-min, Im Seong-jae Tastefully Yours - Kang Ha-neul, Yoo Soo-bin

- Kang Ha-neul, Yoo Soo-bin The Whirlwind - Seol Kyung-gu, Kim Young-min, Kim Hong-pa, Kim Jong-gu, Jang Gwang, Park Geun-hyung, Lee Hae-young, Kang Sang-won, Jeong Hae-gyun, Park Kyung-chan, Choi Sung-jae, Cha Sun-bae

- Seol Kyung-gu, Kim Young-min, Kim Hong-pa, Kim Jong-gu, Jang Gwang, Park Geun-hyung, Lee Hae-young, Kang Sang-won, Jeong Hae-gyun, Park Kyung-chan, Choi Sung-jae, Cha Sun-bae Mother and Mom - Jeong Jin-young, Jeon Seok-ho

Jeong Jin-young, Jeon Seok-ho Melo Movie - Choi Woo-shik, Lee Jun-young, Kim Jae-wook, Go Chang-seok, Cha Woo-min, Kim Young-woong

Choi Woo-shik, Lee Jun-young, Kim Jae-wook, Go Chang-seok, Cha Woo-min, Kim Young-woong What Comes After Love - Kentaro Sakaguchi, Hong Jong-hyun

- Kentaro Sakaguchi, Hong Jong-hyun Spice Up Our Love - Lee Sang, Lee Yu-jin, Park Jeong-woo

- Lee Sang, Lee Yu-jin, Park Jeong-woo Cinderella at AM - Moon Sang-min

- Moon Sang-min Shark: The Storm - Kim Min-seok, Lee Hyun-wook, Bae Myung-jin, Lee Jung Hyun, Jin Park

- Kim Min-seok, Lee Hyun-wook, Bae Myung-jin, Lee Jung Hyun, Jin Park No Gain, No Love - Kim Young-dae, Lee Sang

- Kim Young-dae, Lee Sang Sweet Home Season 3 - Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Do-hyun, Jinyoung, Yoo Oh-seong, Oh Jung-se, Kim Moo-yeol

- Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Do-hyun, Jinyoung, Yoo Oh-seong, Oh Jung-se, Kim Moo-yeol Study Group - Hwang Min-hyun, Cha Woo-min, Lee Jong-Hyeon, Gong Do-yu

- Hwang Min-hyun, Cha Woo-min, Lee Jong-Hyeon, Gong Do-yu New Recruit 3 - Kim Min-ho, Kim Dong-jun, Oh Dae-hwan, Nam Tae-woo, Kim Yohan, Kim Hyun-gyu

- Kim Min-ho, Kim Dong-jun, Oh Dae-hwan, Nam Tae-woo, Kim Yohan, Kim Hyun-gyu When the Silver Bell Rings - Park Sang-won, Ahn Seok-hwan

- Park Sang-won, Ahn Seok-hwan The Frog - Kim Yun-seok, Yoon Kye-sang

- Kim Yun-seok, Yoon Kye-sang Karma - Park Hae Soo, Lee Hee-Jun, Kim Sung-kyun, Lee Kwang-soo

Weak Hero Class 2 - Park Ji-hoon, Ryun, Choi Min-young, Lee Jun-young, Yoo Soo-bin, Bae Nara, Lee Min-jae

- Park Ji-hoon, Ryun, Choi Min-young, Lee Jun-young, Yoo Soo-bin, Bae Nara, Lee Min-jae Squid Game Season 2 - Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung-hun, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Lee Jin-wook, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Lee Seo-hwan, David, Noh Jae-won

- Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung-hun, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Lee Jin-wook, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Lee Seo-hwan, David, Noh Jae-won Queen Woo - Kim Moo-yeol, Ji Chang-wook, Lee Soo-hyuk, Park Ji-hwan

- Kim Moo-yeol, Ji Chang-wook, Lee Soo-hyuk, Park Ji-hwan The Queen Who Crowns: Before Sunrise - Lee Hyun-wook

- Lee Hyun-wook Your Honor - Son Hyun-joo, Kim Myung-min, Kim Do Hoon, Heo Nam-joon

- Son Hyun-joo, Kim Myung-min, Kim Do Hoon, Heo Nam-joon Light Shop - Joo Ji-hoon, Bae Seong-woo, Uhm Tae-goo, Park Hyuk-kwon, Kim Dae-myung, Kim Ki-hae

- Joo Ji-hoon, Bae Seong-woo, Uhm Tae-goo, Park Hyuk-kwon, Kim Dae-myung, Kim Ki-hae Dong Jae, the Good or the Bastard - Lee Jun-hyuk, Park Sung-woong, Hyun Bong-sik

- Lee Jun-hyuk, Park Sung-woong, Hyun Bong-sik The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call - Joo Ji-hoon, Youngwoo Choo, Kyung-ho Yoon, Jung Jae-kwang, Kim Eui-seong, Won-hae Kim, Hong Woo-jin

- Joo Ji-hoon, Youngwoo Choo, Kyung-ho Yoon, Jung Jae-kwang, Kim Eui-seong, Won-hae Kim, Hong Woo-jin Hellbound 2 - Kim Sung-chul, Im Seong-jae

- Kim Sung-chul, Im Seong-jae The Scandal of Chunhwa - Jang Ryul, Kang Chan-hee

- Jang Ryul, Kang Chan-hee Tarot - Jin-young Kim (Dex), Go Kyu-pil, Seo Ji-hoon, Kim Seong-tae

- Jin-young Kim (Dex), Go Kyu-pil, Seo Ji-hoon, Kim Seong-tae Tangeum - Lee Jae-wook, Jeong Ga-ram, Park Byeong-eun, Kim Jae-wook

- Lee Jae-wook, Jeong Ga-ram, Park Byeong-eun, Kim Jae-wook The Trunk - Gong-Yoo, Jo I-gon, Kim Dong-won, Jeong Seong-il, Joo Jong-hyuk

- Gong-Yoo, Jo I-gon, Kim Dong-won, Jeong Seong-il, Joo Jong-hyuk Face Me - Lee Min-ki, Lee Yi-kyung

- Lee Min-ki, Lee Yi-kyung The Tyrant - Cha Seung-won, Kim Seon-ho, Kim Kang-woo

- Cha Seung-won, Kim Seon-ho, Kim Kang-woo When Life Gives You Tangerines - Park Bo-gum, Park Hae-jun, Oh Jung-se, Choi Max Hoon, Kang Yoo-seok

- Park Bo-gum, Park Hae-jun, Oh Jung-se, Choi Max Hoon, Kang Yoo-seok Fragile - Kim Eo-jin, Cha Ji-hyeok, Cha Se-jin

- Kim Eo-jin, Cha Ji-hyeok, Cha Se-jin Hierarchy - Lee Chae-min, Kim Jae-won, Lee Won-jeong

- Lee Chae-min, Kim Jae-won, Lee Won-jeong Hyper Knife - Seol Kyung-gu, Yoon Chan-young, Park Byung-eun

- Seol Kyung-gu, Yoon Chan-young, Park Byung-eun Red Swan - Jung Gyu-woon, Yoon Je-moon

Blue Dragon Series Awards: Best Actress/Best Supporting Actress/Best New Actress

Mr. Plankton - Lee Yumi, Kim Hae-sook

- Lee Yumi, Kim Hae-sook Family Matters - Bae Doo-na, Lee Soo-hyun

Bae Doo-na, Lee Soo-hyun Gangnam B-side - Ha Yoon-kyung, Kim Hyung-seo

- Ha Yoon-kyung, Kim Hyung-seo Seoul Busters - Park Se-wan

- Park Se-wan Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 - Han So-hee, Suhyun

- Han So-hee, Suhyun Namib - Koh Hyun-jung

- Koh Hyun-jung Dear Hyeri - Shin Hye-sun, Jo Hye-joo

- Shin Hye-sun, Jo Hye-joo Nine Puzzles - Kim Da-mi

- Kim Da-mi Way Back Love - Kim Min-ha, Oh Woo-ri

- Kim Min-ha, Oh Woo-ri No Way Out: The Roulette - Yeom Jeong-ah

- Yeom Jeong-ah Newtopia - Jisoo

- Jisoo Tastefully Yours - Go Min-si, Kim Shin-rok

- Go Min-si, Kim Shin-rok The Whirlwind - Kim Hee-ae, Kim Mi-sook, Im Se-mi, Oh Min-ae

- Kim Hee-ae, Kim Mi-sook, Im Se-mi, Oh Min-ae Mother and Mom - Jeon Hye-jin, Jo Min-soo, Park Bo-kyung

- Jeon Hye-jin, Jo Min-soo, Park Bo-kyung Melo Movie - Park Bo-young, Jeon So-ni, Kim Hee-jung

- Park Bo-young, Jeon So-ni, Kim Hee-jung What Comes After Love - Lee Se-young

- Lee Se-young Spice Up Our Love - Han Ji-hyun

- Han Ji-hyun Cinderella at AM - Shin Hyun-bin

- Shin Hyun-bin Friendly Rivalry - Lee Hye-ri, Jung Soo-bin, Kang Hye-won, Oh Woo-ri

- Lee Hye-ri, Jung Soo-bin, Kang Hye-won, Oh Woo-ri No Gain, No Love - Shin Min-ah, Han Ji-hyun

- Shin Min-ah, Han Ji-hyun Sweet Home Season 3 - Lee Si-young, Go Min Si

- Lee Si-young, Go Min Si Study Group - Han Ji-eun, Shin Soo-hyun, Sang-Jeong Yoon

- Han Ji-eun, Shin Soo-hyun, Sang-Jeong Yoon New Recruit 3 - Lee Soo-ji

- Lee Soo-ji When the Silver Bell Rings - Song Ok-sook, Jesus Jeong

- Song Ok-sook, Jesus Jeong The Frog - Go Min-si, Lee Jeong-eun

- Go Min-si, Lee Jeong-eun Karma - Shin Min-a, Gong Seung Yeon

- Shin Min-a, Gong Seung Yeon Squid Game Season 2 - Park Gyu-young, Kang Ae-sim, Chae Gook-hee, Jo Yuri

- Park Gyu-young, Kang Ae-sim, Chae Gook-hee, Jo Yuri The Queen Who Crowns: Before Sunrise - Jeon Jong-seo, Jung Yu-mi, Cha Ju-young, Lee Idam, Lee Sia

- Jeon Jong-seo, Jung Yu-mi, Cha Ju-young, Lee Idam, Lee Sia Your Honor - Jung Eun Chae

- Jung Eun Chae Lighting Store - Park Bo-young

Park Bo-young Light Shop - Kim Seol-hyun, Lee Jeong-eun, Kim Min-ha, Shin Eun-soo, Kim Seon-hwa

- Kim Seol-hyun, Lee Jeong-eun, Kim Min-ha, Shin Eun-soo, Kim Seon-hwa The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call - Ha Young, Kim Seon-young, Park Ye-ni, Min Young

- Ha Young, Kim Seon-young, Park Ye-ni, Min Young Hellbound 2 - Kim Hyun-joo, Kim Shin-rok, Moon So-ri, Moon Geun Young

- Kim Hyun-joo, Kim Shin-rok, Moon So-ri, Moon Geun Young The Scandal of Chunhwa - Go Ara

- Go Ara Tarot - Jo Yeo-jeong, Park Ha-sun, Lee Joo-bin, Ham Eun-jung, Oh Yu-jin

- Jo Yeo-jeong, Park Ha-sun, Lee Joo-bin, Ham Eun-jung, Oh Yu-jin Tangeum - Jo Bo-ah, Uhm Ji-won

Jo Bo-ah, Uhm Ji-won The Trunk - Seo Hyun Jin, Jung Yoon Ha

- Seo Hyun Jin, Jung Yoon Ha Unmasked - Kim Hye-soo

- Kim Hye-soo Face Me - Han Ji-hyun

- Han Ji-hyun The Tyrant - Jo Yoon-soo

- Jo Yoon-soo When Life Gives You Tangerines - IU

Blue Dragon Series Awards: Best Variety Show Award

My Name is Gabriel

RAP:PUBLIC

SNL Korea Season 6

SNL Korea Season 7

To Die For

Good Day

Golden Spoon War

Kianiseo

Kim Sung-geun's Winter Vacation

Let's go together 4

Elite League Season 2

The Influencer

The Zone: Survive Season 3

Devil's Plan: Death Room

Driver: Finding Lost Screws

Dongmi Sae: A Newbie Crazy about Clubs

life line

Rainbow 7+

Real Battle 48

Men in Europe 2025

Agents of Mystery

Crazy Restaurant: A Gourmet Friend's Restaurant

Star of Star Girls: The Pursuit of Hot Girl

BOSS RIIZE

Shaman: Whispers from the Dead

Single's Inferno

Shooting Star

Sindorim Soccer Association Tottenham & Munich

A-List to Playlist

A Very Special Youth Journey: Lucy Week

Baseball Representative: League of Fans

Baseball Representative: League of Fans Season 2

Queen Bee Game

Are You Sure?!

Zombieverse: New Blood

The Blank Menu for You

Office Workers

Strongest Rugby: Die or Win

Try? Choo-ry!

Soccer King New Jeans

Comedy Revenge

Elite League 2024

Bloody Game 3

Exchange: Another Beginning

Culinary Class Wars

Blue Dragon Series Awards: Male Entertainer Award/Rookie Male Entertainer Award

My Name is Gabriel – Defcon, Park Bo-gum, Park Myung-soo, Ji Chang Wook, Dex

– Defcon, Park Bo-gum, Park Myung-soo, Ji Chang Wook, Dex RAP:PUBLIC - Jay Park

- Jay Park SNL Korea Season 6 – Shin Dong-yup, Jung Sang Hoon, Kim Min-kyo, Jeong Seong-ho, Kwon Hyuk Soo, Kim Won Hoon, Kim Kyu-won, Lee Jin Hyuk

– Shin Dong-yup, Jung Sang Hoon, Kim Min-kyo, Jeong Seong-ho, Kwon Hyuk Soo, Kim Won Hoon, Kim Kyu-won, Lee Jin Hyuk SNL Korea Season 7 – Shin Dong-yup, Jung Sang Hoon, Kim Min-kyo, Jeong Seong-ho, Kwon Hyuk Soo, Kim Won Hoon, Kim Kyu-won, Lee Jin Hyuk

– Shin Dong-yup, Jung Sang Hoon, Kim Min-kyo, Jeong Seong-ho, Kwon Hyuk Soo, Kim Won Hoon, Kim Kyu-won, Lee Jin Hyuk To Die For – Cha Tae-hyun, Go Chang-seok, In Kyo Jin, Nickhun, Hwang Chan-seong, Chanyeol, Yoon Sung-bin

– Cha Tae-hyun, Go Chang-seok, In Kyo Jin, Nickhun, Hwang Chan-seong, Chanyeol, Yoon Sung-bin Good Day – G-Dragon, Jung Hyung Don, Defcon, Jo Se-ho, Code Kunst

– G-Dragon, Jung Hyung Don, Defcon, Jo Se-ho, Code Kunst Golden Spoon War – Lee Seung-hwan, Kim Heon-seong, Jae-gyeom Lim, Kim Kyung-hoon, Park Moo-hyun, Lee Jun-seok

– Lee Seung-hwan, Kim Heon-seong, Jae-gyeom Lim, Kim Kyung-hoon, Park Moo-hyun, Lee Jun-seok Kianiseo - Kian84, Jung Yong-hwa

- Kian84, Jung Yong-hwa Kim Sung-geun's Winter Vacation - Kim Sung-geun, Jeong Geun-woo

- Kim Sung-geun, Jeong Geun-woo Elite League Season 2 – Seoul National University – Jo Jun-hyung, Kim Kyu-min, Yook Jun-hyung

– Jo Jun-hyung, Kim Kyu-min, Yook Jun-hyung Elite League Season 2 - Korea University - Choi Sung-hyun, Lee Hyun-seung

Choi Sung-hyun, Lee Hyun-seung Elite League Season 2 – Yonsei University – Park Se-hwan, Lim Jeong-hoon, Lee Seung-chan, Yang Hyun-seung

– Park Se-hwan, Lim Jeong-hoon, Lee Seung-chan, Yang Hyun-seung Elite League Season 2 – Pohang University of Science and Technology – Jeon Ji-seong, Jin-Hyeon Choi, Ha Min-soo, Lee Joo-young

– Jeon Ji-seong, Jin-Hyeon Choi, Ha Min-soo, Lee Joo-young Elite League Season 2 - KAIST- Oh Hyung-Seok

- Oh Hyung-Seok Elite League Season 2 – KAIST – Oh Hyung-Seok, Choi Yu-chan, Park Ji-sung, Hwang Ki-hyun

– Oh Hyung-Seok, Choi Yu-chan, Park Ji-sung, Hwang Ki-hyun Elite League Season 2 - MIT - Park Min-seok, Jeon Hyun-woo

- - Park Min-seok, Jeon Hyun-woo Elite League Season 2 – Oxford – Haeun, Lee Seung-chan, Jang Moon-hyuk

– Haeun, Lee Seung-chan, Jang Moon-hyuk Kian’s Bizarre B&B - Kian84, Jin

- Kian84, Jin The Influencer - Jang Keun Suk, Pannibottle, Jin Yong Jin, Na Dong-hyeon

- Jang Keun Suk, Pannibottle, Jin Yong Jin, Na Dong-hyeon The Zone: Survive Season 3 - Yoo Jae-suk, Kim Dong-hyun, Dex

- Yoo Jae-suk, Kim Dong-hyun, Dex Devil's Plan: Death Room – Kyuhyun, Park Sang-yeon, Seven High, Lee Sedol, Justin H. Min, Jung Hyun-kyu, Choi Hyun-Jun, Tino

– Kyuhyun, Park Sang-yeon, Seven High, Lee Sedol, Justin H. Min, Jung Hyun-kyu, Choi Hyun-Jun, Tino Driver: Finding the Lost Screw – Joseho, Joo Woo-jae, Jang Woo-young

– Joseho, Joo Woo-jae, Jang Woo-young Dongmi Sae: A Newbie Crazy about Clubs - Defcon

- Defcon Rainbow 7+ – Yoo Seung-hoon, Nico, Rodin, Ian, Song Ji-hoon

– Yoo Seung-hoon, Nico, Rodin, Ian, Song Ji-hoon Real Battle 48 - Bae Seong-jae, Shim Hyun-seop

- Bae Seong-jae, Shim Hyun-seop Men in Europe 2025 - Park Ji-sung, Patrice Evra, See Jam Cheol, Babamba

- Park Ji-sung, Patrice Evra, See Jam Cheol, Babamba Agents of Mystery - Lee Yong-jin, John Park, Kim Do-hoon

- Lee Yong-jin, John Park, Kim Do-hoon Crazy Restaurant: A Gourmet Friend's Restaurant - Sung Si-kyung, Yutaka Matsushige

- Sung Si-kyung, Yutaka Matsushige BOSS RIIZE – Shotaro, Eunseok, Holy Communion, Won Bin, Sohee, Anton

– Shotaro, Eunseok, Holy Communion, Won Bin, Sohee, Anton Shaman: Whispers from the Dead - Yu Ji-tae

- Yu Ji-tae Single's Inferno - Kyuhyun, Hanhae, Dex

- Kyuhyun, Hanhae, Dex Shooting Star - Park Ji-Sung, Choi Yong-soo

- Park Ji-Sung, Choi Yong-soo Sindorim Soccer Association Tottenham & Munich – Jeong Sang-Hoon, Kim Min-kyo, Jeong Seong-ho, Kwon Hyuk-soo; Munich – Kim Min-jae, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich; Tottenham – Son Heung-min, Richarlison, Jamie Donley

– Jeong Sang-Hoon, Kim Min-kyo, Jeong Seong-ho, Kwon Hyuk-soo; – Kim Min-jae, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich; – Son Heung-min, Richarlison, Jamie Donley A-List to Playlist - Jo Jung-seok, Jeong Sang-hoon, Moon Sang-hoon

- Jo Jung-seok, Jeong Sang-hoon, Moon Sang-hoon A Very Special Youth Journey: Lucy Week - Shin Ye-chan, Choi Sang-yeop, Jo Won-sang

- Shin Ye-chan, Choi Sang-yeop, Jo Won-sang Baseball Representative: League of Fans – Lee Dae-ho, Yuhigwan, Yoon Seok-min, Shin Jae-young, Lee Jong-hyuk, Ji Sang-ryeol, Kim Dong-ha, Seungjin Ha, Woody, Magic Park

– Lee Dae-ho, Yuhigwan, Yoon Seok-min, Shin Jae-young, Lee Jong-hyuk, Ji Sang-ryeol, Kim Dong-ha, Seungjin Ha, Woody, Magic Park Baseball Representative: League of Fans Season 2 – Yoon Seok-min, Woody, Yoon Park, Yuhigwan, Ha Seung-jin, Magic Park, Kim Dong-ha, Shin Jae-young, Ji Sang-ryeol, Lee Dae-ho

– Yoon Seok-min, Woody, Yoon Park, Yuhigwan, Ha Seung-jin, Magic Park, Kim Dong-ha, Shin Jae-young, Ji Sang-ryeol, Lee Dae-ho Are You Sure?! - Jimin, Jungkook

- Jimin, Jungkook Zombieverse: New Blood – Noh Hong-chul, Joseho, Defcon, Yuk Seong-jae, DinDin, Dex, Code Kunst, Kim Seon-tae (Chungju Man), Andre Rush, Shin Hyun-joon

– Noh Hong-chul, Joseho, Defcon, Yuk Seong-jae, DinDin, Dex, Code Kunst, Kim Seon-tae (Chungju Man), Andre Rush, Shin Hyun-joon The Blank Menu for You - Choi Kang-rok, Moon Sang-hoon

- Choi Kang-rok, Moon Sang-hoon Office Workers – Shin Dong-yup, Kim Min-kyo, Hyun Bong-sik, Kim Won-hoon, Kardgarden

– Shin Dong-yup, Kim Min-kyo, Hyun Bong-sik, Kim Won-hoon, Kardgarden Try? Choo-ry! - Akiyama Yoshihiro, Lee Chang-ho

- Akiyama Yoshihiro, Lee Chang-ho Soccer King New Jeans - Kim Min-jae

Kim Min-jae Comedy Revenge – Lee Kyung-kyu, Moon Se Yoon, Lee Yong-jin, Lee Jin-ho, Emperor's Castle, Kim Kyung-wook, Kim Yong-myung, Lee Sang-jun, Im Woo-il, Kwak Beom, Lee Chang-ho, Lee Sun-min, Jo Hoon, Shin Gyu-jin, Kim Hae-jun, Lee Jae-yool, Song Ha-bin

– Lee Kyung-kyu, Moon Se Yoon, Lee Yong-jin, Lee Jin-ho, Emperor's Castle, Kim Kyung-wook, Kim Yong-myung, Lee Sang-jun, Im Woo-il, Kwak Beom, Lee Chang-ho, Lee Sun-min, Jo Hoon, Shin Gyu-jin, Kim Hae-jun, Lee Jae-yool, Song Ha-bin Elite League 2024 – Lee Jong-beom, Jeong Min-cheol, Park Jae-hong, Lee Dae-ho

– Lee Jong-beom, Jeong Min-cheol, Park Jae-hong, Lee Dae-ho Bloody Game 3 – Jang Dong-min, Hong Jin-ho, Pannibottle, Kim Seon-tae (Chungju Man), Seochulgoo, Lim Hyun-seo, Crocodile, Steve Ye, Kim Young-kwang, Joo Eon-gyu, Heo Seong-beom

– Jang Dong-min, Hong Jin-ho, Pannibottle, Kim Seon-tae (Chungju Man), Seochulgoo, Lim Hyun-seo, Crocodile, Steve Ye, Kim Young-kwang, Joo Eon-gyu, Heo Seong-beom Exchange: Another Beginning - Lee Yong-jin

- Lee Yong-jin Culinary Class Wars – Baek Jong-won, Sung-jae Ahn, Kwon Sung-jun, Yoon Nam-no

Blue Dragon Series Awards: Female Entertainer Award/Rookie Female Entertainer Award

My Name is Gabriel – Lee Hae-ri, Kang Min-kyung, Yeom Hye-ran, Hong Jin Kyung, Jennie, Gabi

– Lee Hae-ri, Kang Min-kyung, Yeom Hye-ran, Hong Jin Kyung, Jennie, Gabi SNL Korea season 6 – Ahn Young-mi, Jeong Yirang, Lee Su-ji, Kim Ah-young, Ji Ye-eun, Seo Hye-won, Choi So-yeon

– Ahn Young-mi, Jeong Yirang, Lee Su-ji, Kim Ah-young, Ji Ye-eun, Seo Hye-won, Choi So-yeon SNL Korea season 7 – Ahn Young-mi, Jeong Yirang, Lee Su-ji, Ji Ye-eun, Cha Kyung-eun, Jo Min-kyung, Arata Momoko

– Ahn Young-mi, Jeong Yirang, Lee Su-ji, Ji Ye-eun, Cha Kyung-eun, Jo Min-kyung, Arata Momoko Golden Spoon War - Lee Ji-na, Lee Yoon-sun, Ji Ye-eun

- Lee Ji-na, Lee Yoon-sun, Ji Ye-eun Kianiseo - Han Hye-Jin, Mimi

- Han Hye-Jin, Mimi Let's be on my side 4 - Han Hye-jin, Park Na-rae, Satire, Uhm Ji-yoon

- Han Hye-jin, Park Na-rae, Satire, Uhm Ji-yoon Elite League season 2 - Korea University - Kang Ra-el, Seo Ha-eun

- Kang Ra-el, Seo Ha-eun Elite League season 2 - MIT-Heo Seo-yoon, Idaeun

- Idaeun Elite League season 2 - Oxford - Choi Won-jin

- Choi Won-jin The Influencer - Isabae Lee, Sim Eun-teum

- Isabae Lee, Sim Eun-teum The Zone: Survive season 3 - Yuri Kwon

- Yuri Kwon Devil's Plan: Death Room – Kyuhyun, Park Sang-yeon, Seven High, Lee Sedol, Justin H. Min, Jung Hyun-kyu, Choi Hyun-Jun, Tino, Kang Ji-young, Kim Ha-rin, Son Eun-yu, Yoon So-hee, Seunghyun Lee, Chu

– Kyuhyun, Park Sang-yeon, Seven High, Lee Sedol, Justin H. Min, Jung Hyun-kyu, Choi Hyun-Jun, Tino, Kang Ji-young, Kim Ha-rin, Son Eun-yu, Yoon So-hee, Seunghyun Lee, Chu Kian’s Bizarre B&B - Ji Ye-eun

Ji Ye-eun Driver: Finding the Lost Screw – Joseho, Joo Woo Jae, Jang Woo-young, Kim Sook, Hong Jin-kyung

– Joseho, Joo Woo Jae, Jang Woo-young, Kim Sook, Hong Jin-kyung Rainbow 7+ - Work, Marina, Jung Yu-na, Mao, Jinsooah

Work, Marina, Jung Yu-na, Mao, Jinsooah Real Battle 48 - Oh Ha-young

- Oh Ha-young Agents of Mystery - Lee Eun-ji, Lee Hye-ri, Karina

- Lee Eun-ji, Lee Hye-ri, Karina Star of Star Girls: The Pursuit of Hot Girl - Natty, Harimu, Park Je-ni

- Natty, Harimu, Park Je-ni Shaman: Whispers from the Dead - Ok Ja-yeon

- Ok Ja-yeon Single's Inferno - Dahee Lee, Hong Jin Kyung

- Dahee Lee, Hong Jin Kyung Sindorim Soccer Association Tottenham & Munich - Lee Su-ji

- Lee Su-ji Baseball Representative: League of Fans - Uhm Ji-yoon

- Uhm Ji-yoon Baseball Representative: League of Fans Season 2 - Uhm Ji-yoon

Uhm Ji-yoon Queen Bee Game – Monica, Jang Eun-sil, Jeong Hye-in, Marbles, Seo Hyun Sook, Shin Ji-eun

– Monica, Jang Eun-sil, Jeong Hye-in, Marbles, Seo Hyun Sook, Shin Ji-eun Zombieverse: New Blood – Lee Si-young, Taeyeon, Kwon Eun-bi, Tsuki, Patricia

– Lee Si-young, Taeyeon, Kwon Eun-bi, Tsuki, Patricia Office Workers – Lee Soo-ji, Ji Ye-eun, Yoon

– Lee Soo-ji, Ji Ye-eun, Yoon Soccer King New Jeans - Minji, Honey, Daniel, Harin, Hyein

Minji, Honey, Daniel, Harin, Hyein Comedy Revenge - Park Na-rae, Mirage, Uhm Ji-yoon, Park Se-mi, Kim Ji-yu

- Park Na-rae, Mirage, Uhm Ji-yoon, Park Se-mi, Kim Ji-yu Bloody Game 3 - Kim Kyung-ran, Yurisa, Choi Hye-seon, Kim Min-ah, Lee Ji Na, MJ Kim

Kim Kyung-ran, Yurisa, Choi Hye-seon, Kim Min-ah, Lee Ji Na, MJ Kim Exchange: Another Beginning - Kim Ye-won, Yura

Voting process for the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards

Public polling for the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards began on Wednesday, June 11, and will stay open until Tuesday, June 24. Audience votes are being accepted through the event’s official webpage for the primary award divisions.

Meanwhile, the Popular OST category is being handled separately through the CELEB CHAMP mobile platform. Like earlier seasons, this section will follow a dual-phase structure, starting with an initial selection round.

The early stage runs from June 11 to June 24, during which all contenders are listed. Only half of the highest-ranking names will move forward to the conclusive phase.

The CELEB CHAMP application, created to connect fans with entertainment programs through real-time digital participation, is available at no cost on both Android’s Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

Final candidates across all award fields will be decided through a blended review system. This includes scoring from an expert judging panel, digital vote counts, and editorial input from reporters at Sports Chosun, the hosting media outlet.

The full ceremony of the Blue Dragon Series Awards will be televised live via the KBS2 channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More