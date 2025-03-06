"I didn't think it was unconventional" — Actress Lee Hye-ri gets candid about skinship scenes with Chung Soo-bin in thriller drama 'Friendly Rivalry'

Actress Lee Hye-ri recently opened up about her on-screen chemistry with co-star Chung Soo-bin in Friendly Rivalry. Discussing their kiss scene in an interview with Naver published on March 6, 2025, the actress said:

Ad

"When we were filming, I didn’t think it was unconventional because we were just acting out a part of the script... I was surprised that the bathroom in Jay’s room was a set for just one scene."

The Friendly Rivalry is based on the webtoon of the same name. The series takes place at Chaehwa Girls' High School. It is an elite institution in South Korea where only the top 1 percent of students are admitted. There, students face intense competition, striving to maintain their top positions.

Ad

Trending

In the mystery thriller, Lee plays Yoo Jae-i, a top 0.1% high school student with a perfect family, grades, and appearance. Revenge of Others fame Chung Soo-bin essays the role of Woo Seul-gi.

The drama also features bold scenes, including smoking, clubbing, and a kissing moment between Yoo Jae-i and Woo Seul-gi. The kissing scene was featured in episode 4, which aired on February 11, 2025.

It takes place in a bathtub, where Yoo Jae-i playfully teases Woo Seul-gi. As Seul-gi hesitates while responding, Jae-i moves closer. She then touches her lips and cheek and initiates a brief kiss. The moment is part of a longer kissing sequence in the Friendly Rivalry episode. It follows a buildup of interactions between the two characters.

Ad

Friendly Rivalry actress Lee Hye-ri shared more about Yoo Jae-i's personality

Ad

Lee Hye-ri described Yoo Jae-i in Friendly Rivalry as someone who keeps her emotions hidden and finds it hard to connect with others. This makes her character seem mysterious.

"I think Yoo Jae-i is a very lonely character. She tries not to show her emotions, and in some ways, she seems to have difficulty empathizing with the emotions of others. I think that's where Jae-i's mysteriousness and coolness come from, and I'm glad that the viewers recognized the parts I expressed," the 30-year-old stated in the same interview.

Ad

The South Korean artist said that Jae-i had to look perfect, act kind, and be well-liked by everyone. So, Lee put a lot of thought into how the character should appear on the outside.

Friendly Rivalry, directed by Kim Tae-hee and written by Kim Tae-hee and Min Ye-ji, premiered on U+ Mobile TV on February 10, 2025, and wrapped up on March 6, 2025, after 16 episodes. Each episode ran for about 30 minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback