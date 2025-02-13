"HELLO KOREA?"- Internet in a frenzy as Friendly Rivalry shocks with extended kiss scene between Lee Hye-ri and Chung Soo-bin

Friendly Rivalry, the new drama starring Lee Hye-ri, Chung Soo-bin, and former IZ*ONE member Kang Hye-won, has been drawing attention since its premiere. A teaser clip released on February 7 had already sparked discussions among fans, but the full scene in episode 4 took viewers by surprise.

The teaser featured a brief moment between Soo-bin and Hyeri’s characters, Woo Seul-gi and Yoo Jae-yi respectively, showing them in a bath together and sharing a quick kiss. While some viewers found it tame for a 19+ rated series, others were intrigued. However, when the full episode aired on February 13, the scene turned out to be more intense than expected.

What was initially shown in the preview as a short kiss was just a glimpse of a longer and more passionate sequence. Though the moment was revealed to be part of Woo Seul-gi's dream, it still left fans buzzing.

Social media erupted with reactions, with many expressing shock and excitement over the unexpected turn. The scene gained even more attention as it featured Hyeri, a mainstream idol-turned-actress, in a same-gender kiss—something that is rarely seen in South Korean dramas.

One viewer of Friendly Rivalry wrote on X,

"HELLO KOREA?????"

More fans flooded social media with reactions to the extended kiss scene in Friendly Rivalry episode 4.

"A FULL GL KISS SCENE IN A KOREAN SHOW I DIDNT KNOW THEY PLAYED LIKE THIS LITERALLY INSANE?!?!" shared another viewer.

"Lee Hyeri, idol, actress, tv personality and pioneer," wrote one netizen.

"Years ago this wouldn’t have been possible," mentioned one X user.

"I watched the ep without seeing spoilers so i was genuinely so shocked. korean drama that is gl and with a proper kissing scene, we used to pray for times like these," read a comment on X.

While some were disappointed that the kiss was part of a dream sequence, most were still excited about the unexpected development. Others couldn’t get over the chemistry between Hyeri and Soo-bin.

"Jaeyi Seulgi kisses so beautifully. look at their movements while kissing. oh my god so hot. GL Korea is on top," remarked one netizen.

"Why do we expect a full blown GL from a Kdrama in the first place? Them showing this even if it just a dream is a brave move since this kind of scene is considered taboo in their country. Don't put pressure in their shoulders. Let them progress. This might open more series," shared an X user.

"I wasn't really expecting it to be a full blown GL show, seeing as how the source material the show is adapting is not a GL story. But this scene is definitely a step forward for K-drama, no doubt. I hope one day we do get to see k-dramas that portray same sex couples," wrote this individual on X.

"I DONT CARE ITS A DREAM THE KISS WAS SOOOOOOOOOO GOOD," added one fan.

Friendly Rivalry: STUDIO X+U’s mystery thriller delves into power, ambition, and secrets at an elite girls' high school

STUDIO X+U’s latest drama, Friendly Rivalry, premiered on February 10, 2025. Adapted from Song Chae-Yoon's webtoon Sunuiui Gyeongjaeng, this mystery thriller takes place at Chaehwa Girls' High School, an elite institution where competition is fierce and secrets run deep.

The story of Friendly Rivalry follows Woo Seul-gi (Chung Soo-bin), a transfer student from a rural orphanage, who suddenly finds herself in the world of South Korea’s academic elite. Struggling to adapt, she becomes entangled with Yoo Jae-yi (Lee Hye-ri), the school’s most powerful and enigmatic student.

Jae-yi is everything Seul-gi isn’t—wealthy, highly intelligent, and effortlessly commanding. With an uncanny ability to control those around her, she extends an unexpected offer of friendship to Seul-gi.

However, their relationship soon turns into a dangerous game, teetering between trust and manipulation. As hidden agendas and deep-seated rivalries emerge, Seul-gi realizes that surviving at Chaehwa High requires more than just academic excellence. It demands strategy, resilience, and the ability to navigate a world where nothing is as it seems.

Friendly Rivalry debuted on U+ Mobile TV, airing four episodes per week from Monday to Thursday. The buzz around Friendly Rivalry continues to grow, with many now eager to see what else the drama has in store.

