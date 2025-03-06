“This can’t be the end”- Friendly Rivalry fans demand “season 2” after Lee Hye-ri & Chung Soo-bin’s series wraps with an open ending 

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, the final episode of the South Korean TV series Friendly Rivalry was released, revealing several intriguing events that were concluded through the episode. While many were happy about the show's ending and found it satisfactory, some viewers also couldn't help but hope for a second season due to the show's open ending.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for the K-drama series Friendly Rivalry.

In the final episode, the two main characters—Seul-gi and Jae-yi—successfully uncovered the secrets of their school, Chaehwa Girls’ High School. They not only discovered that Jae-yi's father, Dr. Tae-jun, was behind the abduction of Je-na, but they also saved her from the abduction as a team through their meticulous plans.

However, after the events unfold in the finale episode, Seul-gi and Jae-yi are revealed to have not met, and Jae-yi flees off to an unknown place without contact with anyone.

Therefore, given that the two characters never met for the ending, many fans and netizens were left frustrated, asking for the release of a second season. Here are a few fan reactions on X regarding the same:

"This can't be the end...SEASON 2 NOW," wrote one viewer.

"Wdym this is the end?? So jae yi just sent seulgi a post card that's it ??? They better announce that 2nd season im about to crash out," said a fan on X.

"Hold on… is this how it ends? No reunion, just a letter from Jaeyi to tell Seulgi she survived," added another.

"WHAT??, NOOOO PLEASE, THIS CAN'T END LIKE THIS. GIVE ME THE SEASON 2 OF FRIENDLY RIVALRY ALREADY," commented a netizen.

More fans and viewers talked about how they wanted a second season for Friendly Rivalry to get a proper ending to the two main characters' romantic storyline.

"This means season 2, I won't let anyone say otherwise," stated a fan.

"SEASON 2 WHERE THEY REUNITE AND KISS AND SPEND THE REST OF THEIR LIVES TOGETHER PLEASE WHAT IS THIS DO NOT SEPARATE THEM!" added an X user.

"Bro we need that second season or else I'll start crying," said a netizen.

"Let me be delulu for a minute that there will be season 2. I JUST WANT THEM TO BE TOGETHER," commented another X user.

All you need to know about the recent K-drama series, Friendly Rivalry, and its finale

Friendly Rivalry is a recent K-drama series starring Lee Hye-ri, Chung Soo-bin, Kang Hye-won, and Oh Woo-ri. The show was written and directed by Kim Tae-hui, while Min Ye-ji also worked on the screenwriting with the director. In addition to the thriller, mystery, and psychological themes of the show, it focuses on LGBTQ+ aspects, with two female characters—Jae-yi and Seul-gi—and their love story.

The show revolves around Woo Seul-gi, who moves out of her orphanage in a provincial town and joins the Chaehwa High School in Seoul, known to house the elite top 1% of students. Seul-gi initially struggles to fit in with the others at the school and decides to keep to herself, until she gets approached by the most popular, intelligent, and wealthy student of the school, Yoo Jae-yi.

While the two's relationship takes a rocky road in the beginning, they soon grow romantic interests for each other. Their connection also reaches a point of obsession. Meanwhile, as they navigate through their love life, they embark on a mission to unravel the hidden secrets and illicit practices of the school run by Jae-yi's father, Dr. Tae-jun.

In the finale of Friendly Rivalry, as the two revealed the illicit practices of the school, the person behind the same, Dr. Tae-jun, was arrested by the police, and fans were happy to realize that Jae-yi was finally free from her father and the abusive relationship she shared with him.

Moreover, Seul-gi was also able to get revenge for the mysterious death of her father, who was a former employee at Chaehwa Girls’ High School, as Dr. Tae-jun was revealed to be the major cause behind his death.

Additionally, it was showcased that Jae-yi had planned for Seul-gi's revenge and helped her throughout the same without her knowledge, and this left many fans emotional. Many viewers were also touched to learn that Jae-yi never put Seul-gi on ADHD medicines, but she simply worked with the placebo effect while giving her vitamin tablets.

Lastly, the show ends with Jae-yi embarking on experiencing her freedom away from her father, and it's revealed that Seul-gi and Jae-yi never met after the breakdown at the school. However, Jae-yi sends Seul-gi a postcard with a pair of shoes. The postcard reveals the place where Jae-yi is, expressing that she trusts Seul-gi and wants her to come see her.

The show premiered on February 10 and consists of a total of 16 episodes. All the episodes of Friendly Rivalry are now available for streaming on both the original network, U+ Mobile TV, and other streaming services like Abema TV and Viki.

