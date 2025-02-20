"This man is an ACTOR who ACTS"— Fans react to GOT7's Youngjae as a villain in 'Friendly Rivalry' opposite to his off-screen sunshine personality

GOT7's Youngjae is all over social media due to his shocking transformation in the ongoing drama Friendly Rivalry, which stars Lee Hye-ri and Chung Su-bin. Youngjae is well-known for his bright and friendly personality, which fans are accustomed to seeing in this K-pop idol.

Ad

However, in Friendly Rivalry, Youngjae takes on the role of a bad boy named Nam Byeong-jin, a drug dealer. Nam Byeong-jin is connected to Chung Su-bin's character, Woo Seul-ki, in a scene that has gone viral on social media. In this scene, Nam Byeong-jin is seen dragging Woo Seul-ki to an enclosed space in a department store. He holds a knife to her, threatening her about something.

Fans were taken aback by Youngjae’s acting and were astonished to witness the dark side he portrayed. They have been praising his performance and expressing their desire to see him in more roles like this.

Ad

Trending

"This man is an ACTOR who ACTS," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"That is not the sunshine I know," a user stated.

"Knowing how much of a sunshine he is irl you can tell he's such an incredible actor cause wtf he looks so scary??? the eyes the smile oh Youngjae the icon you are and will forever be," a netizen mentioned.

Fans expressed that they had always wanted Youngjae to portray a negative role that was different from his real personality.

Ad

I have been on the youngjae bad guy role propaganda since day 1, cant believe I actually lived to see this come to life," a fan commented.

"Always said we wanted to see YJ in a villian role but now I'm scared...be careful what you ask for," a fan wrote.

"Mouth hung open cuz damn he did that villain role so well i forgot he was my sunshine THE VERSATILITY OMG," a user said.

Ad

GOT7's Youngjae's character Nam Byeong-jin sent the internet into a meltdown.

"Nam Byeongjin I hate you but I also want you," a fan added.

"MAMA I'M LOVE WITH A CRIMINAL," a user reacted.

"The way i would ask what are we right away even though he put knife on my neck 😔🙏🏻," a netizen stated.

More about GOT7's Youngjae's acting career and recent drama Friendly Rivalry

Ad

Youngjae, or Choi Young-jae, is a South Korean singer and actor. Besides being the main vocalist of GOT7, he has appeared in dramas like the Netflix original So Not Worth It and the Daum Kakao TV web series Love & Wish.

He played the character of Sam in So Not Worth It (2021), a show about foreign students studying at a Korean university and living together in a dormitory. Youngjae's Sam navigates a rivalry that turns into a romance with (G)I-DLE's vocalist, Minnie. His character went viral for a kiss with her.

Ad

Later, Youngjae made his lead role debut in the 2021 web series Love & Wish opposite Choi Ye-bin. The GOT7 member's character, Kim Seung-hyu, is a victim of bullying who has a reserved personality hiding secrets he cannot reveal to anyone.

Youngjae’s latest drama, Friendly Rivalry, is a GL (Girls’ Love) mystery thriller series about two top female students, Woo Seul-ki (Chung Su-bin) and Yoo Jae-yi (Lee Hye-ri), who develop a relationship that teeters between love and obsession.

Ad

Ad

Youngjae made his return as a member of GOT7 with their latest album, Winter Heptagon, and the title track, PYTHON, which dropped on January 20, 2025.

Following the album's release, the group performed three concerts at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea, on January 31, February 1, and February 2, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback