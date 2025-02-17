"Are we actually watching Singles Inferno?"- Fans react as Chuang Asia: Season 2 contestant Hu Yetao chooses GOT7's Bambam as his prince

Chuang Asia: Season 2 contestant Hu Yetao created a buzz with his interaction with the show's judge, GOT7’s BamBam. In episode 3, which aired on February 15, 2025, on WeTV, before Hu Yetao’s trainee group began their introductions, he introduced himself as a 'princess' and playfully asked who wanted to be his 'prince.'

The rest of the trainees eagerly responded by raising their hands, but BamBam stole the spotlight by raising his hand and a foot, making Yetao laugh. Yetao then chose BamBam, leading to a misunderstanding among the trainees. When fellow contestant and trainee WhyLucas excitedly asked, "Oh, me?" Yetao clarified:

"I choose you, Bambam, not you (WhyLucas)."

The exchange quickly gained traction online. Many joked that Chuang Asia: Season 2 was turning into a dating reality show, comparing the scene to Singles Inferno. One viewer commented on X:

"Wait, are we actually watching singles inferno?"

Fans couldn’t get enough of Hu Yetao and Bambam’s playful moment, flooding social media with excited reactions.

"I am here for BamBam's crush because honestly, that boy moves so gracefully, who wouldn't develop a crush, he is pretty." posted this X user.

"bambam shamelessly flirting with a reality show contestant was not on my 2025 bingo card" read a comment on X.

"The way minghao looked at bambam and the way bambam effortlessly raised his hand and foot hihis is so funny pls" said this netizen.

The unexpected interaction has only heightened excitement for the show, with viewers actively shipping them and hoping they might actually date.

"Idc if it's a judge and contestant they better start dating as soon as the show ends (all jokes l, wouldn't hurt tho)" posted one individual on X.

"If they don't date after the show, at least have a drama or something together please hehey'd look perfect together" said a comment on X.

"Are people shipping them already and writing fanfics about them lol?Cos honestly this is so cute" shared a netizen.

"Hu Yetao calling himself a princess and choosing Bambam as his prince? Bambam, without hesitation, rising hand AND his foot, trainees fighting for Yetao, only for him to pick his prince without hesitation? This is the royal romance straight out of a Kdrama scene! Iconic." added this viewer.

BamBam's flirty admiration for Hu Yetao on Chuang Asia: Season 2 sparks attention

This isn't the first time BamBam and Hu Yetao have displayed their fondness for each other. Previously, GOT7’s BamBam made waves online for openly expressing admiration for Chuang Asia 2 contestant Hu Yetao.

Episode 2 of Chuang Asia: Season 2, which aired on February 9 via WeTV, featured a standout performance by the Chinese idol trainee recognized for his androgynous style and striking visuals. After watching the performance, BamBam praised Hu Yetao and playfully flirted with him using a famous pickup line:

"Hu Yetao, to me, you’re ‘nothing’... because ‘nothing’ lasts forever." He then added, "This is the first time in my life I’ve found a man attractive."

When Jeff Satur remarked that Hu Yetao belonged on the stage and nowhere else, BamBam quickly interjected saying:

"No, you belong with me."

Later, when Jeff Satur brought up Hu Yetao in a solo interview, BamBam made a surprise appearance from behind, flashing finger hearts and calling Yetao's name.

Beyond words, BamBam has also shown his support in other ways. Hu Yetao was recently spotted wearing a jacket with a handwritten note from Bambam that read:

"My boy Hu Yetao, you will win."

More about Hu Yetao and Chuang Asia: Season 2

Premiering on February 2, 2025, Chuang Asia: Season 2, also called Chuang Asia 2025, is a reality competition show. It is produced by Tencent in collaboration with Thailand.

In Chuang Asia: Season 2, sixty male trainees from 9 different countries compete for a chance to debut in the final boy group. As a judge on the show, BamBam joins Jeff Satur, THE8 from SEVENTEEN, Yaya Urassaya Sperbund, and Tia Ray on the panel.

The Chuang franchise originally is a Chinese idol trainee reality show. Chuang Asia: Season 2 is the sixth edition of the series and season 2 of the Chuang Asia series, following Chuang Asia: Thailand.

Hu Yetao, a Chinese singer and trainee under MISTAR, is currently competing in Chuang Asia: Season 2. There, he secured a place in the Top 7 trainees based on fan votes and even ranked first in the initial week.

His journey in the idol world began with multiple survival shows, including Produce Camp 2021, New Generation Hip Hop Project, and Chuang 2021. Despite making it to the finale of Produce Camp 2021, he finished in 23rd place, before being eliminated.

Born on September 22, 2000, in Jiangsu, Hu Yetao made his solo debut on July 28, 2021, with the single Ugly. He later experimented with composition through his second single, Ting Ya.

His musical journey also includes the track Like A Movie, released as part of Tencent Music Entertainment’s project. In 2021, he competed in the New Generation Hip-Hop Project, showcasing his versatility as an artist.

His fandom, 胡蘿蔔 (Húluóbo), translates to "Carrot," with orange as its representative color. He remains active on social media, engaging with fans through his Instagram, @h_yetao with 192K followers at present.

Chuang Asia: Season 2 airs every Sunday at 4:50 pm UTC on WeTV.

