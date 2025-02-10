GOT7's BamBam has gained attention online for his public admiration of a male contestant, Hu Yetao, on Chuang Asia 2. BamBam joined the panel of Chuang Asia 2 judges alongside Thai singer Jeff Satur, SEVENTEEN member THE8, Yaya Urassaya Sperbund, and more.

On February 9, the second episode of the Asian reality show aired on WeTV, showcasing a performance by Hu Yetao. Hu Yetao is a Chinese idol trainee known for his gender-neutral outfits, appearances, and visuals.

After the performance, BamBam complimented the trainee, using a popular pickup line on him:

“One thing I want to say is, Hu Yetao, you actually are ‘nothing" to me... because ‘nothing" lasts forever. This is the first time in my life I feel like (a) man is attractive.”

Furthermore, when Jeff Satur stated that Hu Yetao belonged on the stage, the GOT7 vocalist added:

“No, you belong with me.”

Following Hu Yetao's performance, BamBam went on stage to meet him and stated that he found him even more attractive up close. Additionally, when Jeff Satur mentioned Hu Yetao in his solo interview, BamBam appeared from behind, showing a big heart.

BamBam's sudden confession left the audience and the panel in laughter. Furthermore, fans shared their thoughts on this incident while many showed their interest in watching the show in the future. One netizen on X tweeted:

"Im so sorry but hao’s reaction took me OUT. Homie was holding back his comments so bad that the laugh was full of unsaid things. ALSO BAMBAM WHAT IS THIS BEHAVIOR."

"I don't know what to focus on, BamBam being the biggest flirt, BamBam falling in love or BamBam being too funny for his own good," a user commented.

"I’m dying i cannot believe hu yetaos special girlfriend powers worked on BAMBAM," a netizen mentioned.

Other Chuang Asia 2 judges, including SEVENTEEN's THE8 and Jeff Satur's reactions, also gained attention.

"The applause, the Minghao confusion, the Jeff laughter this is my new obsession where can I want this show help," a fan wrote.

"Jeff BAMboozled by bambam popping up at the mere mention of the name," a netizen commented.

"Jokes aside we are so happy to see Minghao and Bambam mentoring Hu Yetao because he is one of the bravest and honest with himself people on this world. Can wait to see more interactions," a user stated.

Fans agreed with BamBam as they also swooned over Hu Yetao's appearance.

"I NEED THIS TO WATCH THIS SHOW (also that man is seriously the most gorgeous person I’ve ever seen)," a fan said.

"Can't blame bambam cuz he's really pretty pretty pretty pretty boy," a user mentioned.

"No cos after seeing his performance I completely get why bambam fell in love with him," a netizen reacted

Who is Hu Yetao? More about Chuang Asia 2 trainee who went viral after GOT7's BamBam's comments

Hu Yetao, also known as Tao, is a 24-year-old Chinese idol trainee born on September 22, 2000. He has recently gained attention online after receiving compliments from GOT7's BamBam. This isn't Hu Yetao's first time on an idol survival program; he previously showcased his talent on Produce Camp 2021, New Generation Hip Hop Project, and Chuang 2021.

Following his appearance on reality shows, he has established a prominent fanbase across Asia, with 80.1K followers on his Instagram page @h_yetao. He also ranked in the Top 7 trainees based on fans’ votes on Chuang Asia 2, taking the first spot for the first week.

Chuang Asia 2 is a Chinese and Thai survival competition produced by TenCent that gathers 60 male idol trainees from nine Asian countries. This season marks the sixth show under the Chuang franchise, which originally started in China. Furthermore, it is the second season in the Asian category following Chuang Asia: Thailand, which aired in 2024.

The idol trainee program Chuang Asia 2 airs every Sunday at 4:50 pm (UTC+7) on the Chinese OTT platform WeTV.

