Friendly Rivalry Episode 13-14 recap: Is Yoo Je-na alive?

Friendly Rivalry, starring Lee Hye-ri and Chung Su-bin, debuted on February 10, 2025. This mystery thriller, based on a popular webtoon, takes place at Chaehwa Girls' High School, an institution for South Korea’s top one percent, where intense academic pressure pushes students to their limits.

Chung Su-bin plays Woo Seul-ki, an orphan from a rural town who transfers to Chaehwa High but struggles to adjust to its highly competitive environment. Opposite her, Lee Hye-ri portrays Yoo Je-yi, the school’s most influential student, admired for her wealth, intelligence, and ability to manipulate others. As Je-yi develops an unusual fixation on Seul-ki, a tense psychological showdown unfolds.

In episode 13-14 of Friendly Rivalry, Seul-ki finds out that Je-na is alive. She and Je-yi try to expose Tae-jun but are unable to. In a turn of events, Je-yi betrays Seul-ki and tells her that she has been using her.

Friendly Rivalry Episode 13-14 recap: Je-yi tells Seul-ki she has been using her

In a flashback to when Je-na was preparing for her exams, it is shown that she used to be constantly fearful of Je-yi in episode 13 of Friendly Rivalry. After finding out what Je-na had done to Do-hyuk, Tae-jun praises her. Meanwhile, Tae-jun's wife tries to find Seul-ki, hoping he would agree to have a child with her if she does.

Tae-jun promises to help him find Seul-ki. After informing him that he has found where she was, Tae-jun asks him to get the question paper for him unless he wants Seul-ki to find out about what he has done. He tries to smuggle the questions by writing them down on paper, putting it into pills and swallowing them, but gets sick and has to be hospitalized. Tae-jun and Je-na operate on him.

In the present Friendly Rivalry, Je-yi's mother attends Je-na's funeral. Seul-ki follows Je-yi to where the body is kept and tells her that the body is that of Su-jin, her acquaintance from the orphanage. She tells her of what she found in Je-na's diary. Though Je-yi initially asks her to go along with what is happening, she decides to help her.

While she monitors the surveillance cameras, Seul-ki checks Tae-jun's office for evidence. There, she finds records with x-rays on them. She plays the one with the date of the exam and hears a song. Meanwhile, the body is being made ready to be buried. Enraged, Seul-ki rushes towards Tae-jun with a sharp object but is stopped by Do-hyuk's wife in this episode of Friendly Rivalry.

She tells Seul-ki that she has been receiving information from someone and used to doubt that it was Je-na who was trying to tell them something. She tells her that she would never agree to a settlement. She sees Byeong-jin there and follows him. He seems to know that the body was that of Su-jin.

Seul-ki and Do-hyuk's wife speak to Choi-kyung's mother, the lawyer, about finding the record and that they have been receiving information from someone. Choi-kyung is stopped by her mother when she starts to say something. Ye-ri records the conversation.

At home, Choi-kyung snaps at her mother for covering the truth and not being curious about how she knows what she does. She tells her that she was at the school to touch herself to calm down her anxiety and saw Je-na and Do-hyuk together but cannot tell anyone about it because it is shameful. Her mother tells her not to speak about this to anyone.

After selling some drugs, Ye-ri meets Byeong-jin and shares what she has recorded. They are working together to run the drug business with help from Tae-jun.

In episode 14 of Friendly Rivalry, Seul-ki watches as Byeong-jin shares the recording with Tae-jun. She also finds Je-yi there and tells her that she was aware of Ye-ri spying on them and has spread only false information through her to trap Tae-jun by making him think that they have evidence. Je-yi and Seul-ki pretend to be looking for the recording that they claim Je-na made of Do-hyuk's surgery.

After finding a recording device on her dog, Je-yi uses it to find that her mother will be meeting Je-na the next day. On the day before the trial, they decide to follow her and inform Choi-kyung's mother that they will be getting Je-na to testify. However, it was a trap. Seeing this, Je-yi gets furious.

After the hearing, Tae-jun asks Je-yi to go home. Do-hyuk's mother asks Seul-ki if she is too trusting of Je-yi since Tae-jun seemed too confident about the fact that they did not have the evidence. Meanwhile, Tae-jun shows Je-yi what is happening in Seul-ki's car. They get into an accident and Seul-ki starts crying. Seeing this, Je-yi gets worried in this episode of Friendly Rivalry.

Tae-jun asks Seul-ki if she is interested in knowing why Je-na was at the surgery that day. He takes her to where he is keeping Je-na. She has a band around her feet and cannot leave the room.

Tae-jun tells Je-yi that Je-na is the one who killed Do-hyuk and since she has been in a lot of pain, he has removed some parts of her memory. Je-yi blames Tae-jun for the situation but Tae-jun tells her that it is for her sake since this would affect her future as well and holds her by the neck. Je-yi promises to be the ideal child.

Do-hyuk's wife is informed that someone intentionally cut her tires. Seul-ki calls Je-yi, but she does not pick up. She does not come to school either. Worried, Seul-ki goes to her tutoring centre but is not let in.

After her tuition, Je-yi comes out to talk to her and tells her that she has been using her all this time and already knew about most of what happened with Je-na. She mocks her for trusting her and tells her that she had a good run. With this episode 14 of Friendly Rivalry ends.

The next episode of Friendly Rivalry is scheduled to be released on March 5.

