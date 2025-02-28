Friendly Rivalry episode 11-12 recap: Seul-ki comforts Je-yi after Je-na’s death

Friendly Rivalry, starring Lee Hye-ri and Chung Su-bin, premiered on February 10, 2025. This mystery thriller, adapted from a popular webtoon, is set at Chaehwa Girls' High School. It is an elite institution catering to South Korea's top one percent, where overwhelming academic pressure drives students to their limits.

Chung Su-bin portrays Woo Seul-ki, an orphan from a rural area who transfers to Chaehwa High but struggles to fit into its fiercely competitive atmosphere. Meanwhile, Lee Hye-ri plays Yoo Je-yi, the school's most powerful student, admired for her wealth, intelligence, and manipulative charm. Je-yi becomes strangely fixated on Seul-ki, setting the stage for a gripping psychological battle.

In episodes 11 and 12 of Friendly Rivalry, Seul-ki and Je-yi try to uncover more about Je-na's whereabouts, only to find that she has died. Seul-ki comforts her and sets out to find out more about Su-jin.

Friendly Rivalry episode 11-12 recap: What did Seul-ki find about Su-jin?

Episode 11 of Friendly Rivalry delve into Tae-jun's past, revealing his childhood obsession with dissecting living beings to find their hearts. This disturbing curiosity led him to become a surgeon, convinced of his uniqueness.

His worldview shifted when he noticed his daughter, Je-yi, showing the same tendencies, prompting him to form a twisted bond with her, believing they were both "chosen ones."

In the present, Je-yi rescues Seul-ki, but they soon realize Je-na is missing. Tracking her location, Je-yi finds Je-na's phone abandoned at her house. The next day, chaos erupts at school when a video of Na-ri using drugs goes viral.

Detectives arrive with CCTV footage, asking students to identify a suspect. Je-yi unexpectedly accuses her sister, Je-na, not to expose her but to hasten the police search for her in Friendly Rivalry.

Determined to find Je-na, Je-yi and Seul-ki review footage from the day Je-na disappeared and discover that Choi-kyung met her that day. They follow Choi-kyung and learn she has been secretly informing Seul-ki's stepmother about her father's murder. Je-yi then receives a mysterious call offering information about Je-na in exchange for 30 pills.

Seul-ki, Choi-kyung, and Je-yi disguise themselves to execute a plan at a bar, leaving pills in the men's restroom and watching from afar. The episode ends with shocking twists: Je-yi and Seul-gi run into Byeong-jin, and Choi-kyung learns the anonymous caller was Ye-ri.

In episode 12 of Friendly Rivalry, Ye-ri tells them that she lost Do-hyuk's phone, and Tae-jun is not the one behind this. She did this to earn some money since her family went bankrupt, and she had to stay in a sauna.

Byeong-jin, whom they found at the club, tells them that he saw Je-na being taken away in an ambulance. As they are speaking, Je-yi receives a call informing her of Je-na's death. Je-yi rushes to see her and finds her head with severe injuries. The cause is mentioned as suicide in this episode of Friendly Rivalry.

Meanwhile, Byeong-jin retrieves the fake IDs that Su-jin stole from him. Seul-ki intervenes when a bunch of girls badmouth Je-yi and accuse her of killing her own sister. Choi-kyung is asked to maintain a perfect score since Seul-ki and Je-yi are now involved with the police proceedings. To make sure that her record is clear, Choi-kyung starts deleting surveillance footage.

Choi-kyung saw what happened between Je-na and Do-hyuk and deletes the footage, but Ye-ri discovers this. Je-yi has a nightmare about accidentally killing Je-na and wakes up in shock. Seul-ki visits Je-yi, asking for her father's phone, but Je-yi believes Je-na took it and doesn’t know where it is.

Seul-ki frantically starts looking for it in the room. Je-yi hugs her from behind and tells her the story of Abel and Cain. She shared that she used to worry that Je-na would kill her, but instead, she has become the reason for Je-na's death.

The reason for getting Je-na caught by the police was to keep her alive, but she failed. Seul-ki assures her that it is not her fault. Je-yi tells her that Je-na would never commit suicide.

Seul-ki starts looking for Su-jin. She recalls Su-jin having a big scar on her foot. She looks through her social media and finds the mention of a drug rehabilitation center. She goes there and finds out that Su-jin is getting better and has left to stay in a boarding house.

Ye-ri looks for something that Beom-su had mentioned earlier. While searching, she finds a key and the address of a room. Meanwhile, Seul-ki shows up at the boarding house and finds out that Su-jin is dead and that someone claiming to be her brother has paid all her expenses. While leaving, she bumps into Choi-kyung and Ye-ri at the boarding house.

Together, they enter Je-na's room and find the walls covered with scribbles. With this, episode 12 of Friendly Rivalry ends.

The next episode of Friendly Rivalry is scheduled to be released on March 3.

