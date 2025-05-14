"BOOKED AND BUSY" — Fans react as new still cuts of BTS Jin's return on tvN's variety show, Handsome Guys go viral

BTS Jin's new still cuts from the upcoming episode of tvN's variety show, Handsome Guys, are making the rounds on the internet. On May 14, 2025, Korean media outlets shared the newly released stills and discussed the upcoming episode featuring the BTS member.

Ad

For those unversed, Handsome Guys features five celebrities, namely Cha Tae-hyun, Kim Dong-hyun, Lee Yi-kyung, Shin Seung-ho, and Oh Sang-wook. They take the show on a journey to explore must-have eateries across Korea, as reported by Wikitree.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Jin will appear in the 23rd episode, which will air on May 15, 2025, at 8:40 pm KST. He, along with the other cast members, will embark on a food adventure in the Hannam-dong area of Seoul, where they will search for lunch and dinner recommendations, as reported by Maeil Business Newspaper.

Fans took to the internet to discuss the BTS member's upcoming appearance. One fan remarked that the singer is "booked and busy."

Ad

"BRO IS BOOKED AND BUSY," commented a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

More comments continued on X, where fans praised the singer's visuals, with one even calling him a "vampire."

"When we talk about handsome, TOTALLY HIM," commented another fan on X.

"I think he’s a vampire, and he had told us before. He will never be older," reacted another fan.

"every passing day he becomes prettier how is that possible??? howww?????" questioned a fan on X.

Ad

Fan continued to discuss the upcoming episode and also noted the BTS vocalist's busy schedule.

"Back? He was there before too ? Wait ? How many shows is he doing ??Omg," wrote a fan on X.

"I'm so excited for this episode. It sounds so much fun already. Jin has so much chemistry with the cast. I wish he can join as a fixed member if he has time," added another fan.

Ad

"Ok I need to know do vampires have a side ability of being everywhere all at once? Cause what do you mean he has more things coming out? The math failed me," said a fan on X.

More about BTS Jin being the sixth member of Handsome Guys

Expand Tweet

Ad

The upcoming episode of Handsome Guys is not the first time the Awake singer has appeared on it. This will be his third appearance on the show. He was the first guest on the very first episode, which aired on December 1, 2024.

He again returned as a guest on the show for the second time in January 2025. Handsome Guys producer PD Ryu Ho-jin even joked about recruiting him as a sixth member in a recent interview, as reported by Daily Sport on May 2, 2025.

Ad

When asked if he has any plans to make Jin a permanent part of the cast or the sixth member, he teasingly remarked, as reported by the same publication,

"We are continuously trying to recruit him. I know he will soon be very busy, so I am only half-joking and half-seriously talking about it." (as translated by Google)

He further revealed that the Astronaut singer is extremely close to the other cast members and feels comfortable on set. He also believes that the singer is interested in new, challenging environments, travel, and food, which makes him enjoy the show.

Ad

In other news, Jin is all set to release his second solo EP, Echo, on May 16, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More