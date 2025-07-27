From Mark Lee's '1999' to ENHYPEN Jake's 'Watermelon Sugar': All songs and groups that performed at SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Festival 2025

The 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Festival wrapped up its two-day celebration on July 26 and 27. The event was held at the Ilsan KINTEX Exhibition Center 1. SBS Gayo Daejeon is renowned for bringing together some of the biggest names in K-pop. The two days offered a mix of high-energy performances, special collaborations, and exclusive previews.The event, live-streamed via SBS Play, was hosted by the returning MC trio, NCT’s Doyoung, TXT’s Yeonjun, and IVE’s Ahn Yujin. The Blue Carpet started at 4 pm KST, and the main show began at 7 pm KST on both days.Day 1 of SBS Gayo Daejeon saw powerful performances from NCT 127, ITZY, BE: FIRST, IVE, NMIXX, and more. Day 2 of the event featured a lineup including NCT DREAM and Mark Lee’s much-talked-about solo stage '1999.' Viewers also got to see TXT’s dynamic performances, and ENHYPEN’s Jake delivering a rendition of Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar.’Special collaborations added to the excitement for this year's SBS Gayo Daejeon. Highlights included IVE’s Liz with Jannabi and a memorable joint stage by Hearts2Hearts and KiiiKiii.SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Festival 2025- Complete setlist for day 1 &amp; 2Here is the full list of performers along with their songs for each day of the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon:Day 1 – July 26:NCT 127: Gas, Far (shortened), 2 Baddies, Fact CheckDoyoung: Memory, Be My LightITZY: Girls Will Be Girls, Kiss &amp; Tell (with dance break), SNEAKERSBE:FIRST: GRIT, Milli-Billi, Muchuu (Piano version)IVE: REBEL HEART, ATTITUDE, Our Night Is More Beautiful Than Your Day (KONA cover, duet with Jung-Hoon Choi)NMIXX: KNOW ABOUT ME (Summer version)xikers: BREATHE (Summer Haze version)NCT WISH: poppop, Dunk Shot, Listen to My Word (Papaya cover)MEOVV: 3!4! (Roo'Ra cover), HANDS UP (Remix with dance break)Izna: Genie (Girls' Generation cover), BEEP (Summer version)USPEER: Zoom (Summer version)ALLDAY PROJECT: FAMOUS (Gayo version)AHOF: Rendezvous (with dance break)Paul Kim: I Remember (yours) (with Lia)Jannabi: pony, FLASHDay 2 – July 27:NCT DREAM: BTTF, CHILLER, Hello FutureMark Lee: 1999, RIGHTEOUSWOODZ: Journey (intro), Drowning(G)I-DLE: Intro + Good Thing (Orbit Version), FATETOMORROW X TOGETHER: Beautiful Strangers, Upside Down Kiss, Love LanguageBeomgyu (TXT): PanicSTAYC: I WANT IT (with dance break)ENHYPEN: Intro, Bad Desire (With or Without You), Ment, HeliumJake (ENHYPEN): Watermelon Sugar (Harry Styles cover)ILLIT: INTRO, Billyeoon Goyangi (Do The Dance) (Summer Version), jellyousBABYMONSTER: DRIP, HOT SAUCE, SHEESHKickFlip: FREEZE (Summer Version)Hearts2Hearts: STYLE (Summer Version)KiiiKiii x Hearts2Hearts: Twinkle Twins (Dance Break)KiiiKiii: DANCING ALONECLOSE YOUR EYES: JJPaint Candy (Remix Version)HITGS: CHARIZZMA (Summer Version)Baby DONT Cry: F Girl (Summer School Version)IDID: STEP IT UPThe festival also featured IVE’s surprise preview of an upcoming track, hinting at their August comeback. Their set was among the most talked-about moments, alongside TXT Beomgyu’s heartfelt solo performance, Panic. With a variety of performances from both groups, solo acts, and collaborations, Summer Festival 2025 continued to build on its reputation as one of the most exciting annual music events in Korea.