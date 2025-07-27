  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • From Mark Lee's '1999' to ENHYPEN Jake's 'Watermelon Sugar': All songs and groups that performed at SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Festival 2025

From Mark Lee's '1999' to ENHYPEN Jake's 'Watermelon Sugar': All songs and groups that performed at SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Festival 2025

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Jul 27, 2025 17:56 GMT
SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Festival 2025 setlist (Image via X/@SBSNOW)
SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Festival 2025 setlist (Image via X/@SBSNOW)

The 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Festival wrapped up its two-day celebration on July 26 and 27. The event was held at the Ilsan KINTEX Exhibition Center 1. SBS Gayo Daejeon is renowned for bringing together some of the biggest names in K-pop. The two days offered a mix of high-energy performances, special collaborations, and exclusive previews.

Ad

The event, live-streamed via SBS Play, was hosted by the returning MC trio, NCT’s Doyoung, TXT’s Yeonjun, and IVE’s Ahn Yujin. The Blue Carpet started at 4 pm KST, and the main show began at 7 pm KST on both days.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Day 1 of SBS Gayo Daejeon saw powerful performances from NCT 127, ITZY, BE: FIRST, IVE, NMIXX, and more. Day 2 of the event featured a lineup including NCT DREAM and Mark Lee’s much-talked-about solo stage '1999.' Viewers also got to see TXT’s dynamic performances, and ENHYPEN’s Jake delivering a rendition of Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar.’

Special collaborations added to the excitement for this year's SBS Gayo Daejeon. Highlights included IVE’s Liz with Jannabi and a memorable joint stage by Hearts2Hearts and KiiiKiii.

Ad

SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Festival 2025- Complete setlist for day 1 & 2

Here is the full list of performers along with their songs for each day of the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon:

Day 1 – July 26:

  • NCT 127: Gas, Far (shortened), 2 Baddies, Fact Check
  • Doyoung: Memory, Be My Light
  • ITZY: Girls Will Be Girls, Kiss & Tell (with dance break), SNEAKERS
  • BE:FIRST: GRIT, Milli-Billi, Muchuu (Piano version)
  • IVE: REBEL HEART, ATTITUDE, Our Night Is More Beautiful Than Your Day (KONA cover, duet with Jung-Hoon Choi)
  • NMIXX: KNOW ABOUT ME (Summer version)
  • xikers: BREATHE (Summer Haze version)
  • NCT WISH: poppop, Dunk Shot, Listen to My Word (Papaya cover)
  • MEOVV: 3!4! (Roo'Ra cover), HANDS UP (Remix with dance break)
  • Izna: Genie (Girls' Generation cover), BEEP (Summer version)
  • USPEER: Zoom (Summer version)
  • ALLDAY PROJECT: FAMOUS (Gayo version)
  • AHOF: Rendezvous (with dance break)
  • Paul Kim: I Remember (yours) (with Lia)
  • Jannabi: pony, FLASH
Ad
Ad

Day 2 – July 27:

  • NCT DREAM: BTTF, CHILLER, Hello Future
  • Mark Lee: 1999, RIGHTEOUS
  • WOODZ: Journey (intro), Drowning
  • (G)I-DLE: Intro + Good Thing (Orbit Version), FATE
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER: Beautiful Strangers, Upside Down Kiss, Love Language
  • Beomgyu (TXT): Panic
  • STAYC: I WANT IT (with dance break)
  • ENHYPEN: Intro, Bad Desire (With or Without You), Ment, Helium
  • Jake (ENHYPEN): Watermelon Sugar (Harry Styles cover)
  • ILLIT: INTRO, Billyeoon Goyangi (Do The Dance) (Summer Version), jellyous
  • BABYMONSTER: DRIP, HOT SAUCE, SHEESH
  • KickFlip: FREEZE (Summer Version)
  • Hearts2Hearts: STYLE (Summer Version)
  • KiiiKiii x Hearts2Hearts: Twinkle Twins (Dance Break)
  • KiiiKiii: DANCING ALONE
  • CLOSE YOUR EYES: JJPaint Candy (Remix Version)
  • HITGS: CHARIZZMA (Summer Version)
  • Baby DONT Cry: F Girl (Summer School Version)
  • IDID: STEP IT UP
Ad
Ad

The festival also featured IVE’s surprise preview of an upcoming track, hinting at their August comeback. Their set was among the most talked-about moments, alongside TXT Beomgyu’s heartfelt solo performance, Panic.

With a variety of performances from both groups, solo acts, and collaborations, Summer Festival 2025 continued to build on its reputation as one of the most exciting annual music events in Korea.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sriparna Barui
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications