NCT 127, IVE, and MEOVV stun at 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Day 1: Red carpet looks, performance highlights, & more

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Jul 26, 2025 22:10 GMT
NCT and IVE (Image via Instagram/@nct127, @ivestarship)
NCT and IVE (Image via Instagram/@nct127, @ivestarship)

On Saturday, July 26, the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Day 1 music festival took place at the Ilsan KINTEX Exhibition Center. The show was hosted by the K-pop idols Yeonjun from TXT, NCT's Doyoung, and An Yu-jin from IVE. Known for showcasing some of the top K-pop acts of the year, the festival featured a lineup that included both rookie groups and veteran artists.

Among the performers were MEOVV, NCT 127, ITZY, IVE, ALL DAY PROJECT, Paul Kim, and more. After the first day wrapped up, several artists drew attention for their performances and red carpet appearances.

The following article dives into more events and highlights from the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Day 1 music festival.

Performance highlights, red carpet looks, and all you need to know about 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Day 1

As the event kicked off, the red carpet event for the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Day 1 was rolled out, inviting several artists to showcase their looks for the music festival. Following the red carpet, much of the online discussion centered on ITZY's appearance. The group showcased charismatic yet raw visuals with their minimal outfits and subtle makeup.

On the other hand, fans and netizens were also captivated by NCT 127's Yuta's neo-coded hair color. As 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Day 1 moved towards the main event, the artists in the Day 1 lineup began to take the stage.

One of the K-pop girl groups, izna, paid tribute to Girls' Generation with a cover of their song, Genie. Audiences praised Choi Jungeun for delivering Taeyeon's iconic ad-libs in the song flawlessly. Additionally, MEOVV performed a high-energy cover, 3!4! by Roo’Ra, earning praise for their powerful and enthusiastic stage presence.

ALL DAY PROJECT also received one of the loudest cheers of the night with the co-ed group delivering an engaging performance. Fans were also quite impressed with the grand stage setup and production scale of NCT 127's act.

Lastly, IVE sparked excitement by teasing their upcoming comeback, SECRET, during their performance. They previewed a few seconds of the track and the choreography, further fuelling anticipation among the fans about what to expect from the new release.

On the other hand, here's the complete lineup for the music festival, 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Day 1:

  • ENHYPEN
  • IVE
  • TXT
  • BABYMONSTER
  • NCT 127
  • NCT DREAM
  • Mark
  • Doyoung
  • Hearts2Hearts
  • ILLIT
  • ITZY
  • STAYC
  • i-dle
  • NMIXX
  • MEOVV
  • Xikers
  • KiiiKiii
  • KickFlip
  • NCT WISH
  • izna
  • Woodz
  • BE: FIRST
  • Paul Kim
  • Jannabi

The second day of the event will take place on July 27 at the same venue, and the red carpet is expected to begin at 4 pm KST, while the main event will start at 7 PM KST. Fans and interested viewers can watch the show through the online platform, SBS Play.

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

