“The no 1 Global International Popstar”- Fans celebrate as BTS’ Jungkook emerges as the winner of Forbes Korea’s poll ‘Idol Loved by Global Festivals’

On July 1, 2025, BTS’ Jungkook secured a win in Forbes Korea’s Pick Artist poll under the category “Idol Loved by Global Festivals.” The voting took place on the Mnet Plus app, where the star garnered an impressive 45.8% of the total votes.

This poll, driven by fans worldwide, aims to recognize the K-pop idol who is most admired and in demand at global music festivals. As a reward for his victory, Jungkook will be featured in special articles by both Forbes Korea and MNET, emphasizing his achievements.

One particular fan made a comment particular to his global recognition:

“The no 1 Global International Popstar”

Other ARMYs took to social media to shower him with congratulations and celebrate the milestone.

“Crowned by Forbes Korea, JUNGKOOK the pick of the year..congratulations!” A fan congratulated.

“We’re all so proud of you, JK!” A fan said.

Some other fans commented with pride that the artist has done it again and claimed this win was well deserved.

“Our Kookie is so loved..he has won the Forbes Korea Artist poll as IDOL LOVED BY GLOBAL FESTIVALS! I am so proud of our stage golden star.” A fan wrote.

“Another wonderful win for our global superstar, We did it again!!!” A fan exclaimed.

BTS' Jungkook's recent accolades

Similar to the above-mentioned Forbes Korea recognition, BTS’ Jungkook also clinched the title of “K-pop Soloist of the Year” from the entertainment platform Music Mundial.

Music Mundial is a widely followed online outlet that covers international music, pop culture, and celebrity updates, with a strong emphasis on both K-pop and Latin American fandoms. While not a traditional or official media house like Billboard or Forbes, its popularity among global fan communities gives its considerable influence.

In this annual fan-voted poll, he triumphed over 15 other strong contenders. BLACKPINK’s Jennie came in 2nd place, fellow BTS member Jimin placed 3rd, and IU secured the 4th spot.

To celebrate his win, Music Mundial published a full-length article announcing this achievement.

Adding to his growing list of accolades, the BTS maknae also recently won the “Top Artist” award in the Global Artist category at the Top50 Music Awards 2025, a digitally held music awards ceremony based in Spain.

Voting was conducted online, and despite being enlisted at the time, his presence in the fan-voted award highlighted just how strong his fanbase remains.

Now that he has completed his military service, fans are eagerly looking forward to his return to solo activities. With this ongoing streak of awards and recognition, supporters are hopeful that Jungkook’s post-military era will be just as impactful, if not more than ever before. They're expecting more awards for their beloved star.

