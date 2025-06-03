"Another well-deserved award" — Fans celebrate BTS Jungkook’s Top Artist win at Spain’s Top50 Music Awards 2025 ahead of military discharge

On June 3, 2025, K-media Star News reported that BTS’s Jungkook has been recognized as the “Top Artist” at Spain’s Top50 Music Awards 2025. The Top50 Music Awards, held digitally in Spain, celebrate global acts through public voting.

Jungkook earned the honor in the “Global Artist” division, which highlights non-Spanish performers. As per the South Korean press, the announcement comes shortly before Jungkook’s scheduled completion of his military service on June 11.

Though officially inactive due to enlistment, he drew strong international backing in the voting process. This is Jungkook’s second straight win at the ceremony, following his previous recognition in 2024.

Despite his absence from the spotlight, his name remained visible in the worldwide music space. Supporters reacted across social media platforms, posting congratulatory notes and spreading the news online.

"Congratulations, Jungkook! Another well-deserved award 👏 🥰," an X user commented.

The K-pop idol was up for four awards at the 2025 Spain Top 50 Music Awards. He was shortlisted for Best Fans, Best K-Pop Artist, Best Artist or Group, and Best Song: Standing Next to You.

"WAAAAA!!! 🥳💜 Our #Jungkook won as "Best Artist or Group" for the International category at this TOP 50 MUSIC AWARDS 2025!!! CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK. We are so proud of you my baby!," a fan remarked.

"Jungkook; even though armies didn't add his songs to their playlists and Bght tried to ignore his achievements, he succeeded.. Jungkook's an organic artist with his voice, achievements, talents, performance, fans, listens, and records he broke..and this's just the beginning 👑🔥," a user mentioned.

"GRANDE JUNGKOOK 👑 GLOBAL POP STAR🏆🏆🌟🌟🌟💛💛💛💎💎💎🌟🌟🌟🌟🥇🥇🥇🥇👑👑," a person shared.

ARMYs are sending their congratulations to the BTS' maknae for his win. They’re calling him the best and cheering him on to keep reaching new heights. Many are excited that he won Best International Artist two years in a row.

"Congratulations Organic King Kook. Keep going higher," a netizen said.

"Congratulations Jungkook. You are the best 💪❤️," a viewer noted.

"Congratulations Jungkook on winning BEST INTERNATIONAL ARTIST in 2 consecutive years!!! 🥳🥳🥳🎉," another fan added.

Jungkook of BTS smashes Spotify record with triple GOLDEN tracks

BTS' Jungkook just hit a major Spotify record. He’s now the first Asian artist with three songs from one album to have streamed over 900 million times. The album, GOLDEN, dropped in late 2023 and includes Seven, featuring Latto, Standing Next to You, and 3D, with Jack Harlow.

The album mixes pop, R&B, and dance sounds. Seven leads with 2.373 billion streams. Standing Next to You has 1.209 billion. 3D crossed the 900 million mark recently. All three tracks are from the same album.

Spotify data shows this is the first time an Asian solo artist has this many high-streaming songs from one album. This milestone reflects growing global interest in K-pop and Asian artists on big music platforms.

Meanwhile, BTS has announced updated details for its 2025 FESTA, marking the group's 12th debut anniversary. The in-person carnival is scheduled for June 13–14 at KINTEX in Goyang, South Korea.

