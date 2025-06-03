“His voice is the standard” — Fans react as Jon Bellion shares Jungook’s ‘Seven’ demo, highlights how BTS’ idol’s pure vocals outsmart autotune

On June 1, 2025, Jon Bellion joined The Zach Sang Show for a live episode, where host Zach Sang asked if they could preview BTS Jungkook's Seven demo. As soon as the song played, co-creator Bellion reacted with a quick remark:

“So much autotune.”

Listeners noted a clear difference between the two recordings. While the demo appeared to include heavy tuning, Jungkook’s official version featured clean, natural vocals without noticeable effects.

Fans reacted to this online, highlighting how refined and unfiltered Jungkook's voice appeared compared to the initial version.

"Exactly. When raw talent meets precision, you get Jungkook. his voice is the standard. That’s why producers don’t just work with him… they fight to. 🎧🔥," an X user commented.

Meanwhile, the track Seven was unveiled in 2023, with American rapper Latto featuring in the song. It's sound blends pop with UK garage influences and focuses on themes of constant romantic devotion.

The single came out before the BTS' main vocalist started his mandatory military service. The track played a central role in his solo career. An explicit version of the track was added to his debut album, Golden.

The video stars actress Han So-hee and was directed by British duo Bradley & Pablo. It features a restaurant scene where chaos unfolds while Jungkook continues performing.

Remixes by David Guetta and Alesso were also released later.

Meanwhile, more fan reactions read:

"He has perfect pitch, great control and precision! He doesn’t need autotune like most celebrities do. He’s literally got those golden vocals! 🙌🏻," a fan remarked.

"Jungkook voice is different. That's why he is the main vocalist. He didn't need autotune at all," a user mentioned.

"He’s so impressive & his vocal tone is just perfect," a person shared.

"Jungkook proving again that he is a singer who can really sing, his talent & natural ability is why producers are begging to work with him, what he can do for their songs is a producers dream," a netizen said.

"Artist using autotune and they can't sing their own song w/out autotune . Respect to Jungkook 🙇‍♀️ him singing Seven in behind the scene recording studio w/ producer..," a viewer noted.

"No need for auto tune.JK's natural voice is perfect for the song. People think it's easy to sing his songs because he makes it sound so effortless but his songs need perfect pitch, control and breathing technique to get the smooth, seamless sound," another fan added.

The segment on The Zach Sang Show offered a rare behind-the-scenes look into how early versions of tracks can differ from their final releases.

BTS' Jungkook’s Seven gets first-ever solo Funko Pop

Jungkook from BTS is getting a fresh vinyl figure, this time inspired by his solo track Seven. The special-edition model is set to launch on July 4, 2025. The update was posted on Funko’s official social media pages on May 29.

Buyers will find the collectible online via Amazon and Entertainment Earth. This marks the first time Jungkook’s individual music concept is being turned into a Funko version.

Earlier, all seven BTS members had their group outfits turned into figurines for past collections. The upcoming model will reflect Jungkook’s appearance from the Seven video.

BTS' Jungkook is confirmed to be released from his required military obligation on June 11, 2025.

