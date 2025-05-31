"These are incredible"- Fans excited as Funko Pop! introduces BTS members' figurines inspired by their solo eras

On May 31, 2025, Funko Pop! introduced the first look of BTS members' figurines inspired by their solo eras through the official X account. The statues were based on the following tracks of the seven members:
- Agust D (Haegeum)
- J-Hope (More)
- Jimin (Like Crazy)
- Jin (Astronaut)
- Jung Kook (Seven)
- RM (Wildflower)
- V (Love Me Again)
BTS members, including Jin, Kim Namjoon, j-hope, Suga, Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook's Funko Pop figurines will be available for purchase from June 4, 2025, through different websites at 9 am PT.
The news about the septet's new statues went viral among the fandom. One fan tweeted:
The fandom stated that they wanted to buy all the Funko pop! figurines of BTS members.
"is there anyone who knows where can i buy this in SK? badLy want that Suga Haegeum.. as much as i want to get aLL the 7members, i am broke Army now,"- a fan reacted.
"this is the first time in my life ive ever considered getting a funko pop,"- a fan shared.
"I need ALL of them taehyungs is so iconic and RMs is the cutest thing eveeeerrrrr,"- a fan commented.
Netizens mentioned that the details of the statues were intricately created and referred to them as adorable.
"Taehyung's figurine having long eyelashes is my favorite thing,"- a user reacted.
"NEW BTS FUNKO POPS AND THIS TIME ITS FROM THEIR INDIVIDUAL SOLO PROJECTS FROM CHAPTER 2 THESE ARE SO CUTE OMG AWWWWWWWWW,"- a user mentioned.
"Love the details like the caps and strands strands of hair,"- a user commented.
More about the recent activities of BTS members
Five members of BTS, including Kim Namjoon, Kim Taehyung, Jeon Jungkook, Park Jimin, and Suga, are currently enlisted for their mandatory military service. During their hiatus, some members released their solo works. RM dropped the second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024.
Meanwhile, V released Winter Ahead (feat. Park Hyo-shin) and White Christmas on November 29 and December 6, 2024, respectively, through BigHit Music. Meanwhile, Jungkook and Jimin were featured in the travel variety program Are You Sure?!. The show has been available to stream on Disney+.
Jin has recently released the second solo album, Echo, on May 16, 2025, through BigHit Music. j-hope will release his digital single Killin' It Girl on June 13, 2025.
The group members are expected to be discharged from mandatory military service in June 2025.