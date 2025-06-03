"He's so professional it's crazy" — Fans react as Kid Laroi praises BTS' Jungkook's work ethic during 'Too Much', says he's ready to collab again

On June 3, 2025, The Kid LAROI shared behind-the-scenes stories about BTS’ Jungkook during his appearance on BuzzFeed’s Puppy Interview. Surrounded by playful puppies, the Australian artist reflected on past collaborations, including their 2023 joint track Too Much with Central Cee. He revealed how impressed he was by Jungkook’s work ethic during the music video shoot.

LAROI shared an anecdote from the set of the Too Much video, revealing that the BTS star decided to re-record the chorus on the spot. The production team had been working with a demo, but Jungkook reportedly stepped into a rehearsal room and recorded the final version of the hook right there. LAROI described the moment as “pretty cool,” noting how inspiring it was to witness Jungkook’s process firsthand.

He said:

"People might like to know that by the time the video shoot came around, JK actually was re-recording the hook at the video shoot. So we were like working off of a uh demo basically and then he kind of like recut the hook in one of the rehearsal rooms at the studio which was pretty cool And we all got to be there and it was cool seeing him do his thing."

When asked if he would work with Jungkook again, LAROI replied:

"yeah of course I totally would call me."

The two artists first collaborated on Too Much in October 2023, alongside Central Cee. The trilingual, cross-continental track blended their styles with ease. Released as the fourth single from LAROI’s debut studio album The First Time, the song didn’t get the extensive promotional push fans had hoped for, due to Jungkook’s approaching military enlistment. Still, it garnered positive attention worldwide.

Fans who saw the interview clip quickly took to social media to share their reactions. Many praised Jungkook’s perfectionist nature and expressed hope for a future collaboration. One X user, @jeonjtiddiez, wrote:

"Jungkook re-recorded the hook of 'Too Much' at the mv shoot. He's so passionate about everything he's doing, even if it's just a collab he works hard on it until it's absolutely perfect. He's so professional it's crazy."

Others too chimed in and highlighted how his quiet behind-the-scenes professionalism continues to leave a mark.

"When Jung kook gets back from the military, there’s gonna be a long line of artists waiting for a chance to collab with him," an X user wrote.

"As I’ve said before give something to Jung kook and man will take it to a whole new level! This is why artists & producers LOVE working with him and WANT & SEEK to work with him. I would NOT mind another JK and Kid Laroi collab again. Too Much was hella sweet!," another netizen commented.

"We need another another banger!!! Hoping Too Much also gets her flowers soon," an X user wrote.

"I absolutely love #Jung kook and ’s friendship. Another song would be iconic! #TooMuch is so good! Insane to hear that JK re-recorded at filming! Nothing stops talented artist from creating great music. Talk about dedication," a fan added.

Others expressed their desire to see another collab between the two artists.

"We love kid laroi, want another collabbbb," a fan commented.

"One of my favorite collabs! Would love for JK and Laroi to work together again," another one said.

"I know Jungkook’s fans would love for him & Charlton to work together again!! Too Much is my all time favourite collab of Jung kook’s, it’s an epic song that deserves so much more love," a user added.

"Will wait for the day they can finally perform on stage together. I know that will be," a fan commented.

More about Too Much and Jungkook’s journey: From solo activities to upcoming return

Too Much brought together three acts, The Kid LAROI, Jungkook, and Central Cee, delivering a sleek blend of pop, R&B, and rap. The track debuted at No. 10 on the UK Singles Chart, making the GOLDEN singer the first Korean solo artist to achieve three consecutive UK top 10s, following Seven and 3D. It also ranked highly on Billboard’s Global Excl. US chart.

As of June 2025, the BTS idol is just days away from completing his mandatory military service. He enlisted on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow member Jimin. He was promoted to sergeant earlier this year.

While in service, he surprised fans with a Weverse live and shared updates about his fitness routine, even expressing love and gratitude for ARMY during quiet moments away from the stage. His solo career had reached a new peak just before enlistment, with the release of GOLDEN in November 2023. Alongside the album, he also premiered his documentary I Am Still, which offered an intimate look at his life and career.

With Jungkook's official discharge set for June 11, excitement surrounding his return is at an all-time high.

