"I hope he sees them" — Fans react as BTS' Jungkook's fanbases prepare food truck and ad support projects ahead of discharge

On June 1, 2025, Star News Korea reported that BTS’ Jungkook is scheduled to complete his military service on June 11. With the discharge day now just around the corner, fans in South Korea and abroad are creating an overwhelming wave of celebration through numerous projects to welcome him back.

Chinese fanbase on X @Jungkook__China has planned a three-day food truck support event outside HYBE’s new headquarters. Fans visiting on June 11, 13, and 14 will be offered free drinks, and on the first day, limited-edition fan gifts featuring Jungkook’s image will be distributed. Along with this, a special Jungkook-themed bus will circulate in the area from June 11 to 15.

Korean fan club @JJK_SUPPORTERS is also marking his return with full-wrap advertisements on taxis in Yeoncheon from April to June, and bus ads running across Seoul for an entire month.

LED billboards and electronic screens in places like COEX Mall and Yongsan Station are also set to display discharge celebration videos. Other groups are preparing charity events and message-filled banners near the K-pop star's base, including 50 ones already spotted.

Online, fans are emotional, with many expressing gratitude to fanbases and hoping that Jungkook will get to see the efforts. An X user, @jeonsluvss, wrote:

"So many beautiful projects we are all so excited for him to come back. I hope he sees them!!"

Others also took to social media to share their joy and appreciation for the dedication shown by Jungkook’s fan base.

"What an awesome display of affection for our Jung kookie. Thank you so much," a fan commented.

"It’s feels like South Korea is all about Jung kook now . All the projects are excellent and abundant," an X user added.

"c-fans, k-fans, j-fans & many other fbs are doing beautiful projects i cant wait for jk to cb & to see them," a netizen remarked.

With just days left until his discharge, many fans are now simply counting down, hopeful that the singer will see the efforts and feel the love waiting for him.

"It really feels like nothing can get me down. My world comes back THIS MONTH," a fan remarked.

"The long wait is almost over. I can't wait to see my kookie love again," another one said.

"More beautiful banners for the brightest star #정국, thank you! 'Light up the world stage with your beautifully shining presence! The wait is over!'" an X user wrote.

List of projects prepared for Jungkook’s return

One of the most prominent support events comes from the Chinese base, which will be operating a food truck outside HYBE’s new building on June 11, 13, and 14 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. This truck will serve 150 free drinks daily, including iced Americanos, lattes, and grapefruit tea.

On the first day, 100 fans will also receive limited-edition items featuring Jungkook’s image. The truck will display phrases like “The world is waiting for your voice.”

Large electronic billboards have also been booked to expand the celebration to Seoul’s commercial hubs. From June 9 to 15, the S-LIVE screen in COEX Mall, a 100-meter-long display, will showcase congratulatory videos, as will the outdoor C-LIVE screens at the entrances of COEX Mall and Parnas Mall.

Expand Tweet

The singer's Korean fan club has also organized a number of large-scale campaigns. Starting June 5, congratulatory messages will appear on two SSA and A-class buses running throughout Seoul, including Yongsan. These will continue until July 4. Additionally, from April to June, corporate taxis in Yeoncheon, where he is stationed, will carry full-wrap designs welcoming him back.

At Incheon Airport, a digital ad project by @Mokku_milk will light up Terminal 1 from June 9 to 15. The LED screen will display a 20-second video on a loop for 20 hours daily, from 5 AM to 1 AM. Fans from Russia, including @JK_CISteam, are contributing as well. On June 10 and 11, banners will be displayed near the Euphoria singer's military base in Yeongcheon.

Meanwhile, a two-part media campaign will run in Seoul, organized by international fan bases. At Yongsan I-Park Mall, a 20-second video ad will be shown 100 times per day from June 1 to 15 on the mall’s media wall. A second video ad will play at Shinyongsan Station, Seoul Subway Line 4, 90 times per day throughout June.

Inspired by Jungkook’s compassionate image, the Golden Smile Charity was launched by fans. This project funds surgical treatments for children born with cleft lip and palate.

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More