“SECOND SOLO CAREER SOON”— Fans speculate a BTS’ Jungkook post-military release following manager meeting in Seoul 

On May 21, 2025, multiple social media accounts for BTS fans on X reported that Jungkook was spotted dining at a Korean BBQ spot in Seoul, along with his manager.

Although the exact date and location remain unconfirmed, this reported appearance has sparked increasing discussions online about possible future plans. The presence of his manager during the dinner has raised questions among fans, suggesting potential future work opportunities. One fan on X wrote:

A fan comment on BTS Jungkook's spotting (Image via X/@JKPavedTheWay97)

The K-pop idol is expected to be released from national military duty on June 11, 2025. BTS's maknae ventured into his individual music career in August 2023 with the single Seven, followed by his debut full album, GOLDEN, in November of that same year.

"SUMMERKOOK IS REAL are we getting ready ?? 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," a fan remarked.

"Jungkook trying out new barbecue restaurants, enjoying his vacation & free time, going out eating with his manager, oh pls hope my man will get to do everything he wants once he’s back. doing his three-hour concerts, world tour, releasing many more albums & songs… i can’t wait🥹," a user mentioned.

"I think our JK might have a new project coming soon for us FINALLY! HOPEFULLY 🤞 it’s JK2 album!!!," a person shared.

A post from a Chinese fan also mentioned that she unexpectedly encountered Jungkook at the eatery.

The admirer shared short videos from the evening, which received mixed reactions, with some online voices requesting their removal to protect his privacy.

"‼️How many times does Jungkook have to call out this behavior. When he’s having a private dinner do not post those photos! If you love him, think about how uncomfortable this would make him," a netizen said.

"What the f**k are those private pictures doing on my TL? I really thought I got ride of all the sasaeng and those who don’t respect Jungkook words about his privacy 👀," a viewer noted.

"Why are we spreading around pics of Jungkook during his private schedule?! Let him have his private time in peace," another fan added.

Rumors of BTS Jungkook's solo tour had also surfaced previously

Speculation is mounting around BTS' Jungkook, with reports suggesting that a significant revelation may be announced later in 2025. On March 27, Pop Core, a popular X fan-based account, indicated that the artist could share major news ahead of BTS's anticipated global tour in 2026. This theory has been further bolstered by the fan account Jungkook Data.

On April 23, @DCECOFICIAL1 teased once again that the 27-year-old could be preparing for a global solo tour. The source noted that it could run from October of this year to January 2026. Interest in this theory grew after a listing for the singer appeared on Ticketmaster, sparking further discussion.

Fans also pointed out similarities to BTS member j-hope, whose solo shows were preceded by a similar Ticketmaster listing following his military service. As of now, there has been no official word from BigHit Music, Jungkook, or any related representatives, though fans remain alert for new updates.

BTS Jungkook’s GOLDEN: The Moments exhibit in New York wrapped up on May 11, 2025. Staged at 30 Wall Street, it displayed memorable scenes from his GOLDEN record. The gallery earned glowing praise, with a 4.9/5 score and all 22 viewing windows fully booked.

