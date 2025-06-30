“LEAVE THEM ALONE”- Fans defend BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin as latest outing gets labelled “fan service” amid hate over solo project delay

Recently, following the military discharge of BTS' Jungkook and Jimin, the two K-pop idols and fellow group members have been spending much time together. From filming dance challenges together to taking an international trip touching spots in the US, Vietnam, and Switzerland, the two have been rejuvenating themselves after the long and hard service in the South Korean military.

Ad

While many fans and netizens have been thrilled about the several interactions they've been getting from the two members, some stans were not so happy about the same. Solo stands of Jimin and Jungkook have been pointing out how these trips and the time the duo has spent together have been restricting them from the progression of their solo careers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Many also suspected that the two spending time with each other could be a fan service to people who tend to ship them as a couple. As these rumours continued to trail across the internet. ARMYs soon came to the defense of the members. Fans expressed that the two members are on a well-deserved break and are allowed to release music, both as soloists and as BTS members, as and when they feel comfortable enough.

Ad

Therefore, fans called out the unnecessary criticism towards the two members spending time together. On the other hand, fans also stated that after some research, they discovered that most of the accounts that were spreading hate and criticism towards the members were fake and created only to create these speculations among fans.

"I pray with my whole body and soul that jungkook doesn't see all this, LEAVE HIM ALONE, LEAVE THEM ALONE, how can they call friendship as fan service, what is this deranged behaviour, this is so sad."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"That’s why i hated the rumours regarding his work, they place unreasonable expectations and then get mad when it doesn’t work out the way they want it too !!" said a fan on X

"Like, he would know what he wants to do with his own career, the man is 28 in two months" added another fan

Ad

"Keep in mind that these accounts are fake w 0 followers, their only goal is to spread hate to him, we need to report and fill the comment section w love." commented a netizen

More fans have been actively reporting these accounts and criticizing the netizens for their actions.

"This is on another level of sick. Like who is paying for this? It's the kind of behavior I saw against Meghan Markle and their royal acct. Like it's strategic and sad. Will report" stated a fan

Ad

"Tf why they're deciding for him what to do with his projects" added an X user

"What do they mean by fan service? A dude hanging out with his friend is considered fan service to them? These people need friends irl" said a netizen

"Imagine calling a friendship of more than 12 years fan service just because you're mad now that you're finally realizing the members aren't bitter losers like you and all the stories you make up every day about them hating and being jealous of each other are lies" commented another X user

Ad

All you need to know about BTS' Jungkook and Jimin's recent solo activities

BTS' Jimin, also known as Park Ji-min, is a South Korean singer and dancer. Despite releasing several solo tracks on SoundCloud and as a solo artist, his official solo debut was in March 2023. Jimin released his first solo album, FACE, with "Like Crazy" as its lead single.

Ad

Following that, Jimin released another solo album in July 2024 called MUSE, featuring the song Who as the title track. Jungkook, or Jeon Jung-kook, debuted solo with his first single, SEVEN feat. Latto, in July 2023.

He then released a collaborative single with Jack Harlow called "3D" in September 2023. His official solo album, GOLDEN, was released in November 2023, with "Standing Next to You" as the title track.

He also released a documentary titled "I AM STILL," which chronicles the making of his solo debut album. Around December 2023, both Jimin and Jungkook enlisted in the military to fulfill their mandatory service.

Ad

Jimin and Jungkook joined together under the Buddy System and were subsequently discharged on June 11, 2025. Currently, the members are on a trip across various countries, such as Switzerland, Vietnam, and more, for the second season filming of their travel variety show, Are You Sure?!.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More