"MY FAMILY IS SO BACK"— Fans amused as BTS' Jimin and Jin crash j-hope's Weverse live with hair jokes and discharge countdown

On May 29, 2025, BTS' j-hope surprised fans with a Weverse live session ahead of his encore shows in Seoul. However, it was the unexpected appearance of Jin and Jimin that stole the spotlight. What started as an update from j-hope about his upcoming single Killin’ It Girl quickly turned into a chaotic and hilarious reunion os the three BTS members.

Jin was the first to jump in, poking fun at j-hope’s unkempt hair. He joked about using the oil from it to fry rice, once j-hope returned to Korea. The latter laughed it off, admitting he hadn’t washed his hair. Jin signed off with a plug for Wootteo, his space mascot. It left fans grinning with his classic dry wit.

"did a cow lick your hair? if it's that level then the cow must have licked 3 times. Then the hair must be really oily. Let's make fried rice using your hair's oil when you come back to Korea," Jin commented (as translated by @BTStranslation_).

Jimin joined in shortly after, echoing Jin’s joke about the cow and the hair. He also shared that he was cleaning his house while listening to j-hope’s music. J-hope teased that Jimin must really be close to discharge if he was cleaning his place, a major shift from his usual habits.

Jimin giggled and dramatically declared that he was going insane and couldn’t wait to be discharged. Their back-and-forth ended sweetly, with both exchanging “I love you” before logging off. Fans were quick to flood social media with clips and quotes from the live.

"jin crashing hobi's live just to ask him if a cow licked his hair cos it looks greasy and jimin repeating it and saying he wants to be freed from the military horrors and dipped MY FAMILY IS SO BACK WE ARE SO CLOSE," an X user wrote.

Many were overjoyed just to see the trio interact again. They mentioned wishing to see the group's reunion soon after Jimin wanted to get out of the military.

"FREE JIMIN RIGHT NOW AND REUNITE HIM WITH HOBI I CANT TAKE IT ANYMORE," a fan commented.

"Free my babies they served enough," an X user wrote.

"You make me laugh wherever I am, you're amazing Jay-Hope Thank you for loving it! Don't worry, your hair is fine, it just needed a little bit of oil," a netizen added.

"why are they two so invested in his hair lol," another person said.

Some couldn’t stop laughing at Jin’s fried rice comment, while others were touched by their final exchange of affection.

"I really love how they are not afraid to show sweetness and gentleness towards each other and they do not treat each other like "macho" and "nonchalant" because that's how "supposed" to be men are. Even Yoongi says "I love you" to the members esp the maknae line," an X user wrote.

"I love how even a lit bit of their interaction still makes us whipping mess. I don’t think after 3yr absence, any grp will have this much emotional dependent fans," another person said.

"Stan twt healing seeing 4 BTS members interacting," a fan remarked.

j-hope’s comeback, BTS’ reunion, and what’s ahead for the members

j-hope is currently in the final phase of his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour. It had taken him to over 15 cities with 31 shows worldwide. The tour is set to conclude with a massive encore concert on June 13 and 14 at Seoul’s Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium. The June 13 show carries double significance, as it also marks BTS’ 12th debut anniversary.

In celebration of the event, j-hope will release his new single Killin’ It Girl, featuring American rapper GloRilla. The song is described as a bold hip-hop track about the thrill of falling in love at first sight. It will be available in both collaborative and solo versions. A concept film titled Charm of Hope has already given fans a preview.

Promotional teasers and a performance premiere are scheduled throughout June. There's also a surprise rollout extending into July.

As for BTS as a group, their long-awaited full reunion is finally within reach. On June 10, RM and V will be discharged, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on June 11. SUGA, who has been serving as a public service worker due to a past injury, will be the final member to complete his service on June 21.

Although HYBE has yet to officially confirm BTS' post-military plans, speculations suggest that a full-group comeback and possibly a new tour could be on the horizon.

