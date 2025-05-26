"He's so unserious" — Fans react as BTS' Jin jokes about gold bars being thrown on stage in his concert during the Echo video call fansign 

On May 25, 2025, BTS's Jin held a video call fansign event for his latest album, Echo. During the video, he provided a hilarious response to one of the questions posed by fans.

A fan asked the BTS member what they should prepare for his upcoming concert, #RunSeokjin_EP. Tour. He replied that he would take care of the preparations and that fans didn't need to prepare anything. The fan further stated, as translated by an X account @jinnieslamp.

"Should we just prepare strong voices?”

To which the BTS vocalist humorously replied, as reported by the same account:

"That’s enough. Besides that, it’s also fine if you throw gold bars onto the stage or something.”

Fans rushed to the internet to discuss the singer's lighthearted remark during the fansign. One fan remarked on X:

"he's so unserious. who's gonna tell him he's the rich one"

Expand Tweet

Similar comments continued on X, where one fan hilariously wrote that he might have to wear a helmet if fans threw gold bars, while another suggested that someone might actually do it.

"He know after he get knock out by gold bar. He need to wear helmet on stage later..," commented another fan.

"his responses never fail to make me laugh like every single one I’ve seen is so out of pocket I love him lmaoaoandsn," reacted another fan on X.

"Jin said he wants ARMY to throw gold bars on stage. SIR. You do realize someone’s actually going to do it eventually right?" a fan said.

More fan comments on X joked about the singer's lighthearted remark.

"hahaha army asked jin how they should prepare for concert and jin said apart from a loud loud voice, we can throw a gold bar to him on stage HAHAHAAH pls don't throw stuff unless you're throwing a gold bar it's his instructions guys," a fan remarked on X.

"Bro I was so serious until the last line. He is so unserious my god n I love him for this," another fan wrote.

"I hope ARMYs don't take it seriously. Bcz we are very much capable of doing this for real," added another fan on X.

More about BTS' Jin's first solo concert tour

Expand Tweet

The BTS member is all set to kick off his first solo concert named #RunSeokjin_EP. Tour on June 28 at the Goyang Sports Complex in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang. The concert will then head to Japan, where he will perform in Chiba and Osaka before moving on to the American leg of the tour.

The BTS member will meet fans in cities such as Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, and Newark in the United States, as reported by Sports Chosun. He will conclude the tour with concerts in the United Kingdom and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The concert's name is inspired by the singer's weekly entertainment show, Run Seokjin, which is broadcast on the group's official YouTube channel. The name signifies the idols running directly to their fans all over the world, as per Sports Chosun.

Below is the schedule for the concert tour:

June 28-29: Goyang, Korea at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July 5-6: Chiba, Japan at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

July 12-13: Osaka, Japan at Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 17-18: Anaheim, California at Honda Center

July 22-23: Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

July 26-27: Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

July 30-31: Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

Aug. 5-6: London, U.K. at The O2

Aug. 9-10: Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

In other news, the Epiphany singer's latest album, Echo, has debuted at No.3 on the Billboard 200 Chart dated May 31, 2025.

