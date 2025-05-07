"OMG HES A PERFECT ACTOR"- Fans praise BTS' Jin's action scenes in the latest Run Jin episode

On May 6, 2025, BTS' Jin left fans impressed with his action scenes in the latest Run Jin instalment. Episode 33 of the show, titled Jin Wick, was uploaded on BANGTAN TV's official YouTube channel. In the video, the idol wore a black suit with a white shirt, playing the role of a lead actor portraying a spy.
During the action sequence, the BTS member made a long jump and started fighting the gangsters with weapons such as a knife.
He went on hitting the gang leader with his bare hands, embroiling in a hand-to-hand combat and eventually winning. Subsequently, the K-pop idol's action scenes circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Fans could not contain their excitement seeing Jin's acting skills, as one X user tweeted:
"SEOKJIN DOING AN ACTION SCENE?!?! HIS FACIAL EXPRESSION, HIS ACTING, OMG HES A PERFECT ACTOR."
One internet user mentioned that BTS' Jin's two-minute acting sequence 'changed their whole life.' Fans further referred to him as talented and demanded that he appear in a Korean drama.
"This 2 minutes of kim seokjin acting sequence changed my whole life," a fan reacted.
"Kim seokjin! the talented man you are! actors should be thanking their lucky stars he isnt coming for them. i mean look at that acting??? PERFECT," another shared.
"SOMEONE PUT SEOKJIN IN A KDRAMA PLSS," one netizen commented.
Neitzens stated that directors should cast the idol in an action K-drama. They also commented that the action scene showed what could be expected from someone who has majored in film and visual arts, as Jin has obtained those degrees from Konkuk University and Hanyang Cyber University, respectively.
"CAST HIM IN AN ACTION MOVIE RIGHT F*KING NOW!" an X user reacted.
"I know jin has said he won't be pursuing a career in acting but honestly he needs to give it a rethink cause LOOK AT HIM," a fan wrote.
"THIS IS WHAT WE EXPECT FROM SOMEONE WHO MAJORED IN FILM AND VISUAL ARTS," another user mentioned.
More about BTS' Jin's upcoming solo album
On April 14, 2025, BigHit Music announced through a press release on the South Korean social media platform Weverse that they would unveil BTS' Jin's second solo album, Echo, in May. According to the agency, the album would convey the true feelings of the idol, as they mentioned:
"Echo conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin's unique and charming perspective. The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound. Through Echo, we hope Jin's heartfelt wish to connect with his fans more frequently resonates with you."
The record will feature seven tracks, including Don't Say You Love Me, Nothing Without Your Love, Loser (feat. YENA), Rope It, A Journey With Clouds, Background, and To Me Today.
BTS' Jin is set to release his solo album, Echo, on May 16, 2025.