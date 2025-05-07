"OMG HES A PERFECT ACTOR"- Fans praise BTS' Jin's action scenes in the latest Run Jin episode

On May 6, 2025, BTS' Jin left fans impressed with his action scenes in the latest Run Jin instalment. Episode 33 of the show, titled Jin Wick, was uploaded on BANGTAN TV's official YouTube channel. In the video, the idol wore a black suit with a white shirt, playing the role of a lead actor portraying a spy.

Ad

During the action sequence, the BTS member made a long jump and started fighting the gangsters with weapons such as a knife.

He went on hitting the gang leader with his bare hands, embroiling in a hand-to-hand combat and eventually winning. Subsequently, the K-pop idol's action scenes circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Fans could not contain their excitement seeing Jin's acting skills, as one X user tweeted:

Ad

Trending

"SEOKJIN DOING AN ACTION SCENE?!?! HIS FACIAL EXPRESSION, HIS ACTING, OMG HES A PERFECT ACTOR."

Expand Tweet

Ad

One internet user mentioned that BTS' Jin's two-minute acting sequence 'changed their whole life.' Fans further referred to him as talented and demanded that he appear in a Korean drama.

"This 2 minutes of kim seokjin acting sequence changed my whole life," a fan reacted.

"Kim seokjin! the talented man you are! actors should be thanking their lucky stars he isnt coming for them. i mean look at that acting??? PERFECT," another shared.

Ad

"SOMEONE PUT SEOKJIN IN A KDRAMA PLSS," one netizen commented.

Neitzens stated that directors should cast the idol in an action K-drama. They also commented that the action scene showed what could be expected from someone who has majored in film and visual arts, as Jin has obtained those degrees from Konkuk University and Hanyang Cyber University, respectively.

"CAST HIM IN AN ACTION MOVIE RIGHT F*KING NOW!" an X user reacted.

Ad

"I know jin has said he won't be pursuing a career in acting but honestly he needs to give it a rethink cause LOOK AT HIM," a fan wrote.

"THIS IS WHAT WE EXPECT FROM SOMEONE WHO MAJORED IN FILM AND VISUAL ARTS," another user mentioned.

More about BTS' Jin's upcoming solo album

On April 14, 2025, BigHit Music announced through a press release on the South Korean social media platform Weverse that they would unveil BTS' Jin's second solo album, Echo, in May. According to the agency, the album would convey the true feelings of the idol, as they mentioned:

Ad

"Echo conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin's unique and charming perspective. The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound. Through Echo, we hope Jin's heartfelt wish to connect with his fans more frequently resonates with you."

Ad

The record will feature seven tracks, including Don't Say You Love Me, Nothing Without Your Love, Loser (feat. YENA), Rope It, A Journey With Clouds, Background, and To Me Today.

BTS' Jin is set to release his solo album, Echo, on May 16, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More