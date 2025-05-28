“Our Festa song is here” — Fans thrilled as BTS’ j-hope announces ‘Killin' It Girl (feat. GloRilla)’ release for June 13

BTS' j-hope has officially announced his brand-new single, “Killin’ It Girl,” set to release on June 13, 2025, a date that also marks the 12th debut anniversary of BTS. The collaboration features American rapper GloRilla, and the announcement has already sent ARMY into a frenzy.

The promotional schedule for the same was unveiled via BTS’ official social media accounts, along with a 1-minute 23-second concept film "Charm of Hope," which was released on YouTube. In the video, the idol is seen alongside a woman as the visual transitions between the music of three tracks—Sweet Dreams (ft. Miguel), MONA LISA, and the upcoming Killin’ It Girl.

Fans took to the internet to express their excitement at the announcement, with many declaring it a hit in the making.

"Our Festa song is here," tweeted a fan on X.

"We are so ready," said a fan.

"We getting the song on BTS anniversary and on Hope On The Stage Final. Girlllll this day will be CELEBRATED TO THE MAX!" wrote another fan.

"2025… definitely j-hope’s year!!!!" commented a user.

"Okay hobi, we will be streaming the MV while in line for the concert," added another user.

Several more fans expressed similar sentiments, sharing their anticipation for the song's release.

"Now this is a collab," wrote a user.

"I CAN’T WAIT FOR THIS," said another user.

"THIS IS ABOUT TO BE EVERYTHING I NEED!!!!" added a fan.

j-hope to release a new song on BTS' 12th anniversary

BTS' j-hope's Killin’ It Girl's promotion scheduler can be seen as follows:

May 29 – Concept Photo

June 8 – Official MV Teaser

June 13 – Official MV Release + Live Performance Premiere

June 15 – Choreography Version of MV

Additionally, June 19, 20, 21, 22, and July 7 are marked for mystery "special" drops, leaving fans buzzing with anticipation over what surprise content may be in store.

The Live Performance Premiere on June 13 will take place during the HOPE ON THE STAGE finale encore concert in Goyang, which runs across June 13 and 14, aligning with BTS’ 12th anniversary.

In other emotional BTS news, Run Jin aired its final episode on May 27, closing with a heartfelt surprise. It was a special gift segment for Jin from the entire cast and crew, including a personal video message from his bandmate j-hope.

j-hope’s message to Jin struck a deep chord with fans:

“Our Seokjin hyung… He’s the kind of person who always makes everyone laugh. You may have just found it funny, but my brother was always worried—‘How can we make ARMYs happy?’ You’re really an idiot who only knows ARMY.”

He added:

“And someone who does their best even in difficult times and adapts naturally to unfamiliar environments. That’s our Seokjin hyung. Thanks to Seokjin hyung, everyone was very happy. Thank you for your effort. I love you.”

Jin was visibly moved to tears and thanked Hobi and all his members, making it a deeply emotional moment for both Jin and the fandom.

As ARMY sees the end of Run Jin and the special glimpses of the bond shared by the members that the show offered, they now turn their eyes to j-hope's comeback and the group’s future reunion. The unscheduled “special” releases in June and July are only adding to the excitement as speculation runs wild.

