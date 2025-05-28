"CEO AND CO-FOUNDER JIN IS COMING"- Fans thrilled as IGIN hints at rebranding to IJIN featuring the BTS idol

On May 28, 2025, BTS Jin's premium traditional liquor brand, IGIN, sparked excitement among fans by dropping a cryptic teaser, hinting at a rebranding scheduled for June. The brand appeared to be transitioning to a new identity—IJIN—suggesting a closer alignment with its co-founder and CEO.

The buzz began with a brief five-second clip posted on IGIN's official social media profiles.

"In a languid daily life A sip of Apple Tonic....~ By the way, doesn't the can look even prettier because the hand is pretty?" the caption read.

The video showed a mysterious hand tapping an empty can of IGIN on a wooden surface before taking a sip. Though the model’s face was not revealed, fans immediately speculated that the hand belongs to Jin, citing its resemblance to the idol's hand structure.

The post quickly went viral, with fans expressing their excitement. Following the teaser release, they quickly took to social media to share their excitement and theories about the brand’s rebranding and Jin's possible involvement. Many were convinced that the mysterious hand belonged to the BTS member and praised the subtle but impactful reveal.

"CEO AND CO-FOUNDER JIN IS COMING," a fan commented.

The brief teaser was enough to ignite a wave of enthusiastic reactions across social media, with fans speculating that Jin may not only be behind the rebranding but also stepping into the spotlight as the face of IJIN.

"Is the CEO going to model for his OWN BRAND??" said one netizen.

"I need another pair of hands to count how many Job this man has! He has been topping the chart..breaking records one day..next day He is a CEO?" wrote an X user.

"WE'LL FINALLY SEE CEO KIM SEOKJIN PROMOTING HIS BRAND LETSSS GOOOO" posted another netizen.

"Omg are we finally going to get to see our WorldWide Handsome CEO? Those pretty hands & nail beds are unmistakably Kim Seokjin's" said one more fan.

Beyond excitement over Jin’s possible appearance in the teaser, fans also weighed in on the brand's name change. Many discussed the shift from “IGIN” to “IJIN,” noting how it better aligns with Jin’s name and adds a layer of personal branding. Others reflected on the brand’s design, sustainability message, and Jin’s influence as both a creative and business figure. Some playfully commented on the CEO’s growing list of titles and responsibilities.

"I mean, considering it's a gin drink I get why they named it as such, but they really should have used ijin from the get go because it's catchier and punnier and stood out more but what do I know" said an individual on X.

"So instead of pronounced ai-gin it gonna change to ai-jin. more personal branding from mr ceo" wrote one netizen.

"Of course I refuse to throw my IGIN bottles! The bottles are super creative and make my room much livelier! And my idol Seokjin said to be environmental friendly! And IJIN?!" shared this X user.

"Are you sure you can pay the hefty talent fee of this Global Brand Ambassadot? ....I think the fee would be waived if its IGIN's CEO Kim Seokjin himself" added this fan.

BTS’ Jin expands horizons with IGIN launch and returns musically with second mini-album ECHO

On December 16, 2024, BTS member Kim Seok-jin launched IGIN in partnership with renowned South Korean chef Baek Jong-won, known for his role as a judge on Culinary Class Wars season 1. The brand quickly gained popularity, selling out within two days during its pre-sale event.

IGIN, made using high-quality rice and Yesan apples from Chungcheongnam-do, drew attention for its premium ingredients and manufacturing. Kim Seok-jin, who is known for his interest in alcoholic beverages, was actively involved in the product's development. This marked his first major business venture outside of music.

The brand saw early success, and in December 2024, GS25 introduced IGIN RTD (ready-to-drink) beverages in flavors Sweet Tonic (watermelon) and Sour Tonic (plum). The response from consumers was strong, resulting in high demand. A GS25 x IGIN pop-up store in Seongsu-dong fully booked its reservation slots within three hours, and long lines were reported on the opening day.

Six months after his solo debut with Happy, BTS member Jin made a comeback in May 2025 with his second mini-album, ECHO. The seven-track project showcases a new musical direction, blending various genres while focusing on themes of love, introspection, and healing.

Jin played an active role in the album’s creation, contributing to the writing and composition of four songs: Nothing Without Your Love, Loser (featuring YENA), Rope It, and With the Clouds. Other than these, the album also features its lead single Don't Say You Love Me, accompanied by tracks such as Background, and To Me, Today.

In addition to the album release, Jin is preparing for his first solo fan concert tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. Starting on June 28, 2025, in Goyang, South Korea, the tour will visit nine cities across multiple countries, including Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

