"Seokjin, please never change" - Fans react as BTS Jin hilariously flexes his picture on ramyeon cover and jokes about working for SMALLHIT

On May 27, 2025, BTS’ oldest member, Jin, aka Kim Seok-jin, returned to BANGTANTV (@BTS) with a video promoting his newly released album ECHO. The video quickly gained traction, not just for the unique way he chose to promote the album, but also for his signature humor that had fans amused.

Ad

Opening the video with a mock-serious tone, Kim handed a business card to the cameraman, saying:

“Hello, I’m Kim Seokjin working for SMALLHIT. Nice to meet you.”

The playful jest at BigHit, BTS' actual agency, left the fans amused, setting the tone for what was to follow. In a fun twist on traditional marketing, he took to the Han River in a duck boat, decorated with banners reading "Jin ECHO 20250516" attached to it.

Ad

Trending

As he paddled along the river, he casually promoted his new album to the passersby. Midway, the singer paused for a snack break, pulling out a tub of 'Jin Ramyeon', the brand he endorses.

Upon seeing his own face on the lid, he quipped:

"Man, ramyeon companies these days must be investing a lot to their products. They even stick mirror to you ramyeon!"

The narrator of the video chimed in, joking that the mirror was one only the singer could see.

Ad

"This ramyeon... thats me. Its a mirror. Its reflecting me holding the ramyeon. Ramyeon's on another level these days. They give you a free mirror and all." Jin added playfully.

Fans were quick to flood social media with reactions praising the singer's wit. The video served as a reminder, as per the fans of Kim's distinct brand of humor, that they had missed during his time away.

Ad

One fan wrote:

"Seokjin, please never change"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The BTS vocalist's playful antics—from joking about working at “SMALLHIT” to pretending the ramyeon lid was a mirror—had ARMYs around the world laughing. They shared their favorite moments online.

"Comedians should be grateful that his main job is being a musician" said one netizen.

"Daily reminder that no one will ever be as funny as seokjin" wrote an X user.

Ad

"He's such a dork i know two person who are gonna crack up and fall over themselves laughing when they see this" wrote another fan.

"This side of him.. always moodboster for my day.. away think out of the box. How could you think of that" posted another netizen.

As the video continued to circulate, more fans jumped in to highlight the idol's humor, creative flair, and unexpected promotional activity. His ability to merge comedy and marketing left fans both entertained and impressed.

Ad

"THE ONLY PERSON WHO CAN ROAST HIS OWN COMPANY AND CHANGING THE NAME OF HIS COMPANY WHATEVER HE FEELS LIKE" said an individual on X.

"Jin the perfect ambassador he can endorse your product even if he is pedaling a small duck boat in his suit JINNIEEE" mentioned this fan.

"Did he just indirectly said jin ramen paid a hefty amount to put his face in there" said this X user.

Ad

"Think I've repeated this time and time again. but. he's like my spirit animal" added another fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS' Jin makes chart impact with second solo album ECHO, showcasing musical growth and global reach

6 months after releasing his solo debut Happy, BTS member Jin returned in May 2025 with his second mini-album ECHO. The seven-track release marks a shift in his musical direction, blending personal themes with a range of genres. Exploring ideas such as love, self-reflection, and healing, ECHO highlights the singer-songwriter's involvement in the creative process.

Ad

The album features the title track Don't Say You Love Me, along with Nothing Without Your Love, Loser (featuring YENA), Rope It, With the Clouds, Background, and To Me, Today. The singer contributed to the writing and composition of 4 songs—Nothing Without Your Love, Loser, Rope It, and With the Clouds.

The project includes contributions from producers and writers such as Pdogg, Digital Farm Animals, Benjamin Samama, ADORA, Neil Ormandy, Francis Karel, Liv Miraldi, and Yojiro Noda of RADWIMPS.

Ad

Ad

Musically, ECHO presents a variety of moods. The lead single is a ballad that focuses on the complexities of fading relationships. Other tracks examine emotional vulnerability, resilience, and personal growth. The album concludes with To Me, Today, a song that centers on introspection and self-acceptance.

Commercially, ECHO has seen a strong start. In the UK, it debuted at No. 63 on the Official Albums Chart Top 100, while also placing No. 3 in Album Downloads, No. 8 in Album Sales, and No. 15 in Physical Albums, according to data released on May 23.

Ad

The lead single Don't Say You Love Me entered the UK Official Singles Chart at No. 58 and topped several component charts, including Single Downloads, Single Sales, and Physical Singles.

On streaming platforms, the album has gained significant attention. Don't Say You Love Me reached No. 7 on Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global chart and peaked at No. 2 on the Daily chart as of May 22. The full album entered Spotify’s Weekly Top Albums Global chart at No. 11.

Ad

Beyond his musical success, Kim is gearing up for his first solo fan concert tour. The tour will begin on June 28 in Goyang, South Korea, and will cover nine cities across several countries, including Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More