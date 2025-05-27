"We are so back" – Fans react as Jin’s Don't Say You Love Me tops Spotify Global, making BTS the only group with 3 members hitting No.1

On May 27, 2025, the Korea JoongAng Daily reported that BTS' Jin's Don't Say You Love Me, the lead single from his latest album, topped Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global chart on May 25. With this, BTS has become the group with the most members who have individually topped the Spotify Global Charts.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The other two members who have achieved this feat are Jimin and Jungkook, as reported by the X account @btschartsdailyc on May 26. For the unversed, Jimin reached No. 1 with Like Crazy and Who, while Jungkook topped the charts with Seven (feat. Latto), 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), and Standing Next To You.

Jin's track had debuted at No. 9 on the charts upon its release on May 16, 2025. The song also reached No. 58 on the UK Official Singles Top 100 chart and topped various other UK charts, including Single Downloads, Single Sales, and Physical Singles.

Ad

Meanwhile, Jin's latest album, Echo, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Global 200 and entered the UK Official Albums Top 100 chart at No. 63, as reported by OSEN on May 27.

Following the news related to the record's lead single, fans took to social media to express their enthusiasm about the BTS member's latest achievement. One fan remarked on X,

"We are so back."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar reactions continued on X, as fans celebrated the success of the track, describing it as "emotional" and "vocally impressive."

"OH WE ARE SO BACK. i doubted us for a moment but I’m so PROUD!! carry on streaming we are now on the top let’s not drop," wrote one fan.

"Deserved. Dont Say You Love Me is emotional, introspective, and vocally impressive," commented another.

Ad

"Call me dramatic, but I'm so freaking happy I'm crying right now!!! We've been working on this for days! We've all worked hard to stream DSYLM nonstop, to pay for Jin's hardwork in giving us ECHO - a no-skip album!" exclaimed one admirer.

More fan reactions on X indicated that they should assist the remaining group members in achieving the same feat.

Ad

"Remember when we got first #1 for BTS as a group. Now we got 3 members reaching #1," a fan wrote on X.

"We did it Army! That’s Army spirit whom raised by BTS! Let’s go higher. Let’s do it for Jin… Our all 6 members will be so proud of Jin," added another.

"I hope we can do this to every member and it will be history again," said one fan.

Ad

More about BTS' Jin's latest album, Echo, and its lead single, Don't Say You Love Me

Expand Tweet

Ad

The BTS member's second solo album, Echo, dropped on May 16, 2025, through BIGHIT MUSIC. This marked his first release in six months since his debut album, Happy, in November 2024.

According to BIGHIT's website, Jin's latest album dives deep into a genuine and emotional connection.

"From exploring themes such as the dynamics of ‘you and me’ and ‘us,’ along with love, friendship, and the crossroads one encounters in everyday life, Jin paints a broad spectrum of universal experiences through his music," the website reads.

Ad

The album consists of seven tracks, including the lead single Don't Say You Love Me. It also features a collaboration with former IZ*ONE member Yena for the track Loser.

The lead single, Don't Say You Love Me, is a pop-rock mid-tempo number that "juxtaposes its soothing melodies with the bittersweet ache of a love that won't let go," as per Billboard on May 19, 2025.

Meanwhile, in an interview with USA Today dated May 16, the singer noted that he focused on specific scenarios while writing lyrics for the songs. He further explained,

Ad

"When writing 'Loser,' I imagined if I dated someone back in my school days, I would have felt this way about this person, and for 'Don't Say You Love Me,' it's really about how lovers know that their relationship is falling apart, but because there is that lingering love left, it's really hard to let go."

Ad

In other news, the BTS member is all set to kick off his solo concert tour, titled #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, on June 28, 2025, at the Goyang Sports Complex Auxiliary Stadium in Gyeonggi Province.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More