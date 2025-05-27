"Jimin Deserves AMAs"—Fans trend hashtags worldwide as BTS' Jimin dominates charts despite not winning the award

On May 26, 2025, BTS member Jimin missed out on the “Favorite K-pop Artist” award at the American Music Awards (AMAs). However, that didn’t stop fans from appreciating his solo journey. Though the trophy ultimately went to fellow BTS member RM, the Serendipity singer's global popularity shone through multiple hashtags.

The hashtags, including #JiminDeservesAMAs and #JiminBiggerThanKKpop, surged to the top of global and U.S. trends on X.

Trending hashtags on X (formerly known as Twitter) (Screenshots via X trending section)

The 2025 American Music Awards ceremony was held in Las Vegas. It marked a competitive race among top K-pop names like BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Stray Kids, and ATEEZ. Jimin and RM both represented BTS as solo artists for the first time at the event.

Even without a win, fans were quick to note that Jimin had outperformed all other nominees in U.S. music charts. This was post the success of his second solo album Muse and lead single Who, which broke records for its long Hot 100 run. An X user, @simplytinn, wrote:

"talking about relevance and impact, a name alone can stand on its own and that's THE PARK JI-MIN. #JiminDeservesAMAs."

Throughout the night, fans expressed that while he may not have received the trophy, his artistry and milestones speak louder than awards.

"I can't lie if I'm so sad that I cried because of the current result. But I also feel proud because even if Jimin loses this time, but he loses with an extraordinary score," an X user commented.

"JIMIN’S GLOBAL IMPACT IS INSANE!! WITHOUT ATTENDING AMA’s . He's trending #3 worldwide & #1 in USA JIMERICA!," a fan remarked.

"Also, a massive standing ovation for Park Ji min. We are so insanely proud of you. BTS had not 1, but 2 nods in #amas 2025 Favourite K-Pop category. Between FACE and MUSE, *you* are a part of the absolute standard," a user added.

"The power of only global it boy and favorite k-pop artist," a person said.

Many referenced his achievements and consistency as proof of his lasting impact.

"Thank you everyone. You worked hard. Ji-min support has grown so much through the years. We are proud of him and the people who continuously and unconditionally support him. Once more, we only improve and grow from here. Let's go higher," a fan wrote.

"We wish you good luck, beautiful Ji-min, you deserve to win this award!!," an X user added.

Jimin’s recent achievements and BTS’ upcoming reunion keep momentum high

Park Ji-min’s solo career continued to break new ground even during his military service. His second album Muse was released in July 2024, and topped global charts. The lead single Who made headlines for becoming the longest-charting Korean song on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing even BTS' Dynamite. The track also secured top rankings on UK charts and Spotify’s global lists.

Earlier in 2024, the singer appeared alongside Jungkook in the Disney+ travel reality show titled Are You Sure?!, filmed before enlistment. He also dropped Closer Than This, a heartfelt digital single dedicated to fans.

His first album Face, released in 2023, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. It produced the No. 1 hit Like Crazy, and established him as the highest-charting Korean soloist on the chart.

The singer-songwriter is scheduled to complete his military service on June 11, 2025. He will be joined by fellow BTS members Jungkook, V, RM, and SUGA in discharge. Public displays of support have already begun near his base, including banners and balloon installations organized by fan collectives worldwide.

