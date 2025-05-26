“Finally someone said this”— Netizens react as a fan reassures BTS’ Jin regarding his weight and asks him to eat well during recent Echo event

On May 25, 2025, BTS' Jin hosted a video fansign event to promote his latest album, Echo. During the event, lucky fans got a chance to speak with the singer for a minute via video call.

During the event, a fan told the BTS member to eat well and eat a lot. To this, the singer promptly replied that he is eating well, so much so that he is even gaining weight. The fan stated, as translated by an X account @jinnieslamp,

“I was worried because you’re so skinny.”

To which he cheekily replied, as translated by the same account,

“No I’m rich so I order two meals at once and eat like that.”

Fans turned to the internet to express their thoughts on the conversation, particularly the BTS vocalist's admission that he is eating well. One fan was pleased that someone had finally said this.

"finally someone said this, eat well seokjinnie," commented a fan on X.

Similar comments continued on X, where ARMYs thanked the fan who reminded him to eat well.

"I love someone remind him this.. and I love his answer.. I just love him soo much," commented another fan on X.

"Jin knows exactly how to shift the energy and keep others from worrying about him. Btw Thank you for reminding him that," remarked another fan.

"Thank you so much for making him feel okay if he gains weight. He looks good no matter what, but it's good he know that with more weight, he'll be perfectly fine too," reacted another fan.

More fans' reactions on X lauded Jin's sense of humor during the call.

"Glad to be reminded that he's rich so I can start worrying about my broke as* self instead!" exclaimed a fan on X.

"Love him soooo much. All my problems go away in an instant when i hear him sing or talk or whatever he does! He is just so funny!" a fan wrote on X.

"One day, he’s asking for cash and gold bars. The next day, he’s flexing his money. I love a man who’s a walking paradox," added another fan.

More about BTS' Jin's second solo album, Echo

The BTS vocalist released his second solo album, Echo, on May 16, 2025, following his debut solo album, Happy. The album consists of seven songs, including the lead single, Don't Say You Love Me. The EP also features a collaborative track with former IZ*ONE member Yena on the track Loser.

The release notice posted on Weverse on April 14, 2025, states that the album conveys universal emotions and experiences through the singer's charming and unique perspective. It further states that the tracks on the album showcase his "versatile vocals" against "a dynamic band sound."

In an interview published in Korea JoongAng Daily on May 16, 2025, the idol shared why he selected the track Don't Say You Love Me as the lead single. He said that he did so as the song is pleasant to listen to. He even added that all the songs on the album are those that he enjoys performing on stage regardless of the genre.

In another interview with USA Today published on May 16, 2025, Jin shared that his album explores the themes of love and connection and said,

"The definition of love can be different for the different tracks in this album. I think love comes in many forms. It could be love between lovers (or) between family members ... Friendship can be another form of love. So I wanted to touch on these multiple aspects of love."

In other news, Echo debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 charts dated May 31.

