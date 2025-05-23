"Japan is Jin Land" — Fans celebrate as BTS member becomes the first Korean soloist with multiple songs topping the Spotify Japan Chart

On May 23, 2025, @TheePopCore reported that BTS' Jin's Don't Say You Love Me topped the Spotify Japan Chart. The track is from his latest solo album, Echo, and made him the first and only Korean soloist to have multiple songs topping the chart.

The other song that made it to the top of the Spotify Japan Chart is Running Wild, which is from his first solo album, Happy.

Don't Say You Love Me debuted at No. 9 on the Daily Top Songs Global chart upon its release, as reported by The Korean Herald on May 20, 2025. Additionally, six out of seven songs from Echo debuted within the Global Spotify Daily Top Songs Chart.

Fans took to social media and expressed their enthusiasm for the Awake singer's latest feat. One fan remarked on X that Japan is the singer's land now.

"Japan is Jin Land."

Similar comments continued on X, praising Japanese fans for their dedication to the singer.

"Congratulations to the King and our wonderful family. Let's keep it up and keep it going. Seok Jinnie's hard work is paying off," commented another fan on X.

"Japan deserves those big a** venues and events his own country doe," reacted another fan.

"This is why I don’t feel bad or jealous whenever Japan gets events. They work sooo hard for Seokjinnie, they truly deserve it all!" exclaimed a fan on X.

More fan comments on X noted that Japan adores the BTS vocalist, and he enjoys considerable popularity there.

"First Korean Soloist wow!!!Japan truly Jinland for a reason! Thank you Team Japan," remarked another fan.

"No wonder. I can not access to the ticket site for his concerts and it’s not even for general public…it’s actually for Japan FC! Jin you are too popular!!" a fan wrote on X.

"Damn he will sell out his japan concert in no time japan really loves jin. it is fun to se where each memeber shine the most. V is also big in japan while jimin and jk is biggest in the west an eu i think. hobi is also biggest in brazil and US it all depend on their music," added another fan.

More about Jin's second solo album, Echo

The second solo EP by the BTS member, Echo, was released on May 16, 2025, via BIG HIT MUSIC. The album features seven tracks, including the lead single, Don't Say You Love Me. The EP also includes a collaborative track with former Iz*One member Yena on the track Loser.

According to the release notice by BIG HIT on Weverse, the album conveys universal emotions and experiences through the singer's unique perspective. The release notice further states,

"The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound."

The BTS vocalist spoke about the album in a written interview prior to its release, as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily on May 16, 2025. He shared that he selected the lead single, Don't Say You Love Me, as it was "pleasant to listen." He further explained that Echo is made up of tracks that he would enjoy performing on stage, regardless of their genre.

He also reflected on the songwriting experience for the album and stated, as reported by the same publication,

“I watched a lot of animation while working on 'A Journey with the Clouds,' and I imagined myself performing on stage for ‘Nothing Without Your Love.’ I often felt overwhelmed with emotion to the point that I couldn’t sing.”

In other news, the Abyss singer is all set to embark on his solo concert tour #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR on June 28, 2025, in Goyang, South Korea.

